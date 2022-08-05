Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Piano Man - Billy Joel

Lagu Piano Man rilis pada tahun 1973.
Lagu ini menjadi salah satu lagu populer dari album debut Billy Joel yang juga bertajuk Piano Man.
Piano Man - Billy Joel:
Verse:G11 C Em/B Am C/G F C/E D7 It's nine o'clock on a Saturday The regular crowd shuffles inG C Em/B Am C/G F G11 C There's an old man sitting next to me making love to his tonic and ginC F/C Cmaj7 G11 C Em/B Am C/G F C/E D7 He says son can you play me a memory I'm not really sure how it goes C Em/B Am C/G F G11 CBut it's sad and it's sweet and I knew it complete when I wore a younger man's clothes
Chorus:Am Am G D7/F# F Am Am/G D7/F# D7 G G/FDa da da de de Da dada dede da da daC/E G7/D C Em/B Am C/G F C/E D7 Sing us a song you're the piano man Sing us a song tonightG C Em/B Am C/G F G11 C Well, we're all in the mood for a melody and you've got us feeling alright
Instrumental:F/C Cmaj7 G11
Verse: C Em/B Am C/G F C/E D7Now John at the bar is a friend of mine, he gets me my drinks for freeG C Em/B Am C/G F G11 CAnd he's quick with a joke and a light of your smoke but there's some place that he'd rather beC F/C Cmaj7 G11 C Em/B Am C/G F C/E D7 He says Bill I believe this is killing me as the smile ran away from his face C Em/B Am C/G F G11 CWell I'm sure that I could be a movie star if I could get out of this place
Chorus:Am Am G D7/F# F Am Am/G D7/F# D7 G G/FDa da da de de Da dada dede da da da
Verse:G11 C Em/B Am C/G F C/E D7Now Paul is a real estate novelist who never had time for a wifeG C Em/B Am C/G F G11 CAnd he's talking with Davy who's still in the navy and probably will be for lifeC F/C Cmaj7 G11 C Em/B Am C/G F C/E D7And the waitress is practising politics as the businessmen slowly gets stoned C Em/B Am C/G F G11 CYes, they're sharing a drink they call loneliness but it's better than drinking alone
Chorus:C/E G7/D C Em/B Am C/G F C/E D7 Sing us a song you're the piano man Sing us a song tonightG C Em/B Am C/G F G11 C Well, we're all in the mood for a melody and you've got us feeling alright
Verse:G11 C Em/B Am C/G F C/E D7It's a pretty good crowd for a Saturday and the manager gives me a smileG C Em/B Am C/G F G11 CCause he knows that it's me they've been coming to see, to forget about life for a whileC F/C Cmaj7 G11 C Em/B Am C/G F C/E D7And the piano sounds like a carnival and the microphone smells like a beer C Em/B Am C/G F G11 CAnd they sit at the bar and put bread in my jar and say man what are you doing here?
Chorus:Am Am G D7/F# F Am Am/G D7/F# D7 G G/FDa da da de de Da dada dede da da daC/E G7/D C Em/B Am C/G F C/E D7 Sing us a song you're the piano man Sing us a song tonightG C Em/B Am C/G F G11 C Well, we're all in the mood for a melody and you've got us feeling alright
(Tribunnews.com)