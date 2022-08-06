Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Just The Way You Are - Billy Joel

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu 'Just the way you are' dari Billy Joel yang rilis pada tahun 1977.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Just The Way You Are dari Billy Joel.

Lagu lawas ini dirilis pada 1977 lewat album bertajuk The Stranger.

Lagu Just The Way You Are ini berhasil memenangkan Grammy Awards untuk kategori Record of the Year dan Song of the Year pada 1979.

Just The Way You Are - Billy Joel

D        Bm6       Gmaj7      Bm       D7  Gmaj7
Don't go changing, to try and please me
          Gm           D      Am7   D7   Gmaj7
You never let me down before  Mmmm  Mmmm
          Gm   D            Bm
Don't imagine you're too familiar
E           E7         A7   A   D
And I don't see you anymore

Refrain 1:

D           Bm6       Gmaj7          Bm      D7   Gmaj7
I would not leave you    in times of trouble
          Gm                  D    Am7   D7   Gmaj7
We never could have come this far  Mmmm  Mmmm
          Gm          D             Bm
I took the good times, I'll take the bad times
Em7           A7                D  [Intro Run]
I'll take you just the way you are 

Verse 2:
D         Bm6   Gmaj7       Bm    D7  Gmaj7
Don't go trying   some new fashion
                 Gm            D    Am7  D7  Gmaj7
Don't change the color of your hair
           Gm      D           Bm
You always have my unspoken passion
E          E7                 A7   A   D
Although I might not seem to care

Refrain 2:
D            Bm6   Gmaj7      Bm    D7  Gmaj7
I don't want clever    conversation
         Gm               D     Am7    D7  Gmaj7
I never want to work that hard  Mmmm   Mmmm
             Gm      D          Bm
I just want someone  that I can talk to
Em7        A7                D
I want you just the way you are.

Bridge:
G         A                  F#m7   B7
I need to know that you will always be
Em            A              D  D7  Am
The same old someone that I knew
Bb           C             Am         D7
What will it take till you believe in me
Gm         C               A7sus4   A
The way that I believe in you.

Refrain 3:
D        Bm6     Gmaj7           Bm   D7  Gmaj7
I said I love you   and that's forever
           Gm               D      Am7   D7   Gmaj7
And this I promise from the heart  Mmmm  Mmmm
           Gm       D     Bm
I couldn't love you any better
Em7        A7               D
I love you just the way you are.

Refrain 2:
D            Bm6   Gmaj7      Bm    D7  Gmaj7
I don't want clever    conversation
         Gm               D     Am7    D7  Gmaj7
I never want to work that hard  Mmmm   Mmmm
             Gm      D          Bm
I just want someone  that I can talk to
Em7        A7                Bb   C   Am     D7      Gm  C  D
I want you just the way you aaarrrrre aarrre ohhhhh  oh

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
