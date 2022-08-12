TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Alexandra - Reality Club di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Alexandra telah dirilis Reality Club pada 14 Agustus 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Alexandra - Reality Club:

[Verse 1]

A Dm

Just like a certain motorbike gang from Charming

A Dm

Or you're looking for the old ultraviolence

C#m Bm

You're trouble, yes I knew

E A

Right from the start

[Verse 2]

A Dm

And the labyrinth I thought I knew

A Dm

Rearranged to shape anew

C#m Bm

At amazement of the excitement

E A A7

That once rang true

[Chorus]

D Dm

And if I was a fool for you

C#m

I'd wait 500 million hours

F#7

On a park bench out on the moon

Bm C#m

But in full view of what you are

Dm

Oh

[Verse 3]

A Dm A

Just like a feline with multiple lines

Dm C#m

She lost a couple but she used to have five

Bm E A

A savior of mankind

[Chorus]

D Dm

And if I was a fool for you

C#m

I'd wait 500 million hours

F#7

On a park bench out on the moon

Bm C#m

But in full view of what you are

Dm E

You're a goddess, you're my rock star

[Bridge]

A C#m

I fell in love with Alexandra

F#m D A C#m

Even though I barely met her

F#m D A

Even though we'd break our hearts

C#M Dm

Before we'd even start

(Before we'd even start)

[Instrumental]

A Dm

A Dm

C#m Bm

E A A7

[Outro]

D Dm

And if I was a fool for you

C#m

I'd wait 500 million hours

F#7

On a park bench out on the moon

Bm C#m

But in full view of what you are

Dm E

You're a goddess, you're my rock star

