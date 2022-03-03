Chord Gitar
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Easy On Me - Adele: Go Easy On Me Baby, I Was Still A Child
Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Easy On Me yang dipopulerkan oleh Adele. Lagu ini dirilis pada Oktober 2021 dikanal YouTube Adele.
Penulis: Larasati Putri Wardani
Editor: Daryono
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Easy On Me yang dipopulerkan oleh Adele.
Lagu ini dirilis pada Oktober 2021 dikanal YouTube Adele.
Hingga Kamis (3/3/2022) lagu Easy On Me telah ditonton lebih dari 249 juta kali.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu When We Were Young - Adele
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu To Be Loved - Adele: I Built a House for a Love to Grow
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Easy On Me - Adele
C Am7
There ain't no gold in this river
Em Fmaj7
That I've been washing my hands in forever
G C Am7
I know there is hope in these waters
Em
But I can't bring myself to swim
Fmaj7
When I am drowning in the silence
Fmaj7
Baby, let me in
Reff
C Am7 G
Go easy on me, baby
Em Fmaj7
I was still a child
C Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C Am7 G
Feel the world around me
Em Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
C Fmaj7
What I chose to do
C Am7 Em Fmaj7
So go easy on me
G C
There aren't no room
Am7
For things to change
Em
When we are both so deeply
Fmaj7
Stuck in our ways
G C
You can't deny
Am7
How hard I tried
Em
I changed who I was
Fmaj7
To put you both first
Fmaj7
But now I give up
Reff
C Am7 G
Go easy on me, baby
Em Fmaj7
I was still a child
C Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C Am7 G
Feel the world around me
Em Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
C Fmaj7
What I chose to do
C Am7 Em Fmaj7
So go easy on me
Bridge
C Am7
I had good intentions
Em
And the highest hopes
Fmaj7
But I knows it now
Fmaj7
It probably doesn't even show
Outro
G C Am7 G
Go easy on me, baby
Em Fmaj7
I was still a child
C Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C Am7 G
Feel the world around me
Em Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
C Fmaj7
What I chose to do
C Am7 Em Fmaj7
So go easy on me
(*)