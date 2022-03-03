Breaking News:

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Easy On Me - Adele: Go Easy On Me Baby, I Was Still A Child

Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Easy On Me yang dipopulerkan oleh Adele. Lagu ini dirilis pada Oktober 2021 dikanal YouTube Adele.

Adele dalam video klip Easy On Me
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Easy On Me yang dipopulerkan oleh Adele.

Lagu ini dirilis pada Oktober 2021 dikanal YouTube Adele.

Hingga Kamis (3/3/2022) lagu Easy On Me telah ditonton lebih dari 249 juta kali.

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Easy On Me - Adele

        C                 Am7
There ain't no gold in this river
               Em                    Fmaj7
That I've been washing my hands in forever
       G    C                 Am7
I know there is hope in these waters
             Em
But I can't bring myself to swim
   Fmaj7
When I am drowning in the silence
           Fmaj7
Baby, let me in

Reff

  C  Am7  G
Go easy    on me, baby
Em      Fmaj7
I was still a child
C    Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C Am7     G
Feel the world around me
Em       Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
C     Fmaj7
What I chose to do
      C        Am7  Em Fmaj7
So go easy on me

G           C
There aren't no room
              Am7
For things to change
           Em
When we are both so deeply
        Fmaj7
Stuck in our ways
G         C
You can't deny
       Am7
How hard I tried
         Em
I changed who I was
          Fmaj7
To put you both first
             Fmaj7
But now I give up

Reff

  C  Am7  G
Go easy    on me, baby
Em    Fmaj7
I was still a child
C    Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C  Am7    G
Feel the world around me
Em       Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
C     Fmaj7
What I chose to do
     C  Am7 Em       Fmaj7
So go easy        on me

Bridge

C               Am7
I had good intentions
           Em
And the highest hopes
                 Fmaj7
But I knows it now
                        Fmaj7
It probably doesn't even show

Outro

G  C  Am7    G
Go easy      on me, baby
Em    Fmaj7
I was still a child
C    Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C Am7     G
Feel the world around me
Em      Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
C     Fmaj7
What I chose to do
     C         Am7  Em Fmaj7
So go easy on me

