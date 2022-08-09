Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Still Into You - Paramore

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Still Into You dari Paramore.

Lagu Still Into You merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 2013 di album bertajuk Paramore.

Tak hanya Still Into You, dalam album ini juga ada lagu terkenal lainnya seperti Ain't It Fun.

Still Into You - Paramore

Intro : F (strum..)

F F

can't count the years one hand

F

that we've been together

Dm

I need the other one to hold you

Dm Dm

make you feel, make you feel better

F

It's not a walk in the park

F

to love each other

Dm

but when our fingers interlock

Dm Dm

can't deny, can't deny you're worth it

Bb

cause after all this time

C F

I'm still into you...

Reff:

Bb C

I should be over all the butterflies..

F

but i'm into you (I'm into you)

Bb C

and baby even on our worst nights..

F

I'm into you (I'm into you)

Bb C

let em wonder how we got this far..

Dm F

cause I don't really need to wonder at all

Bb

yeah after all this time

C F

I'm still into you...

Int. F...

F

recount the night that I first met your mother

Dm

and on the drive back to my house

Dm Dm

I told you that, I told you that I loved ya

F

You felt the weight of the world

F

fall off your shoulder

Dm

and to your favorite song

Dm

We sang along to the start of forever

Bb

cause after all this time

C F

I'm still into you

Reff:

Bb C

I should be over all the butterflies..

F

but i'm into you (I'm into you)

Bb C

and baby even on our worst nights..

F

I'm into you (I'm into you)

Bb C

let em wonder how we got this far..

Dm F

cause I don't really need to wonder at all

Bb

Yeah after all this time

C F

I'm still into you...

Musik : F..Dm C [2x]

F

some things just, some things just make sense

Dm C

and one of those is you and I

F

some things just, some things just make sense

Dm C

and even after all this time

Bb C

F

I'm into You

Bb C

baby not a day goes by that

F

I'm not into you

Bb

cause after all this time

C F

I'm still into you

Bb C

I should be over all the butterflies

F

but i'm into you (I'm in to you)

Bb C

and baby even on our worst nights

F

I'm into you (I'm into you)

Bb C

let em wonder how we got this far

Dm F

cause I don't really need to wonder at all

Bb

yeah after all this time

C Bb

I'm still into you

C Bb

I'm still into you

C F

I'm still into you...

