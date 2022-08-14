Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Safe and Sound - Taylor Swift feat The Civil Wars

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Safe and Sound yang dinyanyikan Taylor Swift feat The Civil Wars.

Lagu ini merupakan soundtrack resmi film The Hunger Games yang rilis pada tahun 2012.

Lagu Safe and Sound merupakan salah satu single dalam album Taylor Swift yang bertajuk The Hunger Games: Songs from District 12 and Beyond.

Safe and Sound - Taylor Swift feat The Civil Wars

Intro:

Em Bm G D x2

Verse:

Em Bm

I remember tears streaming down your face

G D

When I said, I'll never let you go

Em Bm G D

When all those shadows almost killed your light

Em Bm G D

I remember you said, Don't leave me here a - lone

Em Bm G

But all that's dead and gone and passed tonight

Chorus:

G D

Just close your eyes

A G

The sun is going down

D

You'll be alright

A G

No one can hurt you now

D

Come morning light

A Bm A G

You and I'll be safe and sound

Instrumental:

Em Bm G D x2

Verse:

Em Bm

Don't you dare look out your window

G D

Darling everything's on fire

Em Bm G D

The war outside our door keeps raging on

Em Bm G D

Hold on to this lullabye

Em Bm G G

Even when the music's gone

Chorus:

G D

Just close your eyes

A G

The sun is going down

D

You'll be alright

A G

No one can hurt you now

D

Come morning light

A Bm A G

You and I'll be safe and sound

Interlude:

G D Bm A

Oooo Oooo Aaah Aaah... x2

Chorus:

G D A

Just close your eyes

G D A

You'll be alright

G D

Come morning light

A Bm A G

You and I'll be safe and sound

Outro:

G D A

Ooooo Oooo Oooo... x5

G D A

Ooooo Oooo Ohoh

(Tribunnews.com)