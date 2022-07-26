Kunci Gitar Untitled - Rex Orange County, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar Untitled - Rex Orange County di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Untitled telah dirilis Rex Orange County pada 19 April 2017 di akun YouTubenya.

Berikut kunci gitar Untitled - Rex Orange County:

[Intro]

AMaj7



[Verse 1]

AMaj7

I make enough mistakes

F#m F#

And it feels like she's the only one that hears the things I say

Bm D E

So if for any reason there's some miscommunication or I'm lying to her face

AMaj7

My immaturity and habits getting in the way

F#m F# Bm

Cause I can barely breathe and I don't know how I'll explain myself this time

D E

Wish it wasn't a case of "this time"

[Chorus]

AMaj7

But why can't I be any other boy

E F#m

That doesn't need a hand in love?

Bm

Someone that I would trust

AMaj7

But how did I fail

F#m D

To give you all the love that you deserve?

E

When you're the only thing that's worth

C#m

What life is worth

[Outro]

AMaj7

And I don't mind if you hate me

F#m F# Bm E AMaj7

Cause baby if I were you I would probably hate me too

AMaj7

I said that I don't mind if you hate me

F#m F# Bm E AMaj7

Cause baby if I were you I would probably hate me too

