The Ballad Of Mona Lisa - Panic! At The Disco

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Ballad Of Mona Lisa yang dinyanyikan oleh Panic! At The Disco.

Chord Gitar The Ballad Of Mona Lisa - Panic! At The Disco
Freepik
Simak chord gitar lagu The Ballad Of Mona Lisa dari Panic! At The Disco. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Ballad Of Mona Lisa yang dipopulerkan Panic! At The Disco.

Lagu ini merupakan ciptaan dari Brendon Urie yang dirilis pada tahun 2011.

Lagu The Ballad Of Mona Lisa masuk dalam album Panic! At The Disco yang berjudul Vices & Virtues.

The Ballad Of Mona Lisa - Panic! At The Disco

   Intro: Am   F    Dm    E7 

Am 
She paints her fingers with a close precision 
Am 
He starts to notice empty bottles of gin 
Am                                                      E7 
And takes a moment to assess the sin she's paid for 
Am 
A lonely speaker in a conversation 
F 
Her words are swimming through his ears again 
Dm                               E7                 Am 
There's nothing wrong with just a taste of what you paid for 

F             C                E7 
Say what you mean, tell me I'm right 
            Am        G      F 
And let the sun reign down on me 
           C              E7 
Give me a sign, I wanna believe 
F 
Whoa ah ah ah oh, Mona Lisa 
Am                   G 
You're guaranteed to run this town 
F 
Whoa ah ah ah oh, Mona Lisa 
C                   E7 
I'd pay to see you frown 

(Am E7 ) 

Am 
He senses something, call it desperation 
F 
Another dollar, another day 
Dm                         E7                      Am 
And if she had the proper words to say, she would tell 'im 
               Am 
But she'd have nothing left to sell 'im 

F            C                E7 
Say what you mean, tell me I'm right 
            Am        G       F 
And let the sun reign down on me 
            C               E7 
Give me a sign, I wanna believe 

F 
Whoa ah ah ah oh, Mona Lisa 
Am                    G 
You're guaranteed to run this town 
F 
Whoa ah ah ah oh, Mona Lisa 
C                   E7 
I'd pay to see you frown 

Am   F  C   E7 
Am  F  C   E7 
Mona Lisaaa... 

F            C                E7 
Say what you mean, tell me I'm right 
             Am        G       F 
And let the sun reign down on me 
            C               E7 
Give me a sign, I wanna believe 

F 
Whoa ah ah ah oh, Mona Lisa 
Am                    G 
You're guaranteed to run this town 
F 
Whoa ah ah ah oh, Mona Lisa 
C                  E7 
I'd pay to see you frown 

F                              Am 
Say what you mean, tell me I'm right 
             G                F 
And let the sun reign down on me 
                          C  E7 
Give me a sign, I wanna believe 

Am        F Dm                                 E7                 Am 
There's nothing wrong with just a taste of what you paid for...

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
