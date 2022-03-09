Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Dasar Lagu Monsters - Katie Sky feat Timeflies, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan

Lagu Monster pertama kali dirilis pada 2014. Hampir 8 tahun berlalu, lagu ini dinyayikan ulang oleh AlexD dan Annie hingga menjadi viral di TikTok.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Dasar Lagu Monsters - Katie Sky feat Timeflies, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan
Pixabay/Free-Photos
Ilustrasi Chord Gitar - Simak chord gitar lagu Monster dari Katie Sky feat Timeflies dalam artikel ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Monster dari Katie Sky feat Timeflies dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Monster dinyanyikan oleh Katie Sky yang berkolaborasi dengan Timeflies.

Lagu ini pertama kali dirilis pada 2014.

Hampir 8 tahun berlalu, lagu ini dinyanyikan ulang oleh AlexD dan Annie hingga menjadi viral di TikTok.

Berikut chord gitar lagu Monster dari Katie Sky feat Timeflies:

Chorus:

                            Am
I see your monsters
                       F
I see your pain
                                     C
Tell me your problems
                                 G
I’ll chase them away
                            Am
I’ll be your lighthouse
                          F
I’ll make it okay
                                   C
When I see your monsters
                                   G
I’ll stand there so brave
                             C
And chase them all away

Verse:

Am                      F
In the dark we we
                           C
We stand apart we we
                                           G                                                       Am
Never see that the things we need are staring right at us
                                              F
You just want to hide hide
                                                          C
Hide never show your smile smile
                                                          G                                                     Am
Stand alone when you need someone it’s the hardest thing of all
                                              F
That you see are the bad bad
              C                                                             
Bad memories take your time and you’ll find me

Chorus:
                          Am
I see your monsters
                       F
I see your pain
                                C
Tell me your problems
                                 G
I’ll chase them away
                           Am
I’ll be your lighthouse
                         F
I’ll make it okay
                                    C
When I see your monsters
                                    G
I’ll stand there so brave

And chase them all away

Verse:    

  Am                               F
I could see the sky sky
                                          C
Sky beautiful tonight night
                                                    G                                                          Am
When you breathe why can’t you see the clouds are in your head
                                       F
I would stay there there
                                            C
There’s no need to fear fear
                                                    G                                                      Am
And when you need to talk it out with someone you can trust
                                                   F
What you see are the bad bad
          C                                                                     G
Bad memories take your time and you’ll find me

Chorus:
                            Am
I see your monsters
                           F
I see your pain
                                 C
Tell me your problems
                           G
I’ll chase them away
                            Am
I’ll be your lighthouse
                           F
I’ll make it okay
                                  C
When I see your monsters
                                     G
I’ll stand there so brave

And chase them all away

Bridge:

F                            C                    G
  You got the chance to see the light
F                           C               G
  Even in the darkest night
F                          C                             G
  I will be here like you were for me
F                        G
  So just let me in

Chorus:

                        Am
I see your monsters
                           F
I see your pain
                             C
Tell me your problems
                             G
I’ll chase them away
                           Am
I’ll be your lighthouse
                     F
I’ll make it okay
                                         C
When I see your monsters
                                    G
I’ll stand there so brave

                     Am
I see your monsters
                      F
I see your pain
                                   C
Tell me your problems
                              G
I’ll chase them away
                              Am
I’ll be your lighthouse
                              F
I’ll make it okay
                                    C
When I see your monsters
                                   G
I’ll stand there so brave
                                Am
And chase them all away

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Maret 1989 - God Bless, Kunci dari E: Perdamaian Masih Pagi Perang Belum Berhenti

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Bertahan Terluka - Fabio Asher: Andaikan Kau Tahu Rasa Sayangku Melebihi Rasa Sakit Ini

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Secret Love Song - Little Mix ft Jason Derulo: When You Hold Me In The Street

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Darari - Treasure: Darararararari Neol Bogo Isseum Eumagi Babe

Baca berita terkait Chord Gitar lainnya

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord Gitar Lagu Monsters - Katie Sky
Lirik Lagu I See Your monsters I See Your Pain
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Monsters - Katie Sky
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Monsters
Lirik Lagu Monsters - Katie Sky ft Timeflies
chord gitar
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

tribunnews
© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan