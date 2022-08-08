Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu She's Got a Way - Billy Joel
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu 'She's Got a Way' dari Billy Joel yang rilis pada tahun 1972.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu She's Got a Way dari Billy Joel.
Lagu lawas ini menjadi salah satu lagu populer Billi Joel di albumnya yang bertajuk Cold Spring Harbor pada tahun 1972.
Lagu She's Got a Way sempat menduduki nomor 23 di tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 pada awal 1982.
She's Got a Way - Billy Joel
Verse:
G D Em G7
She's got a way about her
C
I don't know what it is
D C D
But I know that I can’t live without her
G D Em G7
She's got a way of pleasin
C
I don't know what it is
D C D
But there doesn’t have to be a reason
Eb F G
Anyway
G D Em G7
She's got a smile that heals me
C
I don't know why it is
D C D
But I have to laugh when she reveals me
G D Em G7
She's got a way of talkin’
C
I don't know why it is
D C D
But it lifts me up when we are walkin'
Eb F G
Anywhere
Chorus:
D Am
She comes to me when I'm feelin' down
G Gm
In-spires me with-out a sound
D F#7 Bm D7
She touches me and I get turned around
Verse:
G D Em G7
She's got a way of showin’
C
How I make her feel
D C D
And I find the strength to keep on goin'
G D Em G7
She's got a light around her
C
And everywhere she goes
D C D
A million dreams of love surround her
Eb F G
Everywhere
Chorus:
D Am
She comes to me when I'm feelin' down
G Gm
In-spires me with-out a sound
D F#7 Bm D7
She touches me and I get turned around
Verse:
G D Em G7
She's got a smile that heals me
C
I don't know why it is
D C D
But I have to laugh when she reveals me
G D Em G7
She's got a way about her
C
I don't know what it is
D C D
But I know that I can’t live without her
Eb F G
Anyway
