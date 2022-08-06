Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sweet Disposition - The Temper Trap

Berikut ini chord gitar Sweet Disposition dari The Temper Trap yang rilis tahun 2008 lalu.

    D    Bm   D
Sweet disposition
D Bm        D
Never too soon
D    Bm         D
Oh reckless abandon
       D
Like no one's
  Bm        D
Watching you

[Pre-Chorus]

   D
A moment, a love

A dream, a laugh
   Bm
A kiss, a cry

Our rights, our wrongs
   D
A moment, a love

 

A dream, a laugh
   Bm
A moment, a love

A dream, a laugh

[Chorus]

       D            Bm
just stay there
G        Em              D      Bm G Em
Cause i'll be comin over
                                        D
And while our bloods still young
     Bm          G
It's so young
            Em                      D    Bm G
And we won't stop til it's over
   Em                   D        Bm G Em
Won't stop to surrender

[Verse]

D        Bm         D
Songs of desperation
D  Bm                  D
I played them for you

[Pre-Chorus]

   D
A moment, a love

A dream, a laugh
   Bm
A kiss, a cry

Our rights, our wrongs
   D
A moment, a love

 

A dream, a laugh
   Bm
A moment, a love

A dream, a laugh

[Chorus]

D                   Bm
Just stay there
G       Em                D    Bm G Em
Cause i'll be comin over
                                        D
And while our bloods still young
      Bm         G
It's so young
            Em                      D    Bm G
And we won't stop til it's over
   Em                   D       Bm G Em
Won't stop to surrender

