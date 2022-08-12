Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik lagu Alexandra - Reality Club

Reality Club telah merilis lagu Alexandra pada 14 Agutus 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Alexandra - Reality Club di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Alexandra telah dirilis Reality Club pada 14 Agustus 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Alexandra - Reality Club:

[Verse 1]

                    A                   Dm

Just like a certain motorbike gang from Charming

          A                   Dm

Or you're looking for the old ultraviolence

       C#m            Bm

You're trouble, yes I knew

E              A

Right from the start

[Verse 2]

        A                     Dm

And the labyrinth I thought I knew

        A           Dm

Rearranged to shape anew

     C#m            Bm

At amazement of the excitement

     E         A     A7

That once rang true

[Chorus]

       D                Dm

And if I was a fool for you

         C#m

I'd wait 500 million hours

     F#7

On a park bench out on the moon

       Bm                    C#m

But in full view of what you are

Dm

Oh

[Verse 3]

A           Dm                   A

Just like a feline with multiple lines

           Dm                          C#m

She lost a couple but she used to have five

  Bm     E     A

A savior of mankind

[Chorus]

       D                Dm

And if I was a fool for you

         C#m

I'd wait 500 million hours

     F#7

On a park bench out on the moon

       Bm                    C#m

But in full view of what you are

         Dm                      E

You're a goddess, you're my rock star

[Bridge]

                        A      C#m

I fell in love with Alexandra

F#m      D               A   C#m

    Even though I barely met her

F#m      D                     A

    Even though we'd break our hearts

C#M              Dm

Before we'd even start

(Before we'd even start)

[Instrumental]

A    Dm

A    Dm

C#m  Bm

E  A   A7

[Outro]

       D                Dm

And if I was a fool for you

         C#m

I'd wait 500 million hours

     F#7

On a park bench out on the moon

       Bm                    C#m

But in full view of what you are

         Dm                    E

You're a goddess, you're my rock star

