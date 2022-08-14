Breaking News:
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Safe and Sound - Taylor Swift feat The Civil Wars

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Safe and Sound dari Taylor Swift feat The Civil Wars. Lagu ini merupakan soundtrack resmi film The Hunger Games

Lagu ini merupakan soundtrack resmi film The Hunger Games. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Safe and Sound yang dinyanyikan Taylor Swift feat The Civil Wars

Lagu ini merupakan soundtrack resmi film The Hunger Games yang rilis pada tahun 2012. 

Lagu Safe and Sound merupakan salah satu single dalam album Taylor Swift yang bertajuk The Hunger Games: Songs from District 12 and Beyond.

Safe and Sound - Taylor Swift feat The Civil Wars

Intro:
Em Bm G D x2 

Verse:
Em                         Bm                                       
I remember tears streaming down your face
       G                        D
When I said, I'll never let you go
     Em                Bm                 G    D
When all those shadows almost killed your light
Em         Bm              G                 D
I remember you said, Don't leave me here a - lone
    Em                  Bm                G    
But all that's dead and gone and passed tonight

Chorus:
G               D
Just close your eyes
    A            G
The sun is going down
            D
You'll be alright
   A                G
No one can hurt you now
             D
Come morning light
A               Bm   A   G
You and I'll be safe and sound

Instrumental:
Em Bm G D   x2

Verse:
Em                  Bm            
Don't you dare look out your window
G                       D
Darling everything's on fire
    Em              Bm                G  D
The war outside our door keeps raging on
Em      Bm      G    D
Hold on to this lullabye
Em            Bm      G  G
Even when the music's gone

Chorus:
G               D
Just close your eyes
    A            G
The sun is going down
            D
You'll be alright
   A                G
No one can hurt you now
             D
Come morning light
A               Bm   A   G
You and I'll be safe and sound

Interlude:
G     D     Bm    A 
Oooo  Oooo  Aaah  Aaah...  x2

Chorus:
G               D   A
Just close your eyes
G            D    A
 You'll be alright
G             D  
 Come morning light
A               Bm   A   G
You and I'll be safe and sound

Outro:
G      D    A
Ooooo  Oooo Oooo...  x5
G      D     A 
Ooooo  Oooo Ohoh

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
