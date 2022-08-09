Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Get Well Soon - Ariana Grande

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Get Well Soon dari Ariana Grande.

Lagu ini adalah lagu terakhir di album keempat Ariana Grande yang bertajuk Sweetener yang dirilis pada tahun 2018.

Lagu Get Well Soon terinspirasi oleh kecemasan dan trauma pribadi Ariana Grande setelah serangan teroris Mei 2017 saat konsernya di Manchester, Inggris.

Get Well Soon - Ariana Grande

Intro:

You can feel it, feel it

G

Yeah, yeah

Verse 1:

G

They say my system is overloaded

G

(Girl, what’s wrong with you? Come back down)

G

I'm too much in my head, did you notice?

Em

(Girl, what’s wrong with you? Come back down)

Eb

My body's here on Earth, but I'm floating

Am

(Girl, what’s wrong with you? Come back down)

Ab Bm E

Disconnected, so sometimes, I feel frozen and alone

Chorus:

Am

This is for everybody

Bb

Babe, you gotta take care of your body

D G

Ain't no time to deny it, that is why we talking about it

Ab

Yeah, we talking about it

G

To deal with it, don't try to get by it

Ab

Ain't no time to deny it

Ab

So we had to sit down and just write it

Bridge:

Am Bm C

You can work your way to the top

Eb Ab

(You can feel it, feel it, woo)

Am G

(I'm with you, I'm with you, I'm with you, just call me

Am G

I'm with you, I'm with you)

Am Bm C

Just know that there’s up and downs and there's drops

Am G

(You can feel it, feel it babe)

Am G

(I'm with you, I'm with you, I'm with you, just call me

Am G

(I'm with you, I'm with you)

Am Bm C

Unfollow fear and just say "you are blocked"

Eb Ab

(You can feel it, feel it)

Am G

(I'm with you, I'm with you, I'm with you, just call me

Am G

(I'm with you, I'm with you)

Am Bm C

Just know there is so much room at the top

Refrain:

Em

Here's one thing you can trust

D

It take you and me to make us

D D

One of those days you had enough, I'll be there, I'll be there

Em

'Cause if it ain't one thing, it's another

D

If you need someone to pull you out the bubble

D D

I'll be right there just to hug you, I'll be there

Em D

Where are you? Are you home? Call me right on the phone

D D

I'll be there, yeah, I'll be there, I'll be there

Em D

I don't care who is gone, you shouldn't be alone

D D

I'll be there, ooh, there

Outro:

Bb Eb

You can work your way to the top

(You can feel it, feel it)

(Tribunnews.com)