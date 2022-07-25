Kunci Gitar Loving is Easy - Rex Orange County, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

Chord Gitar

Kunci Gitar Loving is Easy - Rex Orange County

Rex Orange County telah merilis lagu Loving is Easy pada 12 Oktober 2017. Berikut Kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Loving is Easy - Rex Orange County

Lagu Loving is Easy telah dirilis Rex Orange County pada 12 Oktober 2017.

Lagu Loving is Easy telah dirilis Rex Orange County pada 12 Oktober 2017 di akun YouTubenya.

Berikut kunci gitar Loving is Easy - Rex Orange County:

[Intro]
C Dm Em F

[Chorus]
                C
Loving is easy
                    Dm
You had me fucked up
                Em                 F
It used to be so hard to see
                        C
Yeah, loving is easy
                             Dm
When everything's perfect
                                  Em                            F
Please don't change a single little thing for me

[Pre-Chorus]
G*
Listen, girl
F                               Em
When you can't even hide it
           F                               Em
And it didn't take forever to find it
         F
I was all on my own
            Em
Almost glad to be alone
        Eb             F       G            G7
Until love came in on time, on time

[Chorus]
                   C
So loving is easy
                   Dm
You had me fucked up
                Em                 F
It used to be so hard to see
                        C
Yeah, loving is easy
                             Dm
When everything's perfect
                                  Em                            F   G
Please don't change a single little thing for me

[Bridge]
C Dm
Oh, oh
Em F G*
Ah, ah
C Dm
Oh, oh
Em F
Ah, ah

[Pre-Chorus]
G*
So listen, girl
F                               Em
When you can't even hide it
           F                               Em
And it didn't take forever to find it
         F
I was all on my own
            Em
Almost glad to be alone
        Eb             F       G                  G7
Until love came in on time, oh, on time

[Back to Chorus]

[Outro]

C Dm
Oh, oh
Em F G*
Ah, ah
C Dm
Oh, oh
Em F
Ah, ah

