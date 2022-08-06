Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Just The Way You Are - Billy Joel

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Just the way you are dari Billy Joel yang rilis pada tahun 1977. Lagu Just The Way You Are ini berhasil memenangkan Grammy Awards untuk kategori Record of the Year dan Song of the Year pada 1979.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Just The Way You Are dari Billy Joel.

Lagu lawas ini dirilis pada 1977 lewat album bertajuk The Stranger.

Lagu Just The Way You Are ini berhasil memenangkan Grammy Awards untuk kategori Record of the Year dan Song of the Year pada 1979.

Just The Way You Are - Billy Joel

D Bm6 Gmaj7 Bm D7 Gmaj7

Don't go changing, to try and please me

Gm D Am7 D7 Gmaj7

You never let me down before Mmmm Mmmm

Gm D Bm

Don't imagine you're too familiar

E E7 A7 A D

And I don't see you anymore

Refrain 1:

D Bm6 Gmaj7 Bm D7 Gmaj7

I would not leave you in times of trouble

Gm D Am7 D7 Gmaj7

We never could have come this far Mmmm Mmmm

Gm D Bm

I took the good times, I'll take the bad times

Em7 A7 D [Intro Run]

I'll take you just the way you are

Verse 2:

D Bm6 Gmaj7 Bm D7 Gmaj7

Don't go trying some new fashion

Gm D Am7 D7 Gmaj7

Don't change the color of your hair

Gm D Bm

You always have my unspoken passion

E E7 A7 A D

Although I might not seem to care

Refrain 2:

D Bm6 Gmaj7 Bm D7 Gmaj7

I don't want clever conversation

Gm D Am7 D7 Gmaj7

I never want to work that hard Mmmm Mmmm

Gm D Bm

I just want someone that I can talk to

Em7 A7 D

I want you just the way you are.

Bridge:

G A F#m7 B7

I need to know that you will always be

Em A D D7 Am

The same old someone that I knew

Bb C Am D7

What will it take till you believe in me

Gm C A7sus4 A

The way that I believe in you.

Refrain 3:

D Bm6 Gmaj7 Bm D7 Gmaj7

I said I love you and that's forever

Gm D Am7 D7 Gmaj7

And this I promise from the heart Mmmm Mmmm

Gm D Bm

I couldn't love you any better

Em7 A7 D

I love you just the way you are.

Refrain 2:

D Bm6 Gmaj7 Bm D7 Gmaj7

I don't want clever conversation

Gm D Am7 D7 Gmaj7

I never want to work that hard Mmmm Mmmm

Gm D Bm

I just want someone that I can talk to

Em7 A7 Bb C Am D7 Gm C D

I want you just the way you aaarrrrre aarrre ohhhhh oh

(Tribunnews.com)