Ilustrasi chord gitar. - Simak chord gitar lagu The Ballad Of Mona Lisa dari Panic! At The Disco.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Ballad Of Mona Lisa yang dipopulerkan Panic! At The Disco.

Lagu ini merupakan ciptaan dari Brendon Urie yang dirilis pada tahun 2011.

Lagu The Ballad Of Mona Lisa masuk dalam album Panic! At The Disco yang berjudul Vices & Virtues.

The Ballad Of Mona Lisa - Panic! At The Disco

Intro: Am F Dm E7 Am She paints her fingers with a close precision Am He starts to notice empty bottles of gin Am E7 And takes a moment to assess the sin she's paid for Am A lonely speaker in a conversation F Her words are swimming through his ears again Dm E7 Am There's nothing wrong with just a taste of what you paid for F C E7 Say what you mean, tell me I'm right Am G F And let the sun reign down on me C E7 Give me a sign, I wanna believe F Whoa ah ah ah oh, Mona Lisa Am G You're guaranteed to run this town F Whoa ah ah ah oh, Mona Lisa C E7 I'd pay to see you frown ( Am E7 ) Am He senses something, call it desperation F Another dollar, another day Dm E7 Am And if she had the proper words to say, she would tell 'im Am But she'd have nothing left to sell 'im F C E7 Say what you mean, tell me I'm right Am G F And let the sun reign down on me C E7 Give me a sign, I wanna believe F Whoa ah ah ah oh, Mona Lisa Am G You're guaranteed to run this town F Whoa ah ah ah oh, Mona Lisa C E7 I'd pay to see you frown Am F C E7 Am F C E7 Mona Lisaaa... F C E7 Say what you mean, tell me I'm right Am G F And let the sun reign down on me C E7 Give me a sign, I wanna believe F Whoa ah ah ah oh, Mona Lisa Am G You're guaranteed to run this town F Whoa ah ah ah oh, Mona Lisa C E7 I'd pay to see you frown F Am Say what you mean, tell me I'm right G F And let the sun reign down on me C E7 Give me a sign, I wanna believe Am F Dm E7 Am There's nothing wrong with just a taste of what you paid for...

(Tribunnews.com)