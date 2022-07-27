Chord Gitar

Kunci Gitar Not Today - Imagine Dragons, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

Imagine Dragons terlah merilis lagu Not Today pada 28 APril 2016. Lagu ini merupakan soundtrack film "Me Before You".

zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Gitar Not Today - Imagine Dragons, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar.| Berikut kunci gitar Not Today - Imagine Dragons 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar Not Today - Imagine Dragons di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Not Today telah dirilis Imagine Dragons pada 28 April 2016 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut kunci gitar Not Today - Imagine Dragons:

[Intro]
C

[Verse]
C
There she goes in front of me
                              F/C
Take my life and set me free again
                            C
We'll make a memory out of it

Holy road is at my back
                              F/C
Don't look on, take me back again
                            C
We'll make a memory out of it

[Pre-Chorus]
   Am
We finally fall apart and we break each other's hearts
             F                                  G
If we wanna live young, love, we better start today

[Chorus]
               F          C           G
It's gotta get easier, oh easier somehow

Cause I'm falling, I'm falling
   F          C          G
Oh easier and easier somehow

Oh I'm calling, I'm calling
     F               C
And it isn't over unless it is over
G
I don't wanna wait for that
               Am         G           F
It's gotta get easier, oh easier somehow
           C         F/C
But not today, not today

[Verse]
C
There she goes in front of me
                              F/C
Take my life and set me free again
                            C
We'll make a memory out of it

Holy road was at my back
                              F/C
Don't look on, take me back again
                            C
We'll make a memory out of it

[Pre-Chorus]
   Am
We finally fall apart and we break each other's hearts
             F                                  G
If we wanna live young, love, we better start today

[Chorus]
               F          C           G
It's gotta get easier, oh easier somehow

Cause I'm falling, I'm falling
   F          C          G
Oh easier and easier somehow

Oh I'm calling, I'm calling
     F               C
And it isn't over unless it is over
G
I don't wanna wait for that
               Am         G
It's gotta get easier, oh easier

[Bridge]
Dm
So come with me
Em            F
Come with me, eeey
Dm
So come with me
Em            F    G
Come with me, eeey
       C         F/C
Not today, not today
       C          G
Not today, not today

[Chorus]
               F          C           G
It's gotta get easier, oh easier somehow

Cause I'm falling, I'm falling
   F          C          G
Oh easier and easier somehow

Oh I'm calling, I'm calling
     F               C
And it isn't over unless it is over
G
I don't wanna wait for that
               Am         G           Dm
It's gotta get easier, oh easier somehow
               Am         G           F
It's gotta get easier, oh easier somehow
           C         F/C
But not today, not today
       C         F/C
Not today, not today
       C
Not today

(Tribunnews.com)

