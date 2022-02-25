Chord Gitar
Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Darari - Treasure, Viral di TikTok: Darararararari
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Darari yang dipopulerkan oleh boyband Treasure, lengkap dengan video klipnya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Darari yang tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok.
Lagu Darari dipopulerkan oleh boyband Treasure dan video klipnya dirilis pada 15 Februari 2022 di kanal YouTube TREASURE.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Darari - Treasure:
[Intro]
Dm7 G
darararararari
Cmaj7 C7
neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe
Dm7 G
neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah
Cmaj7
nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it
[Verse 1]
Dm7 G
sasil mariji Since seventeen yeah
Cmaj7 C7
neol jikyeobwatji mareul mot haesseul ppun
Dm7 G
yeojeonhi ne juwil maemdora
Cmaj7 C7
du nuneul ttel suga eopjana
Dm7 G Cmaj7 C7
ho hoksi neodo gateun mamiljineun
Dm7 G
nan an gunggeumhae Yeah
Cmaj7 C7
nan nega joeunikka
[Pre-chorus]
Dm7
ne nunbichi heundeullyeo
G
You already know
Em7
neodo wonhandaneun geol
Am7 Dm7
ne ipga misoga beonjinikka
G Cmaj7 C7
geugeol bonikka Bonita-nita nega
Dm7 G
naega malhaesseotjana You already know
Em7 Am7
nega mame deundan geol
Dm7
ne gin meori nallinikka
G
geugeol bonikka Bonita-nita nega
[Chorus]
Dm7 G
darararararari
Cmaj7 C7
neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe
Dm7 G
neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah
Cmaj7 C7
nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it
Dm7 G
darararararari
Cmaj7 C7
neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe
Dm7 G
neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah
Cmaj7 C7
nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it
[Verse 2]
Dm7 G Cmaj7
Baby ne deokbune ssodajineun aidieo
C7 Dm7
gamume bi odeut nega naege isseo Pressure
G
jogeum seotun nae pyohyeon
Cmaj7
norael billyeo I give u love
C7
modu neol hyanghae heulleo
Dm7 G
ttatteuthameul neukkyeo ne yeopeseo nan
Cmaj7
hoppang gateun ttakkeunhan
C7
sarangi chajawasseo
Dm7 G
Uh ummm, Excuse me Miss
Cmaj7 C7
I L.O.V.E Y.O.U
[Pre-chorus]
Dm7
ne nunbichi heundeullyeo
G
You already know
Em7
neodo wonhandaneun geol
Am7 Dm7
ne ipga misoga beonjinikka
G Cmaj7 C7
geugeol bonikka Bonita-nita nega
Dm7 G
naega malhaesseotjana You already know
Em7 Am7
nega mame deundan geol
Dm7
ne gin meori nallinikka
G
geugeol bonikka Bonita-nita nega
[Chorus]
Dm7 G
darararararari
Cmaj7 C7
neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe
Dm7 G
neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah
Cmaj7 C7
nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it
Dm7 G
darararararari
Cmaj7 C7
neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe
Dm7 G
neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah
Cmaj7 C7
nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it
[Bridge]
Dm7
cheoeum neukkyeoboneun Love like this
G
Give me love like this
Show you love like this yeah
Cmaj7
ttara bulleojullae Sing like this
C7 Dm7
Oh sing with me han beon deo Ayo
Boom chicky boom
G
Can you feel my heartbeat
Cmaj7 C7
Boom chicky boom gidarigo itjana
Dm7 G
Boom chicky boom Doo doo doo doo
neoege dakil bara All for you
[Chorus]
Dm7 G
darararararari
Cmaj7 C7
neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe
Dm7 G
neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah
Cmaj7 C7
nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it
Dm7 G
darararararari
Cmaj7 C7
neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe
Dm7 G
neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah
Cmaj7
nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it
[Outro]
Dm7 G Cmaj7 C7
sollamipasol neol dalmeun mellodi
Dm7 G Cmaj7 C7
sollamipasol Oh fall in love with me
Dm7 G Cmaj7 C7
sollamipasol neol dalmeun mellodi
Dm7 G Cmaj7
sollamipasol Oh fall in love with me
Video Klip
