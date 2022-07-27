Kunci Gitar Not Today - Imagine Dragons, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar Not Today - Imagine Dragons di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Not Today telah dirilis Imagine Dragons pada 28 April 2016 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut kunci gitar Not Today - Imagine Dragons:

[Intro]

C

[Verse]

C

There she goes in front of me

F/C

Take my life and set me free again

C

We'll make a memory out of it

Holy road is at my back

F/C

Don't look on, take me back again

C

We'll make a memory out of it

[Pre-Chorus]

Am

We finally fall apart and we break each other's hearts

F G

If we wanna live young, love, we better start today

[Chorus]

F C G

It's gotta get easier, oh easier somehow

Cause I'm falling, I'm falling

F C G

Oh easier and easier somehow

Oh I'm calling, I'm calling

F C

And it isn't over unless it is over

G

I don't wanna wait for that

Am G F

It's gotta get easier, oh easier somehow

C F/C

But not today, not today

[Verse]

C

There she goes in front of me

F/C

Take my life and set me free again

C

We'll make a memory out of it

Holy road was at my back

F/C

Don't look on, take me back again

C

We'll make a memory out of it

[Pre-Chorus]

Am

We finally fall apart and we break each other's hearts

F G

If we wanna live young, love, we better start today

[Chorus]

F C G

It's gotta get easier, oh easier somehow

Cause I'm falling, I'm falling

F C G

Oh easier and easier somehow

Oh I'm calling, I'm calling

F C

And it isn't over unless it is over

G

I don't wanna wait for that

Am G

It's gotta get easier, oh easier

[Bridge]

Dm

So come with me

Em F

Come with me, eeey

Dm

So come with me

Em F G

Come with me, eeey

C F/C

Not today, not today

C G

Not today, not today

[Chorus]

F C G

It's gotta get easier, oh easier somehow

Cause I'm falling, I'm falling

F C G

Oh easier and easier somehow

Oh I'm calling, I'm calling

F C

And it isn't over unless it is over

G

I don't wanna wait for that

Am G Dm

It's gotta get easier, oh easier somehow

Am G F

It's gotta get easier, oh easier somehow

C F/C

But not today, not today

C F/C

Not today, not today

C

Not today

