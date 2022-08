Lirik Lagu Light Switch - Charlie Puth: You Turn Me On Like a Light Switch

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Light Switch dalam artikel berikut ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'You turn me on like a light switch'.

Lagu Light Switch dirilis pada 21 Januari 2022 dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Charlie Puth.

Lirik Lagu Light Switch - Charlie Puth

[Intro]

Yeah

[Verse 1]

Why you callin' at 11:30

When you only wanna do me dirty?

But I hit right back

'Cause you got that-that, yeah

Why you always wanna act like lovers?

But you never wanna be each others'

I say, "Don't look back"

But I go right back and

[Pre-Chorus]

All a sudden, I'm hypnotized

You're the one that I can't deny

Every time that I say I'm gonna walk away

[Chorus]

You turn me on like a light switch

When you're movin' your body around and around

Now, I don't wanna fight this (No)

You know how to just make me want

You turn me on like a light switch

When you're movin' your body around and around

You got me in a tight grip (Yeah)

You know how to just make me want you, baby

[Verse 2]

Do you love it when you keep me guessin' (Me guessin')

When you're leaving then you leave me stressin'? (Me stressin')

But I can't stay mad when you walk like that, no

Why you always wanna act like lovers?

But you never wanna be each others'

I said, "Don't look back"

But I go right back and

[Pre-Chorus]

All a sudden, I'm hypnotized (Hypnotized)

You're the one that I can't deny (Can't deny)

Every time that I say I'm gonna walk away (Yeah)