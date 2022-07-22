Chord Gitar

Kunci Gitar Happiness - Rex Orange Country, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

Rex Orange Country telah merilis lagu Happiness pada 19 Maret 2020 di akun YouTubenya.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar Happiness - Rex Orange Country di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Happiness telah dirilis Rex Orange Country pada 19 Maret 2020 di akun YouTubenya.

Berikut kunci gitar Happiness - Rex Orange Country:

[Verse]
            F
I'll be the one
                      Bbm
That stays 'till the end
                Dm
And I'll be the one
                Bb
That needs you again
                F            C
And I'll be the one that proposes
      Dm        D7
In a garden of roses
     Gm              F          C
And truly loves you long after our curtain closes

[Pre-Chorus]
     Dm
But will you still love me
             Db         C
When nobody wants me around
        Dm
When I turn 81 and forget things
     Db            C
Will you still be proud?

[Chorus]
               F
Cause I am the one
                 Bbm
That waited this long
              Dm
And I am the one
                  Bbm
That might get it wrong
                 F
And I'll be the one
           C
That will love you
    Dm          D7        Gm  F  C
The way I'm supposed to, girl

[Pre-Chorus]
    Dm
But will you still love me
             Db         C
When nobody wants me around
        Dm
When I turn 81 and forget things
     Db            C
Will you still be proud?

[Bridge]
         F          C               Dm
Proud of me, of my short list of accomplishments
Gm         F          C
Me and my lack of new news
F          C
Me and my selfishness
   Dm                     Gm             F         C
Or me and myself wish you nothing but a happy new version of you
 
[Outro]
      Dm Db F Bbm Bb C F 
Cause I... 
Dm            Db           F              Bbm              Bb             C          F
I want you to tell me you find it hard to be yourself so I can say,"It's gonna be alright."
   Dm             Db           F                 Bbm   
And I want you to love me the way you love your family
    Bb                               C            F
The way you love to show me what it's like to be happy

Dm Db F Bbm Bb C F   x3

