Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Piano Man - Billy Joel

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Piano Man dari Billy Joel yang rilis pada tahun 1973.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Piano Man - Billy Joel
Istimewa
Lagu Piano Man dari Billy Joel menjadi lagu populer di album debutnya yang juga bertajuk Piano Man, rilis pada tahun 1973. 
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord dan lirik lagi Piano Man dari Billy Joel

Lagu Piano Man rilis pada tahun 1973. 

Lagu ini menjadi salah satu lagu populer dari album debut Billy Joel yang juga bertajuk Piano Man. 

Piano Man - Billy Joel:

Verse:
G11     C      Em/B       Am       C/G     F       C/E            D7
   It's nine o'clock on a Saturday   The   regular crowd shuffles in
G             C       Em/B       Am         C/G      F           G11       C
   There's an old man    sitting next to me   making love to his tonic and gin
C F/C Cmaj7 G11         C           Em/B      Am     C/G     F          C/E   D7
                He says son can you play me a memory   I'm   not really sure how it goes
         C            Em/B        Am      C/G           F        G11           C
But it's sad and it's sweet and I knew it complete when I wore a younger man's clothes

Chorus:
Am       Am G      D7/F#      F  Am      Am/G          D7/F#     D7   G   G/F
Da da da     de de Da               dada          dede da          da da
C/E  G7/D   C         Em/B            Am        C/G      F         C/E       D7
            Sing us a song you're the piano man          Sing us a song        tonight
G             C          Em/B       Am     C/G         F             G11       C
  Well, we're all in the mood for a melody         and you've got us feeling alright

Instrumental:
F/C  Cmaj7       G11

Verse:
    C            Em/B    Am            C/G   F          C/E         D7
Now John at the bar is a friend of mine,  he gets me my drinks for free
G             C       Em/B       Am         C/G      F            G11       C
And he's quick with a joke and a light of your smoke but there's some place that he'd rather be
C F/C Cmaj7 G11         C           Em/B      Am     C/G     F          C/E    D7
              He says Bill I believe this is killing me as the smile ran away from his face
         C           Em/B        Am      C/G           F        G11          C
Well I'm sure that I could be a movie star if I could get out of this place

Chorus:
Am       Am G      D7/F#      F  Am      Am/G          D7/F#     D7   G   G/F
Da da da     de de Da               dada          dede da          da da

Verse:
G11    C     Em/B       Am       C/G     F       C/E            D7
Now Paul is a real estate novelist who never had time for a wife
G             C       Em/B        Am         C/G      F           G11       C
And he's talking with Davy who's still in the navy and probably will be for life
C F/C Cmaj7 G11         C           Em/B      Am     C/G     F          C/E    D7
And the waitress is practising politics as the businessmen slowly gets stoned
         C           Em/B        Am      C/G           F         G11          C
Yes, they're sharing a drink they call loneliness but it's better than drinking alone

Chorus:
C/E  G7/D   C         Em/B            Am        C/G      F         C/E       D7
            Sing us a song you're the piano man          Sing us a song        tonight
G             C          Em/B       Am     C/G         F             G11       C
  Well, we're all in the mood for a melody         and you've got us feeling alright

Verse:
G11    C     Em/B       Am       C/G     F       C/E            D7
It's a pretty good crowd for a Saturday and the manager gives me a smile
G            C       Em/B        Am         C/G      F            G11       C
Cause he knows that it's me they've been coming to see, to forget about life for a while
C F/C Cmaj7 G11         C           Em/B      Am     C/G     F          C/E    D7
And the piano sounds like a carnival and the microphone smells like a beer
        C           Em/B        Am      C/G           F        G11          C
And they sit at the bar and put bread in my jar and say man what are you doing here?

Chorus:
Am       Am G      D7/F#      F  Am      Am/G          D7/F#     D7   G   G/F
Da da da     de de Da               dada          dede da          da da
C/E  G7/D   C         Em/B            Am        C/G      F         C/E       D7
            Sing us a song you're the piano man          Sing us a song        tonight
G             C          Em/B       Am     C/G         F             G11       C
  Well, we're all in the mood for a melody         and you've got us feeling alright

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Piano Man - Billy Joel
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Piano Man
Chord Gitar Lagu Piano Man
Billy Joel
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Tribun JualBeli
Pasang Iklan
© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan