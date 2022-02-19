Breaking News:

Chord Dasar Thank U Next - Ariana Grande: Look What I Got Look What You Taught Me

Chord Dasar Thank U Next - Ariana Grande: So, look what I got. Look what you taught me. And for that, I say thank you, next. Thank you, next.

Chord Dasar Thank U Next - Ariana Grande: Look what you taught me. And for that, I say thank you, next. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dasar dan lirik lagu Thank U Next yang dinyanyikan oleh Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande mengunggah video klip Thank U Next di kanal YouTube-nya pada 1 Desember 2018.

Hingga kini, video klip Thank U Next telah ditonton lebih dari 701 juta kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord dasar berikut ini.

Chord Dasar Thank U Next - Ariana Grande

Capo di fret 1

(Intro) F E7 Am C7

                        F
Thought I'd end up with Sean

                E7
But he wasn't a match

                       Am
Wrote some songs about Ricky

                 C7
Now I listen and laugh

                F
Even almost got married

                     E7
And for Pete, I'm so thankful

                                 Am
Wish I could say, "Thank you" to Malcolm

                 C7
'Cause he was an angel

              F
One taught me love

              E7
One taught me patience

                  Am
And one taught me pain

             C7
Now, I'm so amazing

                    F
I've loved and I've lost

                    E7
But that's not what I see

                Am
So, look what I got

              C7
Look what you taught me

                F
And for that, I say

(Chorus)

                 E7
Thank you, next (Next)

                 Am
Thank you, next (Next)

Thank you, next

C7                             F
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex

                 E7
Thank you, next (Next)

                 Am
Thank you, next (Next)

                C7
Thank you, next I'm so fuckin'

                        F
Spend more time with my friends

                      E7
I ain't worried 'bout nothin'

                    Am
Plus, I met someone else

                    C7
We havin' better discussions

                       F
I know they say I move on too fast

                  E7
But this one gon' last

                   Am
'Cause her name is Ari

                     C7
And I'm so good with that

(So good with that)

              F
She taught me love (Love)

              E7
She taught me patience (Patience)

                Am
How she handles pain (Pain)

             C7
That shit's amazing

(Yeah, she's amazing)

                    F
I've loved and I've lost (Yeah, yeah)

                    E7
But that's not what I see (Yeah, yeah)

                      Am
'Cause look what I've found (Yeah, yeah)

                  C7
Ain't no need for searching,

                F
and for that, I say

(Chorus)

                            E7
Thank you, next (Thank you, next)

                            Am
Thank you, next (Thank you, next)

Thank you, next (Thank you)

C7                             F
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex

                            E7
Thank you, next (Thank you, next)

                                 Am
Thank you, next (Said thank you, next)

Thank you, next (Next)

C7                             F
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex

Thank you, next

E7
 Thank you, next

Am
 Thank you, next

C7
I'm so fucking

                           F
One day I'll walk down the aisle

                      E7
Holding hands with my mama

                    Am
I'll be thanking my dad

                         C7
'Cause she grew from the drama

                 F
Only wanna do it once, real bad

                    E7
Gon' make that shit last

                     Am
God forbid something happens

                     C7
Least this song is a smash

(Song is a smash)

                 F
I've got so much love (Love)

            E7
Got so much patience (Patience)

                      Am
I've learned from the pain (Pain)

              C7
I turned out amazing (Turned out amazing)

                    F
I've loved and I've lost (Yeah, yeah)

                    E7
But that's not what I see (Yeah, yeah)

                      Am
'Cause look what I've found (Yeah, yeah)

                  C7
Ain't no need for searching

                   F
And for that, I'll say

(Chorus)

                            E7
Thank you, next (Thank you, next)

                            Am
Thank you, next (Thank you, next)

Thank you, next

C7                             F
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex

                            E7
Thank you, next (Thank you, next)

                                 Am
Thank you, next (Said thank you, next)

Thank you, next

C7                             F
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex

Thank you, next

E7
 Thank you, next

Am
 Thank you, next

C
 Yeah, hih

F
 Thank you, next

E7
 Thank you, next

Am
 Thank you, next

C
 Yeah, hih

(Ending) F E7 Am C7

