Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Safe and Sound - Taylor Swift feat The Civil Wars
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Safe and Sound dari Taylor Swift feat The Civil Wars. Lagu ini merupakan soundtrack resmi film The Hunger Games
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Safe and Sound yang dinyanyikan Taylor Swift feat The Civil Wars.
Lagu ini merupakan soundtrack resmi film The Hunger Games yang rilis pada tahun 2012.
Lagu Safe and Sound merupakan salah satu single dalam album Taylor Swift yang bertajuk The Hunger Games: Songs from District 12 and Beyond.
Safe and Sound - Taylor Swift feat The Civil Wars
Intro:
Em Bm G D x2
Verse:
Em Bm
I remember tears streaming down your face
G D
When I said, I'll never let you go
Em Bm G D
When all those shadows almost killed your light
Em Bm G D
I remember you said, Don't leave me here a - lone
Em Bm G
But all that's dead and gone and passed tonight
Chorus:
G D
Just close your eyes
A G
The sun is going down
D
You'll be alright
A G
No one can hurt you now
D
Come morning light
A Bm A G
You and I'll be safe and sound
Instrumental:
Em Bm G D x2
Verse:
Em Bm
Don't you dare look out your window
G D
Darling everything's on fire
Em Bm G D
The war outside our door keeps raging on
Em Bm G D
Hold on to this lullabye
Em Bm G G
Even when the music's gone
Chorus:
G D
Just close your eyes
A G
The sun is going down
D
You'll be alright
A G
No one can hurt you now
D
Come morning light
A Bm A G
You and I'll be safe and sound
Interlude:
G D Bm A
Oooo Oooo Aaah Aaah... x2
Chorus:
G D A
Just close your eyes
G D A
You'll be alright
G D
Come morning light
A Bm A G
You and I'll be safe and sound
Outro:
G D A
Ooooo Oooo Oooo... x5
G D A
Ooooo Oooo Ohoh
