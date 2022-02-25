Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Darari - Treasure, Viral di TikTok: Darararararari

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Darari yang tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Lagu Darari dipopulerkan oleh boyband Treasure dan video klipnya dirilis pada 15 Februari 2022 di kanal YouTube TREASURE.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Darari - Treasure:

[Intro]

Dm7 G

darararararari

Cmaj7 C7

neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe

Dm7 G

neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah

Cmaj7

nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it

[Verse 1]

Dm7 G

sasil mariji Since seventeen yeah

Cmaj7 C7

neol jikyeobwatji mareul mot haesseul ppun

Dm7 G

yeojeonhi ne juwil maemdora

Cmaj7 C7

du nuneul ttel suga eopjana

Dm7 G Cmaj7 C7

ho hoksi neodo gateun mamiljineun

Dm7 G

nan an gunggeumhae Yeah

Cmaj7 C7

nan nega joeunikka

[Pre-chorus]

Dm7

ne nunbichi heundeullyeo

G

You already know

Em7

neodo wonhandaneun geol

Am7 Dm7

ne ipga misoga beonjinikka

G Cmaj7 C7

geugeol bonikka Bonita-nita nega

Dm7 G

naega malhaesseotjana You already know

Em7 Am7

nega mame deundan geol

Dm7

ne gin meori nallinikka

G

geugeol bonikka Bonita-nita nega

[Chorus]

Dm7 G

darararararari

Cmaj7 C7

neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe

Dm7 G

neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah

Cmaj7 C7

nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it

Dm7 G

darararararari

Cmaj7 C7

neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe

Dm7 G

neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah

Cmaj7 C7

nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it

[Verse 2]

Dm7 G Cmaj7

Baby ne deokbune ssodajineun aidieo

C7 Dm7

gamume bi odeut nega naege isseo Pressure

G

jogeum seotun nae pyohyeon

Cmaj7

norael billyeo I give u love

C7

modu neol hyanghae heulleo

Dm7 G

ttatteuthameul neukkyeo ne yeopeseo nan

Cmaj7

hoppang gateun ttakkeunhan

C7

sarangi chajawasseo

Dm7 G

Uh ummm, Excuse me Miss

Cmaj7 C7

I L.O.V.E Y.O.U

[Pre-chorus]

Dm7

ne nunbichi heundeullyeo

G

You already know

Em7

neodo wonhandaneun geol

Am7 Dm7

ne ipga misoga beonjinikka

G Cmaj7 C7

geugeol bonikka Bonita-nita nega

Dm7 G

naega malhaesseotjana You already know

Em7 Am7

nega mame deundan geol

Dm7

ne gin meori nallinikka

G

geugeol bonikka Bonita-nita nega

[Chorus]

Dm7 G

darararararari

Cmaj7 C7

neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe

Dm7 G

neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah

Cmaj7 C7

nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it

Dm7 G

darararararari

Cmaj7 C7

neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe

Dm7 G

neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah

Cmaj7 C7

nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it

[Bridge]

Dm7

cheoeum neukkyeoboneun Love like this

G

Give me love like this

Show you love like this yeah

Cmaj7

ttara bulleojullae Sing like this

C7 Dm7

Oh sing with me han beon deo Ayo

Boom chicky boom

G

Can you feel my heartbeat

Cmaj7 C7

Boom chicky boom gidarigo itjana

Dm7 G

Boom chicky boom Doo doo doo doo

neoege dakil bara All for you

[Chorus]

Dm7 G

darararararari

Cmaj7 C7

neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe

Dm7 G

neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah

Cmaj7 C7

nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it

Dm7 G

darararararari

Cmaj7 C7

neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe

Dm7 G

neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah

Cmaj7

nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it

[Outro]

Dm7 G Cmaj7 C7

sollamipasol neol dalmeun mellodi

Dm7 G Cmaj7 C7

sollamipasol Oh fall in love with me

Dm7 G Cmaj7 C7

sollamipasol neol dalmeun mellodi

Dm7 G Cmaj7

sollamipasol Oh fall in love with me

Video Klip

