Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Owl And Wolf - The Sigit

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Owl And Wolf dari The Sigit.

Lagu Owl And Wolf dirilis pada tahun 2013 lalu dan masuk dalam album bertajuk Detourn.

Owl And Wolf juga satu album dengan lagu populer The Sigit Lainnya, Conundrum dan Detourne.

Owl And Wolf - The Sigit

C F 2x

C F

We don’t need to speak our names

C F

And our things that float in between

C F

Let me haze over by your side

C F

Under your wings as king and queen

G F C

We dance the shadow of these lonely pines

G F C

And tonight we follow the rhythm of this howling wolf

C F

Huuu huuu huuu huuuuuuuu

C F

Huuu huuu huuu huuuuuuuu

C F

We sing a song of our midnight glamour

C F

Our eyes illuminate in high and low

C F

I set the fire on black hole’s gates

C F

To keep us holding on until daylight breaks

G F C

We are the stealer of the stars tonight

G F C

And silently we sing the echos of this crying wolf

C Am F

Huuu huuu huuu huuuuuuuu

C G

Huuu huuuuuuuuuu

C Am

Under the crescent shades

F C G

We hide, dance and sing, and widely awake

C F

Rovers of the mountain forgotten away

Am G

We hold the lights of these silent night

F C F C F Fm C

Time goes by for these own and wolf

(Tribunnews.com)