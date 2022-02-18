TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Teenage Mona Lisa dari Alfie Castley.

Lagu berjudul Teenage Mona Lisa yang dinyanyikan oleh Alfie Castley dirilis pada 2021.

Lirik dan Chord Teenage Mona Lisa - Alfie Castley

Chorus

F#m D A

Feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa

F#m D A

So beautiful yet so unsatisfied

F#m D A

And when I take a trip to paris out to meet her

F#m D A



If she dont care At least I'll know I tried





Verse 1

F#m D A

Think I'm getting tired of these games now

C#m F#m

Least the way that they played out

D A C#m

When your mind is on the wrong side





Bridge

F#m D A

When I'm all alone with my thoughts now

C#m F#m

And they got all these walls out

D A

I will start to realize

C#m D

That I dont really love you

Bm E

Do you think that I know you





Chorus

F#m D A

Feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa

F#m D A

So beautiful yet so unsatisfied

F#m D A

And when I take a trip to paris out to meet her

F#m D A

If she dont care At least I'll know I tried





Bridge

F#m D A

Standin at the top of a mountain

F#m

And you dont hear me shoutin

D A F#m

And I've called around a thousand times

D A

Sighing and you dont even listen

C#m F#m

Was it you that I'm missin

D A

Maybe I dont wanna realize

C#m D

That I dont really love you

Bm E

Do you think that I know you

F#m D A

Feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa

F#m D A

So beautiful yet so unsatisfied

F#m D A

And when I take a trip to paris out to meet her

F#m D A

If she dont care At least I'll know I tried

F#m D A

Feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa

F#m D A

So beautiful yet so unsatisfied

F#m D A

And when I take a trip to paris out to meet her

F#m D A

If she dont care At least I'll know I tried





Outro

F#m D A

Feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa

F#m D A

So beautiful yet so unsatisfied

