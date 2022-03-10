Chord Gitar
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Hero - Cash Cash feat Christina Perri: Now I Don't Need Your Wings to Fly
Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Hero yang dinyanyikan oleh Cash Cash feat Christina Perri.
Penulis: Larasati Putri Wardani
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Hero yang dinyanyikan oleh Cash Cash feat Christina Perri.
Lagu ini dirilis pada Juni 2016 dikanal YouTube Cash Cash.
Hingga Kamis (10/3/2022), video klip lagu ini telah ditonton lebih dari 26 juta kali.
Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Jar of Hearts - Christina Perri, Kunci dari C: Who Do You Think You Are?
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Say Something - A Great Big World,Christina Aguilera: Ill Be The One, If You Want Me To
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Hero - Cash Cash feat Christina Perri
[Verse 1]
C
I let myself all into you
Em
I never thought I'd fall right through
Am F C
I fell for every word you said
C
You made me feel i needed you
Em
And forced my heart to think it's true
Am F C
But I've found I'm powerless with you
[Chorus]
Am F C
Now I don't need your wings to fly
G Am F C G
Nooo I don't need your hand to hold in mine this time
Am F
You held me down but I broke free
C G
I've found the love inside of me
Am F C
Now I don't need a hero to survive
G
Cause I already saved my life
Am F C G Am F C
G
Cause I already saved my life
[Verse 2]
C
I fell into your fantasy
Em
That's all our love will ever be
Am F C
Lost hope in saving you and me
C
You think I'm lost, falling apart
Em
But your lies just made a stronger heart
Am F C
My life is just about to start
[Chorus]
Am F C
Now I don't need your wings to fly
G Am F C G
Nooo I don't need your hand to hold in mine this time
Am F
You held me down but I broke free
C G
I've found the love inside of me
Am F C
Now I don't need a hero to survive
G Am
Cause I already saved my life
[Post-Chorus]
F C
Already saved my life
G Am
I already saved my life
F C
Already saved my life
G
I already saved my life
Am F C G Am F C G
[Chorus]
Am F C
Now I don't need your wings to fly
G Am F C G
Nooo I don't need your hand to hold in mine this time
Am F
You held me down but I broke free
C G
I've found the love inside of me
Am F C
Now I don't need a hero to survive
G Am
Cause I already saved my life
[Post-Chorus]
F C
Already saved my life
G Am
I already saved my life
F C
Already saved my life
G Am
I already saved my life
Am F C
Now I don't need your wings to fly
Baca berita terkait Chord Gitar lainnya
(*)