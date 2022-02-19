Chord Dasar Thank U Next - Ariana Grande: Look What I Got Look What You Taught Me

Chord Dasar Thank U Next - Ariana Grande: Look what you taught me. And for that, I say thank you, next.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dasar dan lirik lagu Thank U Next yang dinyanyikan oleh Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande mengunggah video klip Thank U Next di kanal YouTube-nya pada 1 Desember 2018.

Hingga kini, video klip Thank U Next telah ditonton lebih dari 701 juta kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord dasar berikut ini.

Chord Dasar Thank U Next - Ariana Grande

Capo di fret 1

(Intro) F E7 Am C7

F

Thought I'd end up with Sean

E7

But he wasn't a match

Am

Wrote some songs about Ricky

C7

Now I listen and laugh

F

Even almost got married

E7

And for Pete, I'm so thankful

Am

Wish I could say, "Thank you" to Malcolm

C7

'Cause he was an angel

F

One taught me love

E7

One taught me patience

Am

And one taught me pain

C7

Now, I'm so amazing

F

I've loved and I've lost

E7

But that's not what I see

Am

So, look what I got

C7

Look what you taught me

F

And for that, I say

(Chorus)

E7

Thank you, next (Next)

Am

Thank you, next (Next)

Thank you, next

C7 F

I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex

E7

Thank you, next (Next)

Am

Thank you, next (Next)

C7

Thank you, next I'm so fuckin'

F

Spend more time with my friends

E7

I ain't worried 'bout nothin'

Am

Plus, I met someone else

C7

We havin' better discussions

F

I know they say I move on too fast

E7

But this one gon' last

Am

'Cause her name is Ari

C7

And I'm so good with that

(So good with that)

F

She taught me love (Love)

E7

She taught me patience (Patience)

Am

How she handles pain (Pain)

C7

That shit's amazing

(Yeah, she's amazing)

F

I've loved and I've lost (Yeah, yeah)

E7

But that's not what I see (Yeah, yeah)

Am

'Cause look what I've found (Yeah, yeah)

C7

Ain't no need for searching,

F

and for that, I say

(Chorus)

E7

Thank you, next (Thank you, next)

Am

Thank you, next (Thank you, next)

Thank you, next (Thank you)

C7 F

I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex

E7

Thank you, next (Thank you, next)

Am

Thank you, next (Said thank you, next)

Thank you, next (Next)

C7 F

I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex

Thank you, next

E7

Thank you, next

Am

Thank you, next

C7

I'm so fucking

F

One day I'll walk down the aisle

E7

Holding hands with my mama

Am

I'll be thanking my dad

C7

'Cause she grew from the drama

F

Only wanna do it once, real bad

E7

Gon' make that shit last

Am

God forbid something happens

C7

Least this song is a smash

(Song is a smash)

F

I've got so much love (Love)

E7

Got so much patience (Patience)

Am

I've learned from the pain (Pain)

C7

I turned out amazing (Turned out amazing)

F

I've loved and I've lost (Yeah, yeah)

E7

But that's not what I see (Yeah, yeah)

Am

'Cause look what I've found (Yeah, yeah)

C7

Ain't no need for searching

F

And for that, I'll say

(Chorus)

E7

Thank you, next (Thank you, next)

Am

Thank you, next (Thank you, next)

Thank you, next

C7 F

I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex

E7

Thank you, next (Thank you, next)

Am

Thank you, next (Said thank you, next)

Thank you, next

C7 F

I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex

Thank you, next

E7

Thank you, next

Am

Thank you, next

C

Yeah, hih

F

Thank you, next

E7

Thank you, next

Am

Thank you, next

C

Yeah, hih

(Ending) F E7 Am C7

