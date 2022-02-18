Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Gitar Teenage Mona Lisa - Alfie Castley: Feel Like I'm Talkin To A Teenage Mona Lisa

Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu Teenage Mona Lisa dari Alfie Castley

Freepik
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Teenage Mona Lisa dari Alfie Castley.

Lagu berjudul Teenage Mona Lisa yang dinyanyikan oleh Alfie Castley dirilis pada 2021.

Lirik dan Chord Teenage Mona Lisa - Alfie Castley

Chorus

                F#m         D             A

Feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa

     F#m          D           A

So beautiful yet so unsatisfied

            F#m              D              A

And when I take a trip to paris out to meet her

     F#m              D                 A

 
If she dont care At least I'll know I tried

Verse 1

F#m               D                A

Think I'm getting tired of these games now

           C#m        F#m

Least the way that they played out

            D          A          C#m

When your mind is on the wrong side

Bridge

F#m               D              A

When I'm all alone with my thoughts now

        C#m           F#m

And they got all these walls out

   D              A

I will start to realize

     C#m            D

That I dont really love you

                    Bm        E

Do you think that I know you

Chorus

                F#m         D             A

Feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa

     F#m          D           A

So beautiful yet so unsatisfied

            F#m              D              A

And when I take a trip to paris out to meet her

     F#m              D                 A

If she dont care At least I'll know I tried

Bridge

F#m             D         A

Standin at the top of a mountain

                      F#m

And you dont hear me shoutin

           D                       A       F#m

And I've called around a thousand times

 D                         A

Sighing and you dont even listen

         C#m          F#m

Was it you that I'm missin

      D              A

Maybe I dont wanna realize

     C#m            D

That I dont really love you

                    Bm        E

Do you think that I know you

                F#m         D             A

Feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa

     F#m          D           A

So beautiful yet so unsatisfied

            F#m              D              A

And when I take a trip to paris out to meet her

     F#m              D                 A

If she dont care At least I'll know I tried

                F#m         D             A

Feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa

     F#m          D           A

So beautiful yet so unsatisfied

            F#m              D              A

And when I take a trip to paris out to meet her

     F#m              D                 A

If she dont care At least I'll know I tried

Outro

                F#m         D             A

Feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa

     F#m          D           A

So beautiful yet so unsatisfied

