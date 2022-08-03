Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Love Hurts - Nazareth
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love Hurts dari Nazareth yang rilis tahun 1974
Penulis: Muhammad Renald Shiftanto
Editor: Arif Tio Buqi Abdulah
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love Hurts dari Nazareth.
Lagu Love Hurts dirilis tahun 1974 dan masuk dalam album Super Group Festival.
Love Hurts jadi lagu yang populer pada saat itu.
Love Hurts - Nazareth
[Verse 1]
G Em C D
Love hurts, love scars, love wounds and mars
Cadd9 G Em C D
Any heart, not tough or strong enough
Cadd9 G B Em
To take a lot of pain, take a lot of pain
B C D
Love is like a cloud, it holds a lot of rain
Cadd9 G F C G
Love hurts, ooh hoo love hurts
[Verse 2]
G Em C D
I'm young, I know, but even so
Cadd9 G Em C D
I know a thing or two, I learned from you
Cadd9 G B Em
I really learned a lot, really learned a lot
B C D
Love is like a flame, it burns you when it's hot
Cadd9 G F C G
Love hurts, ooh hoo love hurts
[Bridge]
Em B Em B Em B Em
Some fools think of happiness, blissfulness, togetherness
A A
Some fools, fool themselves, I guess
D
They're not foolin' me
Cadd9 G B Em
I know it isn't true, I know it isn't true
B C D
Love is just a lie made to make you blue
Cadd9 G F C G
Love hurts, ooh hoo love hurts
F C G
ooh hoo love hurts
(Rhythm)
| G | Em | C | D Cadd9 |
| G | Em | C | D Cadd9 |
[Outro]
Cadd9 G B Em
I know it isn't true, I know it isn't true
B C D
Love is just a lie made to make you blue
Cadd9 G F C G
Love hurts, ooh hoo love hurts
F C G F C
Ooh ooh love hurts, ooh ooh
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
