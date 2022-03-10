Chord dan Lirik Lagu Hero - Cash Cash feat Christina Perri: Now I Don't Need Your Wings to Fly

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Hero yang dinyanyikan oleh Cash Cash feat Christina Perri.

Lagu ini dirilis pada Juni 2016 dikanal YouTube Cash Cash.

Hingga Kamis (10/3/2022), video klip lagu ini telah ditonton lebih dari 26 juta kali.

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Hero - Cash Cash feat Christina Perri

[Verse 1]

C

I let myself all into you

Em

I never thought I'd fall right through

Am F C

I fell for every word you said

C

You made me feel i needed you

Em

And forced my heart to think it's true

Am F C

But I've found I'm powerless with you

[Chorus]

Am F C

Now I don't need your wings to fly

G Am F C G

Nooo I don't need your hand to hold in mine this time

Am F

You held me down but I broke free

C G

I've found the love inside of me

Am F C

Now I don't need a hero to survive

G

Cause I already saved my life

Am F C G Am F C

G

Cause I already saved my life

[Verse 2]

C

I fell into your fantasy

Em

That's all our love will ever be

Am F C

Lost hope in saving you and me

C

You think I'm lost, falling apart

Em

But your lies just made a stronger heart

Am F C

My life is just about to start

[Chorus]

Am F C

Now I don't need your wings to fly

G Am F C G

Nooo I don't need your hand to hold in mine this time

Am F

You held me down but I broke free

C G

I've found the love inside of me

Am F C

Now I don't need a hero to survive

G Am

Cause I already saved my life

[Post-Chorus]

F C

Already saved my life

G Am

I already saved my life

F C

Already saved my life

G

I already saved my life

Am F C G Am F C G

[Chorus]

Am F C

Now I don't need your wings to fly

G Am F C G

Nooo I don't need your hand to hold in mine this time

Am F

You held me down but I broke free

C G

I've found the love inside of me

Am F C

Now I don't need a hero to survive

G Am

Cause I already saved my life

[Post-Chorus]

F C

Already saved my life

G Am

I already saved my life

F C

Already saved my life

G Am

I already saved my life

Am F C

Now I don't need your wings to fly

