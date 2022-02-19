Chord Gitar
Chord Dasar Thank U Next - Ariana Grande: Look What I Got Look What You Taught Me
Chord Dasar Thank U Next - Ariana Grande: So, look what I got. Look what you taught me. And for that, I say thank you, next. Thank you, next.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dasar dan lirik lagu Thank U Next yang dinyanyikan oleh Ariana Grande.
Ariana Grande mengunggah video klip Thank U Next di kanal YouTube-nya pada 1 Desember 2018.
Hingga kini, video klip Thank U Next telah ditonton lebih dari 701 juta kali.
Selengkapnya, simak chord dasar berikut ini.
Chord Dasar Thank U Next - Ariana Grande
Capo di fret 1
(Intro) F E7 Am C7
F
Thought I'd end up with Sean
E7
But he wasn't a match
Am
Wrote some songs about Ricky
C7
Now I listen and laugh
F
Even almost got married
E7
And for Pete, I'm so thankful
Am
Wish I could say, "Thank you" to Malcolm
C7
'Cause he was an angel
F
One taught me love
E7
One taught me patience
Am
And one taught me pain
C7
Now, I'm so amazing
F
I've loved and I've lost
E7
But that's not what I see
Am
So, look what I got
C7
Look what you taught me
F
And for that, I say
(Chorus)
E7
Thank you, next (Next)
Am
Thank you, next (Next)
Thank you, next
C7 F
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex
E7
Thank you, next (Next)
Am
Thank you, next (Next)
C7
Thank you, next I'm so fuckin'
F
Spend more time with my friends
E7
I ain't worried 'bout nothin'
Am
Plus, I met someone else
C7
We havin' better discussions
F
I know they say I move on too fast
E7
But this one gon' last
Am
'Cause her name is Ari
C7
And I'm so good with that
(So good with that)
F
She taught me love (Love)
E7
She taught me patience (Patience)
Am
How she handles pain (Pain)
C7
That shit's amazing
(Yeah, she's amazing)
F
I've loved and I've lost (Yeah, yeah)
E7
But that's not what I see (Yeah, yeah)
Am
'Cause look what I've found (Yeah, yeah)
C7
Ain't no need for searching,
F
and for that, I say
(Chorus)
E7
Thank you, next (Thank you, next)
Am
Thank you, next (Thank you, next)
Thank you, next (Thank you)
C7 F
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex
E7
Thank you, next (Thank you, next)
Am
Thank you, next (Said thank you, next)
Thank you, next (Next)
C7 F
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex
Thank you, next
E7
Thank you, next
Am
Thank you, next
C7
I'm so fucking
F
One day I'll walk down the aisle
E7
Holding hands with my mama
Am
I'll be thanking my dad
C7
'Cause she grew from the drama
F
Only wanna do it once, real bad
E7
Gon' make that shit last
Am
God forbid something happens
C7
Least this song is a smash
(Song is a smash)
F
I've got so much love (Love)
E7
Got so much patience (Patience)
Am
I've learned from the pain (Pain)
C7
I turned out amazing (Turned out amazing)
F
I've loved and I've lost (Yeah, yeah)
E7
But that's not what I see (Yeah, yeah)
Am
'Cause look what I've found (Yeah, yeah)
C7
Ain't no need for searching
F
And for that, I'll say
(Chorus)
E7
Thank you, next (Thank you, next)
Am
Thank you, next (Thank you, next)
Thank you, next
C7 F
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex
E7
Thank you, next (Thank you, next)
Am
Thank you, next (Said thank you, next)
Thank you, next
C7 F
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex
Thank you, next
E7
Thank you, next
Am
Thank you, next
C
Yeah, hih
F
Thank you, next
E7
Thank you, next
Am
Thank you, next
C
Yeah, hih
(Ending) F E7 Am C7
