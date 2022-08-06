Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Just The Way You Are - Billy Joel
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu 'Just the way you are' dari Billy Joel yang rilis pada tahun 1977.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Just The Way You Are dari Billy Joel.
Lagu lawas ini dirilis pada 1977 lewat album bertajuk The Stranger.
Lagu Just The Way You Are ini berhasil memenangkan Grammy Awards untuk kategori Record of the Year dan Song of the Year pada 1979.
Just The Way You Are - Billy Joel
D Bm6 Gmaj7 Bm D7 Gmaj7
Don't go changing, to try and please me
Gm D Am7 D7 Gmaj7
You never let me down before Mmmm Mmmm
Gm D Bm
Don't imagine you're too familiar
E E7 A7 A D
And I don't see you anymore
Refrain 1:
D Bm6 Gmaj7 Bm D7 Gmaj7
I would not leave you in times of trouble
Gm D Am7 D7 Gmaj7
We never could have come this far Mmmm Mmmm
Gm D Bm
I took the good times, I'll take the bad times
Em7 A7 D [Intro Run]
I'll take you just the way you are
Verse 2:
D Bm6 Gmaj7 Bm D7 Gmaj7
Don't go trying some new fashion
Gm D Am7 D7 Gmaj7
Don't change the color of your hair
Gm D Bm
You always have my unspoken passion
E E7 A7 A D
Although I might not seem to care
Refrain 2:
D Bm6 Gmaj7 Bm D7 Gmaj7
I don't want clever conversation
Gm D Am7 D7 Gmaj7
I never want to work that hard Mmmm Mmmm
Gm D Bm
I just want someone that I can talk to
Em7 A7 D
I want you just the way you are.
Bridge:
G A F#m7 B7
I need to know that you will always be
Em A D D7 Am
The same old someone that I knew
Bb C Am D7
What will it take till you believe in me
Gm C A7sus4 A
The way that I believe in you.
Refrain 3:
D Bm6 Gmaj7 Bm D7 Gmaj7
I said I love you and that's forever
Gm D Am7 D7 Gmaj7
And this I promise from the heart Mmmm Mmmm
Gm D Bm
I couldn't love you any better
Em7 A7 D
I love you just the way you are.
Refrain 2:
D Bm6 Gmaj7 Bm D7 Gmaj7
I don't want clever conversation
Gm D Am7 D7 Gmaj7
I never want to work that hard Mmmm Mmmm
Gm D Bm
I just want someone that I can talk to
Em7 A7 Bb C Am D7 Gm C D
I want you just the way you aaarrrrre aarrre ohhhhh oh
