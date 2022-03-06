Chord Gitar
Chord Dasar Lagu Abcdefu - Gayle, Viral di TikTok: I Was Into You, But I’m Over It Now
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Abcdefu yang dilantunkan oleh Gayle dan sering dijadikan sebagai backsound di TikTok.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Abcdefu yang tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok.
Lagu yang dirilis pada 13 Agustus 2021 ini dipopulerkan oleh Gayle.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Abcdefu - Gayle:
[Intro] C Em Am F
[Verse]
C
I swear I meant to
Em
Mean the best when it ended
Am F
Even tried to bite my tongue
when you start shit
C
Now you’re textin’ all
Em
my friends asking questions
Am
They never even liked
F
you in the first place
C Em
Dated a girl that I hate
for the attention
Am F
She only made it two days,
what a connection
C Em
It’s like you’d do anything for my affection
Am
You’re goin’ all about
F
It in the worst ways
[Pre-Chorus]
C Em Am
I was into you, but I’m over it now
F C
And I was tryin’ to be nice
Em
But nothing’s getting through,
Am
so let me spell it out
[Chorus]
N.C. C
A-B-C-D-E, f**k you
E
And your mom and your sister and your job
Am
And your broke-a*s car
F
and that s*it you call art
C
f**k you and your friends that
E
I’ll never see again
Am
Everybody but your dog,
F
you can all f**k off
[Post-Chorus]
C Em Am
Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na
F C
A-B-C-D-E, f**k you
[Verse]
C Em
You said you just needed space
and so I gave it
Am F
When I had nothin’ to say
N.C.
you couldn’t take it
C Em
Told everyone I’m a b*itch,
so I became it
Am F
Always had to put yourself above me
[Pre-Chorus]
C Em Am
I was into you, buit I’m over it now
F C
And I was tryin’ to be nice
Em
But nothing’s getting through,
Am
so let me spell it out
[Chorus]
F C
A-B-C-D-E, f**k you
E
And your mom and your sister and your job
Am
And your craigslist couch
F
and the way your voice sounds
C
f**k you and your friends that
E
I’ll never see again
Am
Everybody but your dog,
F
you can all f**k off
[Post-Chorus]
C Em Am
Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na
F C
A-B-C-D-E, f**k off
C Em Am
Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na
F C
A-B-C-D-E, f**k you
[Outro]
And your mom and your sister and your job
F
And your broke-a*s car and that s**t you call art
C Em
Fuck you and your friends that I’ll never see again
Am F N.C.
Everybody but your dog, you can all f**k off
