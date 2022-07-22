Kunci Gitar Happiness - Rex Orange Country, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar Happiness - Rex Orange Country di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Happiness telah dirilis Rex Orange Country pada 19 Maret 2020 di akun YouTubenya.

Berikut kunci gitar Happiness - Rex Orange Country:

[Verse]

F

I'll be the one

Bbm

That stays 'till the end

Dm

And I'll be the one

Bb

That needs you again

F C

And I'll be the one that proposes

Dm D7

In a garden of roses

Gm F C

And truly loves you long after our curtain closes

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm

But will you still love me

Db C

When nobody wants me around

Dm

When I turn 81 and forget things

Db C

Will you still be proud?

[Chorus]

F

Cause I am the one

Bbm

That waited this long

Dm

And I am the one

Bbm

That might get it wrong

F

And I'll be the one

C

That will love you

Dm D7 Gm F C

The way I'm supposed to, girl

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm

But will you still love me

Db C

When nobody wants me around

Dm

When I turn 81 and forget things

Db C

Will you still be proud?

[Bridge]

F C Dm

Proud of me, of my short list of accomplishments

Gm F C

Me and my lack of new news

F C

Me and my selfishness

Dm Gm F C

Or me and myself wish you nothing but a happy new version of you



[Outro]

Dm Db F Bbm Bb C F

Cause I...

Dm Db F Bbm Bb C F

I want you to tell me you find it hard to be yourself so I can say,"It's gonna be alright."

Dm Db F Bbm

And I want you to love me the way you love your family

Bb C F

The way you love to show me what it's like to be happy

Dm Db F Bbm Bb C F x3

