Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Still Into You - Paramore
Berikut ini chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Still Into You dari Paramore..
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Still Into You dari Paramore.
Lagu Still Into You merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 2013 di album bertajuk Paramore.
Tak hanya Still Into You, dalam album ini juga ada lagu terkenal lainnya seperti Ain't It Fun.
Still Into You - Paramore
Intro : F (strum..)
F F
can't count the years one hand
F
that we've been together
Dm
I need the other one to hold you
Dm Dm
make you feel, make you feel better
F
It's not a walk in the park
F
to love each other
Dm
but when our fingers interlock
Dm Dm
can't deny, can't deny you're worth it
Bb
cause after all this time
C F
I'm still into you...
Reff:
Bb C
I should be over all the butterflies..
F
but i'm into you (I'm into you)
Bb C
and baby even on our worst nights..
F
I'm into you (I'm into you)
Bb C
let em wonder how we got this far..
Dm F
cause I don't really need to wonder at all
Bb
yeah after all this time
C F
I'm still into you...
Int. F...
F
recount the night that I first met your mother
Dm
and on the drive back to my house
Dm Dm
I told you that, I told you that I loved ya
F
You felt the weight of the world
F
fall off your shoulder
Dm
and to your favorite song
Dm
We sang along to the start of forever
Bb
cause after all this time
C F
I'm still into you
Reff:
Bb C
I should be over all the butterflies..
F
but i'm into you (I'm into you)
Bb C
and baby even on our worst nights..
F
I'm into you (I'm into you)
Bb C
let em wonder how we got this far..
Dm F
cause I don't really need to wonder at all
Bb
Yeah after all this time
C F
I'm still into you...
Musik : F..Dm C [2x]
F
some things just, some things just make sense
Dm C
and one of those is you and I
F
some things just, some things just make sense
Dm C
and even after all this time
Bb C
F
I'm into You
Bb C
baby not a day goes by that
F
I'm not into you
Bb
cause after all this time
C F
I'm still into you
Bb C
I should be over all the butterflies
F
but i'm into you (I'm in to you)
Bb C
and baby even on our worst nights
F
I'm into you (I'm into you)
Bb C
let em wonder how we got this far
Dm F
cause I don't really need to wonder at all
Bb
yeah after all this time
C Bb
I'm still into you
C Bb
I'm still into you
C F
I'm still into you...
