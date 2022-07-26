Chord Gitar

Kunci Gitar Untitled - Rex Orange County, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

Rex Orange County telah merilis lagu Untitled pada 19 April 2017, lalu di kanal YouTubenya.

Editor: Salma Fenty
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut kunci gitar Untitled - Rex Orange County. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar Untitled - Rex Orange County di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Untitled telah dirilis Rex Orange County pada 19 April 2017 di akun YouTubenya.

Berikut kunci gitar Untitled - Rex Orange County:

[Intro]
AMaj7
 
[Verse 1]
AMaj7
I make enough mistakes
F#m                                       F#
And it feels like she's the only one that hears the things I say
Bm                                                    D               E
So if for any reason there's some miscommunication or I'm lying to her face
AMaj7
My immaturity and habits getting in the way
F#m                                    F#                    Bm
Cause I can barely breathe and I don't know how I'll explain myself this time
                 D       E
Wish it wasn't a case of "this time"

[Chorus]
AMaj7
But why can't I be any other boy
     E                      F#m
That doesn't need a hand in love?
             Bm
Someone that I would trust
AMaj7
But how did I fail
F#m                               D
To give you all the love that you deserve?
                     E          
When you're the only thing that's worth
C#m
What life is worth

[Outro]
AMaj7
And I don't mind if you hate me
      F#m            F#  Bm               E       AMaj7
Cause baby if I were you I would probably hate me too
AMaj7
I said that I don't mind if you hate me
      F#m            F#  Bm               E       AMaj7
Cause baby if I were you I would probably hate me too

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
