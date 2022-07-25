Kunci Gitar Loving is Easy - Rex Orange County, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar Loving is Easy - Rex Orange County di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Loving is Easy telah dirilis Rex Orange County pada 12 Oktober 2017 di akun YouTubenya.

Berikut kunci gitar Loving is Easy - Rex Orange County:

[Intro]

C Dm Em F

[Chorus]

C

Loving is easy

Dm

You had me fucked up

Em F

It used to be so hard to see

C

Yeah, loving is easy

Dm

When everything's perfect

Em F

Please don't change a single little thing for me

[Pre-Chorus]

G*

Listen, girl

F Em

When you can't even hide it

F Em

And it didn't take forever to find it

F

I was all on my own

Em

Almost glad to be alone

Eb F G G7

Until love came in on time, on time

[Chorus]

C

So loving is easy

Dm

You had me fucked up

Em F

It used to be so hard to see

C

Yeah, loving is easy

Dm

When everything's perfect

Em F G

Please don't change a single little thing for me

[Bridge]

C Dm

Oh, oh

Em F G*

Ah, ah

C Dm

Oh, oh

Em F

Ah, ah

[Pre-Chorus]

G*

So listen, girl

F Em

When you can't even hide it

F Em

And it didn't take forever to find it

F

I was all on my own

Em

Almost glad to be alone

Eb F G G7

Until love came in on time, oh, on time

[Back to Chorus]

[Outro]

C Dm

Oh, oh

Em F G*

Ah, ah

C Dm

Oh, oh

Em F

Ah, ah

