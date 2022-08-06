Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sweet Disposition - The Temper Trap
Berikut ini chord gitar Sweet Disposition dari The Temper Trap yang rilis tahun 2008 lalu.
Sweet Disposition merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 2008, lalu.
Sweet Disposition merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 2008, lalu.
Berikut ini chord gitar Sweet Disposition dari The Temper Trap
D Bm D
Sweet disposition
D Bm D
Never too soon
D Bm D
Oh reckless abandon
D
Like no one's
Bm D
Watching you
[Pre-Chorus]
D
A moment, a love
A dream, a laugh
Bm
A kiss, a cry
Our rights, our wrongs
D
A moment, a love
A dream, a laugh
Bm
A moment, a love
A dream, a laugh
[Chorus]
D Bm
just stay there
G Em D Bm G Em
Cause i'll be comin over
D
And while our bloods still young
Bm G
It's so young
Em D Bm G
And we won't stop til it's over
Em D Bm G Em
Won't stop to surrender
[Verse]
D Bm D
Songs of desperation
D Bm D
I played them for you
[Pre-Chorus]
D
A moment, a love
A dream, a laugh
Bm
A kiss, a cry
Our rights, our wrongs
D
A moment, a love
A dream, a laugh
Bm
A moment, a love
A dream, a laugh
[Chorus]
D Bm
Just stay there
G Em D Bm G Em
Cause i'll be comin over
D
And while our bloods still young
Bm G
It's so young
Em D Bm G
And we won't stop til it's over
Em D Bm G Em
Won't stop to surrender
