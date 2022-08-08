Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu She's Got a Way - Billy Joel

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu She's Got a Way dari Billy Joel.

Lagu lawas ini menjadi salah satu lagu populer Billi Joel di albumnya yang bertajuk Cold Spring Harbor pada tahun 1972.

Lagu She's Got a Way sempat menduduki nomor 23 di tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 pada awal 1982.

She's Got a Way - Billy Joel

Verse:
G          D      Em      G7
She's got a way about her
C
I don't know what it is
      D           C        D
But I know that I can’t live without her
G          D      Em          G7
She's got a way of   pleasin
 C
 I don't know what it is
          D           C     D
But there doesn’t have to be a reason
Eb      F    G
Anyway
G           D           Em          G7
She's got a smile that heals me
C
I don't know why it is
      D        C         D
But I have to laugh when she reveals me
G          D       Em        G7
She's got a way of talkin’
C
I don't know why it is
       D        C              D
But it lifts me up when we are walkin'
Eb       F   G
Anywhere   

Chorus:
    D                    Am
She comes to me when I'm feelin' down
  G             Gm
In-spires me with-out a sound
    D              F#7          Bm      D7
She touches me and I get turned around

Verse:
G         D         Em      G7
She's got a way of showin’
C
How I make her feel
      D         C          D
And I find the strength to keep on goin'
G           D     Em         G7
She's got a light around her
C
And everywhere she goes
  D       C         D
A million dreams of love surround her
Eb         F   G
Everywhere   

Chorus:
    D                    Am
She comes to me when I'm feelin' down
  G              Gm
In-spires me with-out a sound
    D             F#7           Bm    D7
She touches me and I get turned around

Verse:
G        D        Em          G7
She's got a smile that heals me
C
I don't know why it is
      D        C       D
But I have to laugh when she reveals me
G          D    Em        G7
She's got a way about her
C
I don't know what it is
      D           C        D
But I know that I can’t live without her
Eb     F   G
Anyway 

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
