Chord Gitar
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Secret Love Song - Little Mix ft Jason Derulo: When You Hold Me In The Street
Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Secret Love Song yang dipopulerkan oleh Little Mix feat Jason Derulo.
Penulis: Larasati Putri Wardani
Editor: Siti Nurjannah Wulandari
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Secret Love Song yang dipopulerkan oleh Little Mix feat Jason Derulo.
Video klip lagu ini dirilis pada Februari 2016 dikanal YouTube Little Mix.
Hingga Senin (7/3/2022), video klip lagu ini telah ditonton lebih dari 401 juta kali.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Touch - Little Mix: Just A Touch of Your Love Is Enough
Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Minefields - Faouzia dan John Legend: These Minefields That I Walk Through
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Secret Love Song - Little Mix feat Jason Derulo
G
When you hold me in the street
Em
And you kiss me on the dance floor
C
I wish that it could be like that
G D
Why can't it be like that, cause I'm yours
G
We keep behind closed doors
Em
Every time I see you, I die a little more
C
Stolen moments that we steal as the curtain falls
G D
It'll never be enough
G
It's obvious you're meant for me
Em
Every piece of you it just fits perfectly
C
Every second every thought I'm in so deep
G D
But I'll never show it on my face
Am Bm C D
But we know this, we got a love that is hopeless
Chorus :
G
Why can't you hold me in the street
Em
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor
C
I wish that I could be like that
G D
Why can't we be like that Cause I'm yours
G
When you’re with him, do you call his name,
Em
Like you do when you’re with me, Does it feel the same
C
Would you leave if I was ready to settle down
G D
Or would you play it safe and stay
Am Bm C D
Girl you know this, we got a love that is hopeless
Chorus :
G
Why can't you hold me in the street
Em
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor
C
I wish that I could be like that
G D
Why can't we be like that Cause I'm yours
Bridge :
Em G
And nobody knows, I’m in love with someone’s baby
I don’t wanna hide us away
Em G
Tell the world about the love we making
C D
I’m living for that day, Someday
Chorus :
G
Why can't you hold me in the street
Em
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor
C
I wish that I could be like that
G D
Why can't we be like that Cause I'm yours
G
Why can't you hold me in the street
Em
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor
C
I wish that I could be like that
G D
Why can't we be like that Cause I'm yours
G
Why can't I say that I'm in love?
Em
I wanna shout it from the rooftops
C
I wish that it could be like that
G D
Why can't we be like that Cause I'm yours
C
Why cant we be like that?
G
Wish we could be like that
Baca berita terkait Chord Gitar lainnya
(*)