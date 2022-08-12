Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik lagu Alexandra - Reality Club
Reality Club telah merilis lagu Alexandra pada 14 Agutus 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Alexandra - Reality Club di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Alexandra telah dirilis Reality Club pada 14 Agustus 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Alexandra - Reality Club:
[Verse 1]
A Dm
Just like a certain motorbike gang from Charming
A Dm
Or you're looking for the old ultraviolence
C#m Bm
You're trouble, yes I knew
E A
Right from the start
[Verse 2]
A Dm
And the labyrinth I thought I knew
A Dm
Rearranged to shape anew
C#m Bm
At amazement of the excitement
E A A7
That once rang true
[Chorus]
D Dm
And if I was a fool for you
C#m
I'd wait 500 million hours
F#7
On a park bench out on the moon
Bm C#m
But in full view of what you are
Dm
Oh
[Verse 3]
A Dm A
Just like a feline with multiple lines
Dm C#m
She lost a couple but she used to have five
Bm E A
A savior of mankind
[Chorus]
D Dm
And if I was a fool for you
C#m
I'd wait 500 million hours
F#7
On a park bench out on the moon
Bm C#m
But in full view of what you are
Dm E
You're a goddess, you're my rock star
[Bridge]
A C#m
I fell in love with Alexandra
F#m D A C#m
Even though I barely met her
F#m D A
Even though we'd break our hearts
C#M Dm
Before we'd even start
(Before we'd even start)
[Instrumental]
A Dm
A Dm
C#m Bm
E A A7
[Outro]
D Dm
And if I was a fool for you
C#m
I'd wait 500 million hours
F#7
On a park bench out on the moon
Bm C#m
But in full view of what you are
Dm E
You're a goddess, you're my rock star
