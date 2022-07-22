Chord Gitar
Kunci Gitar Happiness - Rex Orange Country, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya
Rex Orange Country telah merilis lagu Happiness pada 19 Maret 2020 di akun YouTubenya. Ini kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Happiness - Rex Orange Country.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Wahyu Gilang Putranto
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar Happiness - Rex Orange Country di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Happiness telah dirilis Rex Orange Country pada 19 Maret 2020 di akun YouTubenya.
Berikut kunci gitar Happiness - Rex Orange Country:
Baca juga: Chord Gitar The Shade - Rex Orange County, Lagu yang Sedang Viral di TikTok
[Verse]
F
I'll be the one
Bbm
That stays 'till the end
Dm
And I'll be the one
Bb
That needs you again
F C
And I'll be the one that proposes
Dm D7
In a garden of roses
Gm F C
And truly loves you long after our curtain closes
[Pre-Chorus]
Dm
But will you still love me
Db C
When nobody wants me around
Dm
When I turn 81 and forget things
Db C
Will you still be proud?
[Chorus]
F
Cause I am the one
Bbm
That waited this long
Dm
And I am the one
Bbm
That might get it wrong
F
And I'll be the one
C
That will love you
Dm D7 Gm F C
The way I'm supposed to, girl
[Pre-Chorus]
Dm
But will you still love me
Db C
When nobody wants me around
Dm
When I turn 81 and forget things
Db C
Will you still be proud?
[Bridge]
F C Dm
Proud of me, of my short list of accomplishments
Gm F C
Me and my lack of new news
F C
Me and my selfishness
Dm Gm F C
Or me and myself wish you nothing but a happy new version of you
[Outro]
Dm Db F Bbm Bb C F
Cause I...
Dm Db F Bbm Bb C F
I want you to tell me you find it hard to be yourself so I can say,"It's gonna be alright."
Dm Db F Bbm
And I want you to love me the way you love your family
Bb C F
The way you love to show me what it's like to be happy
Dm Db F Bbm Bb C F x3
(Tribunnews.com)