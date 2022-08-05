Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Piano Man - Billy Joel

Lagu Piano Man rilis pada tahun 1973.

Lagu ini menjadi salah satu lagu populer dari album debut Billy Joel yang juga bertajuk Piano Man.

Piano Man - Billy Joel:

Verse:

G11 C Em/B Am C/G F C/E D7

It's nine o'clock on a Saturday The regular crowd shuffles in

G C Em/B Am C/G F G11 C

There's an old man sitting next to me making love to his tonic and gin

C F/C Cmaj7 G11 C Em/B Am C/G F C/E D7

He says son can you play me a memory I'm not really sure how it goes

C Em/B Am C/G F G11 C

But it's sad and it's sweet and I knew it complete when I wore a younger man's clothes

Chorus:

Am Am G D7/F# F Am Am/G D7/F# D7 G G/F

Da da da de de Da dada dede da da da

C/E G7/D C Em/B Am C/G F C/E D7

Sing us a song you're the piano man Sing us a song tonight

G C Em/B Am C/G F G11 C

Well, we're all in the mood for a melody and you've got us feeling alright

Instrumental:

F/C Cmaj7 G11

Verse:

C Em/B Am C/G F C/E D7

Now John at the bar is a friend of mine, he gets me my drinks for free

G C Em/B Am C/G F G11 C

And he's quick with a joke and a light of your smoke but there's some place that he'd rather be

C F/C Cmaj7 G11 C Em/B Am C/G F C/E D7

He says Bill I believe this is killing me as the smile ran away from his face

C Em/B Am C/G F G11 C

Well I'm sure that I could be a movie star if I could get out of this place

Chorus:

Am Am G D7/F# F Am Am/G D7/F# D7 G G/F

Da da da de de Da dada dede da da da

Verse:

G11 C Em/B Am C/G F C/E D7

Now Paul is a real estate novelist who never had time for a wife

G C Em/B Am C/G F G11 C

And he's talking with Davy who's still in the navy and probably will be for life

C F/C Cmaj7 G11 C Em/B Am C/G F C/E D7

And the waitress is practising politics as the businessmen slowly gets stoned

C Em/B Am C/G F G11 C

Yes, they're sharing a drink they call loneliness but it's better than drinking alone

Chorus:

C/E G7/D C Em/B Am C/G F C/E D7

Sing us a song you're the piano man Sing us a song tonight

G C Em/B Am C/G F G11 C

Well, we're all in the mood for a melody and you've got us feeling alright

Verse:

G11 C Em/B Am C/G F C/E D7

It's a pretty good crowd for a Saturday and the manager gives me a smile

G C Em/B Am C/G F G11 C

Cause he knows that it's me they've been coming to see, to forget about life for a while

C F/C Cmaj7 G11 C Em/B Am C/G F C/E D7

And the piano sounds like a carnival and the microphone smells like a beer

C Em/B Am C/G F G11 C

And they sit at the bar and put bread in my jar and say man what are you doing here?

Chorus:

Am Am G D7/F# F Am Am/G D7/F# D7 G G/F

Da da da de de Da dada dede da da da

C/E G7/D C Em/B Am C/G F C/E D7

Sing us a song you're the piano man Sing us a song tonight

G C Em/B Am C/G F G11 C

Well, we're all in the mood for a melody and you've got us feeling alright