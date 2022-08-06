Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sweet Disposition - The Temper Trap

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Sweet Disposition dari The Temper Trap.

Sweet Disposition merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 2008, lalu.

Berikut ini chord gitar Sweet Disposition dari The Temper Trap

D Bm D

Sweet disposition

D Bm D

Never too soon

D Bm D

Oh reckless abandon

D

Like no one's

Bm D

Watching you

[Pre-Chorus]

D

A moment, a love

A dream, a laugh

Bm

A kiss, a cry

Our rights, our wrongs

D

A moment, a love

A dream, a laugh

Bm

A moment, a love

A dream, a laugh

[Chorus]

D Bm

just stay there

G Em D Bm G Em

Cause i'll be comin over

D

And while our bloods still young

Bm G

It's so young

Em D Bm G

And we won't stop til it's over

Em D Bm G Em

Won't stop to surrender

[Verse]

D Bm D

Songs of desperation

D Bm D

I played them for you

[Pre-Chorus]

D

A moment, a love

A dream, a laugh

Bm

A kiss, a cry

Our rights, our wrongs

D

A moment, a love

A dream, a laugh

Bm

A moment, a love

A dream, a laugh

[Chorus]

D Bm

Just stay there

G Em D Bm G Em

Cause i'll be comin over

D

And while our bloods still young

Bm G

It's so young

Em D Bm G

And we won't stop til it's over

Em D Bm G Em

Won't stop to surrender

