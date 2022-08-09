Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Still Into You - Paramore

Berikut ini chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Still Into You dari Paramore..

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Still Into You - Paramore
DIY MAG
Paramore - Berikut ini chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Still Into You dari Paramore.. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Still Into You dari Paramore.

Lagu Still Into You merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 2013 di album bertajuk Paramore.

Tak hanya Still Into You, dalam album ini juga ada lagu terkenal lainnya seperti Ain't It Fun.

Still Into You - Paramore

Intro : F (strum..)

F                          F
can't count the years one hand
                 F
that we've been together
                         Dm
I need the other one to hold you
           Dm                Dm
make you feel, make you feel better
F
  It's not a walk in the park
     F
to love each other
                           Dm
but when our fingers interlock
        Dm                    Dm
can't deny, can't deny you're worth it

                      Bb
cause after all this time
       C         F
I'm still into you...

Reff:
                         Bb           C
I should be over all the butterflies..
              F
but i'm into you (I'm into you)
                     Bb           C
and baby even on our worst nights..
           F
I'm into you (I'm into you)
                     Bb           C
let em wonder how we got this far..
                              Dm        F
cause I don't really need to wonder at all
                      Bb
yeah after all this time
      C          F
I'm still into you...

Int. F...

F
recount the night that I first met your mother
                             Dm
and on the drive back to my house
                  Dm                 Dm
I told you that, I told you that I loved ya
F
   You felt the weight of the world
               F
fall off your shoulder
                      Dm
and to your favorite song
        Dm
We sang along to the start of forever

                      Bb
cause after all this time
      C         F
I'm still into you

Reff:
                         Bb           C
I should be over all the butterflies..
              F
but i'm into you (I'm into you)
                     Bb           C
and baby even on our worst nights..
           F
I'm into you (I'm into you)
                     Bb           C
let em wonder how we got this far..
                              Dm        F
cause I don't really need to wonder at all
                      Bb
Yeah after all this time
      C          F
I'm still into you...

Musik : F..Dm C [2x]

F
some things just, some things just make sense
     Dm              C
and one of those is you and I
F
some things just, some things just make sense
    Dm          C
and even after all this time

Bb C

         F
I'm into You
            Bb           C
baby not a day goes by that
          F
I'm not into you

                      Bb
cause after all this time
      C         F
I'm still into you

                          Bb           C
I should be over all the butterflies
              F
but i'm into you (I'm in to you)
                      Bb           C
and baby even on our worst nights
          F
I'm into you (I'm into you)
                      Bb          C
let em wonder how we got this far
                          Dm        F
cause I don't really need to wonder at all
                     Bb
yeah after all this time
      C         Bb
I'm still into you
      C         Bb
I'm still into you
      C         F
I'm still into you...

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Still Into You
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
Paramore
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan