Chord Gitar
Lirik dan Chord Gitar Teenage Mona Lisa - Alfie Castley: Feel Like I'm Talkin To A Teenage Mona Lisa
Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu Teenage Mona Lisa dari Alfie Castley, lengkap dengan video klip.
Penulis: Indah Aprilin Cahyani
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Teenage Mona Lisa dari Alfie Castley.
Lagu berjudul Teenage Mona Lisa yang dinyanyikan oleh Alfie Castley dirilis pada 2021.
Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Fortune Cookie In Love - JKT 48: Please, Oh Baby Lihatlah Diriku
Lirik dan Chord Teenage Mona Lisa - Alfie Castley
Chorus
F#m D A
Feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa
F#m D A
So beautiful yet so unsatisfied
F#m D A
And when I take a trip to paris out to meet her
F#m D A
If she dont care At least I'll know I tried
Verse 1
F#m D A
Think I'm getting tired of these games now
C#m F#m
Least the way that they played out
D A C#m
When your mind is on the wrong side
Bridge
F#m D A
When I'm all alone with my thoughts now
C#m F#m
And they got all these walls out
D A
I will start to realize
C#m D
That I dont really love you
Bm E
Do you think that I know you
Chorus
F#m D A
Feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa
F#m D A
So beautiful yet so unsatisfied
F#m D A
And when I take a trip to paris out to meet her
F#m D A
If she dont care At least I'll know I tried
Bridge
F#m D A
Standin at the top of a mountain
F#m
And you dont hear me shoutin
D A F#m
And I've called around a thousand times
D A
Sighing and you dont even listen
C#m F#m
Was it you that I'm missin
D A
Maybe I dont wanna realize
C#m D
That I dont really love you
Bm E
Do you think that I know you
F#m D A
Feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa
F#m D A
So beautiful yet so unsatisfied
F#m D A
And when I take a trip to paris out to meet her
F#m D A
If she dont care At least I'll know I tried
F#m D A
Feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa
F#m D A
So beautiful yet so unsatisfied
F#m D A
And when I take a trip to paris out to meet her
F#m D A
If she dont care At least I'll know I tried
Outro
F#m D A
Feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa
F#m D A
So beautiful yet so unsatisfied
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Duka - Last Child, Lirik: Kau Membunuhku Dengan Kepedihan Ini
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik On Bended Knee - Boyz II Men: Can We Go Back To The Days Our Love Was Strong?
(Tribunnews.com)