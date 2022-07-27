Chord Gitar
Kunci Gitar Not Today - Imagine Dragons, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya
Imagine Dragons terlah merilis lagu Not Today pada 28 APril 2016. Lagu ini merupakan soundtrack film "Me Before You".
Berikut kunci gitar Not Today - Imagine Dragons:
[Intro]
C
[Verse]
C
There she goes in front of me
F/C
Take my life and set me free again
C
We'll make a memory out of it
Holy road is at my back
F/C
Don't look on, take me back again
C
We'll make a memory out of it
[Pre-Chorus]
Am
We finally fall apart and we break each other's hearts
F G
If we wanna live young, love, we better start today
[Chorus]
F C G
It's gotta get easier, oh easier somehow
Cause I'm falling, I'm falling
F C G
Oh easier and easier somehow
Oh I'm calling, I'm calling
F C
And it isn't over unless it is over
G
I don't wanna wait for that
Am G F
It's gotta get easier, oh easier somehow
C F/C
But not today, not today
[Verse]
C
There she goes in front of me
F/C
Take my life and set me free again
C
We'll make a memory out of it
Holy road was at my back
F/C
Don't look on, take me back again
C
We'll make a memory out of it
[Pre-Chorus]
Am
We finally fall apart and we break each other's hearts
F G
If we wanna live young, love, we better start today
[Chorus]
F C G
It's gotta get easier, oh easier somehow
Cause I'm falling, I'm falling
F C G
Oh easier and easier somehow
Oh I'm calling, I'm calling
F C
And it isn't over unless it is over
G
I don't wanna wait for that
Am G
It's gotta get easier, oh easier
[Bridge]
Dm
So come with me
Em F
Come with me, eeey
Dm
So come with me
Em F G
Come with me, eeey
C F/C
Not today, not today
C G
Not today, not today
[Chorus]
F C G
It's gotta get easier, oh easier somehow
Cause I'm falling, I'm falling
F C G
Oh easier and easier somehow
Oh I'm calling, I'm calling
F C
And it isn't over unless it is over
G
I don't wanna wait for that
Am G Dm
It's gotta get easier, oh easier somehow
Am G F
It's gotta get easier, oh easier somehow
C F/C
But not today, not today
C F/C
Not today, not today
C
Not today
