Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Boys Don't Cry - The Cure

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Boys Don't Cry dari The Cure.

Lagu Boys Don't Cry merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 1980 di album dengan judul yang sama.

Boys Don't Cry - The Cure

[Verse]

A Bm

I would say I'm sorry

C#m D

If I thought that it would change your mind

A Bm

But I know that this time

C#m D

I have said too much, been too unkind

[Chorus]

C#m Bm C#m Bm

I try to laugh about it cover it all up with lies

C#m Bm C#m Bm

I try to laugh about it hiding the tears in my eyes

A Bm C#m D D C#m Bm

'Cause boys don't cry

A Bm C#m D D C#m Bm

Boys don't cry

[Verse]

A Bm

I would break down at your feet

C#m D

And beg forgiveness plead with you

A Bm

But I know that it's too late

C#m D

And now there's nothing I can do

[Kembali ke Chorus]

[Verse]

A Bm

I would tell you that I loved you

C#m D

If I thought that you would stay

A Bm

But I know that it's no use

C#m D

And you're already gone away

[Bridge]

E F#m7

Misjudged your limits

E F#m7

Pushed you too far

E F#m7

Took you for granted

D E

I thought that you needed me more more more

[Verse]

A Bm

Now I would do most anything

C#m D

To get you back by my side

A Bm

But I just keep on laughing

C#m D

Hiding the tears in my eyes

[Chorus/Outro]

A Bm C#m D D C#m Bm

'Cause boys don't cry

A Bm C#m D D C#m Bm

Boys don't cry

A Bm C#m D D C#m Bm

Boys don't cry

