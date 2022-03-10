Breaking News:

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Hero - Cash Cash feat Christina Perri: Now I Don't Need Your Wings to Fly

Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Hero yang dinyanyikan oleh Cash Cash feat Christina Perri.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu Hero - Cash Cash feat Christina Perri: Now I Don't Need Your Wings to Fly
Kolase Tribunnews/Tangkap Layar Akun YouTube Cash Cash
Lagu Cash Cash - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Hero yang dinyanyikan oleh Cash Cash feat Christina Perri. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Hero yang dinyanyikan oleh Cash Cash feat Christina Perri.

Lagu ini dirilis pada Juni 2016 dikanal YouTube Cash Cash.

Hingga Kamis (10/3/2022), video klip lagu ini telah ditonton lebih dari 26 juta kali.

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Hero - Cash Cash feat Christina Perri

[Verse 1]

C
I let myself all into you
Em
I never thought I'd fall right through
Am             F                   C
I fell for every word you said
C
You made me feel i needed you
Em
And forced my heart to think it's true
Am                       F                        C
But I've found I'm powerless with you

[Chorus]

      Am         F                             C
Now I don't need your wings to fly
G      Am                       F                       C                G
Nooo I don't need your hand to hold in mine this time
Am                                 F
You held me down but I broke free
C                                G
I've found the love inside of me
Am                            F              C
Now I don't need a hero to survive
               G
Cause I already saved my life

Am F C G Am F C

                G
Cause I already saved my life

[Verse 2]

C
I fell into your fantasy
Em
That's all our love will ever be
Am                F                     C
Lost hope in saving you and me
C
You think I'm lost, falling apart
Em
But your lies just made a stronger heart
Am         F                     C
My life is just about to start

[Chorus]

     Am        F                            C
Now I don't need your wings to fly
G     Am                        F                         C                 G
Nooo I don't need your hand to hold in mine this time
Am                               F
You held me down but I broke free
C                               G
I've found the love inside of me
Am                           F              C
Now I don't need a hero to survive
G                                    Am
Cause I already saved my life

[Post-Chorus]

F                       C
Already saved my life
G                       Am
I already saved my life
F                        C
Already saved my life
G
I already saved my life

Am F C G Am F C G

[Chorus]

Am                  F                        C
Now I don't need your wings to fly
G    Am                            F                     C               G
Nooo I don't need your hand to hold in mine this time
Am                              F
You held me down but I broke free
C                              G
I've found the love inside of me
Am                          F              C
Now I don't need a hero to survive
G                                  Am
Cause I already saved my life

[Post-Chorus]

F                            C
Already saved my life
G                         Am
I already saved my life
F                            C
Already saved my life
G                       Am
I already saved my life
       Am        F                              C
Now I don't need your wings to fly

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
