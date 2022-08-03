Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Love Hurts - Nazareth

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love Hurts dari Nazareth.

Lagu Love Hurts dirilis tahun 1974 dan masuk dalam album Super Group Festival.

Love Hurts jadi lagu yang populer pada saat itu.

Love Hurts - Nazareth

[Verse 1]

G Em C D

Love hurts, love scars, love wounds and mars

Cadd9 G Em C D

Any heart, not tough or strong enough

Cadd9 G B Em

To take a lot of pain, take a lot of pain

B C D

Love is like a cloud, it holds a lot of rain

Cadd9 G F C G

Love hurts, ooh hoo love hurts

[Verse 2]

G Em C D

I'm young, I know, but even so

Cadd9 G Em C D

I know a thing or two, I learned from you

Cadd9 G B Em

I really learned a lot, really learned a lot

B C D

Love is like a flame, it burns you when it's hot

Cadd9 G F C G

Love hurts, ooh hoo love hurts

[Bridge]

Em B Em B Em B Em

Some fools think of happiness, blissfulness, togetherness

A A

Some fools, fool themselves, I guess

D

They're not foolin' me

Cadd9 G B Em

I know it isn't true, I know it isn't true

B C D

Love is just a lie made to make you blue

Cadd9 G F C G

Love hurts, ooh hoo love hurts

F C G

ooh hoo love hurts

(Rhythm)

| G | Em | C | D Cadd9 |

| G | Em | C | D Cadd9 |

[Outro]

Cadd9 G B Em

I know it isn't true, I know it isn't true

B C D

Love is just a lie made to make you blue

Cadd9 G F C G

Love hurts, ooh hoo love hurts

F C G F C

Ooh ooh love hurts, ooh ooh

(Tribunnews.com)