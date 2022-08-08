Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu She's Got a Way - Billy Joel

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu She's Got a Way dari Billy Joel.

Lagu lawas ini menjadi salah satu lagu populer Billi Joel di albumnya yang bertajuk Cold Spring Harbor pada tahun 1972.

Lagu She's Got a Way sempat menduduki nomor 23 di tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 pada awal 1982.

She's Got a Way - Billy Joel

Verse:

G D Em G7

She's got a way about her

C

I don't know what it is

D C D

But I know that I can’t live without her

G D Em G7

She's got a way of pleasin

C

I don't know what it is

D C D

But there doesn’t have to be a reason

Eb F G

Anyway

G D Em G7

She's got a smile that heals me

C

I don't know why it is

D C D

But I have to laugh when she reveals me

G D Em G7

She's got a way of talkin’

C

I don't know why it is

D C D

But it lifts me up when we are walkin'

Eb F G

Anywhere

Chorus:

D Am

She comes to me when I'm feelin' down

G Gm

In-spires me with-out a sound

D F#7 Bm D7

She touches me and I get turned around

Verse:

G D Em G7

She's got a way of showin’

C

How I make her feel

D C D

And I find the strength to keep on goin'

G D Em G7

She's got a light around her

C

And everywhere she goes

D C D

A million dreams of love surround her

Eb F G

Everywhere

Chorus:

D Am

She comes to me when I'm feelin' down

G Gm

In-spires me with-out a sound

D F#7 Bm D7

She touches me and I get turned around

Verse:

G D Em G7

She's got a smile that heals me

C

I don't know why it is

D C D

But I have to laugh when she reveals me

G D Em G7

She's got a way about her

C

I don't know what it is

D C D

But I know that I can’t live without her

Eb F G

Anyway

(Tribunnews.com)