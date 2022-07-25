Chord Gitar
Kunci Gitar Loving is Easy - Rex Orange County, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya
Rex Orange County telah merilis lagu Loving is Easy pada 12 Oktober 2017. Berikut Kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Loving is Easy - Rex Orange County
[Intro]
C Dm Em F
[Chorus]
C
Loving is easy
Dm
You had me fucked up
Em F
It used to be so hard to see
C
Yeah, loving is easy
Dm
When everything's perfect
Em F
Please don't change a single little thing for me
[Pre-Chorus]
G*
Listen, girl
F Em
When you can't even hide it
F Em
And it didn't take forever to find it
F
I was all on my own
Em
Almost glad to be alone
Eb F G G7
Until love came in on time, on time
[Chorus]
C
So loving is easy
Dm
You had me fucked up
Em F
It used to be so hard to see
C
Yeah, loving is easy
Dm
When everything's perfect
Em F G
Please don't change a single little thing for me
[Bridge]
C Dm
Oh, oh
Em F G*
Ah, ah
C Dm
Oh, oh
Em F
Ah, ah
[Pre-Chorus]
G*
So listen, girl
F Em
When you can't even hide it
F Em
And it didn't take forever to find it
F
I was all on my own
Em
Almost glad to be alone
Eb F G G7
Until love came in on time, oh, on time
[Back to Chorus]
[Outro]
C Dm
Oh, oh
Em F G*
Ah, ah
C Dm
Oh, oh
Em F
Ah, ah
