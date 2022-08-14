Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu I Need You More Today - Caleb Santos: I Used To Say I Love You
Berikut lirik lagu I Need You More Today, rilis pada 23 Agustus 2017. Didiproduseri oleh Civ Fontanilla dan Caleb Santos.
Penulis: Izmi Ulirrosifa
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik Lagu I Need You More Today dalam artikel ini.
Petikan liriknya yang populer yakni 'I used to say I love you'.
I Need You More Today merupakan lagu yang dirilis pada 23 Agustus 2017, lalu.
Lagu I Need You More Today diproduseri oleh Civ Fontanilla dan Caleb Santos.
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Rubik - Dere: Akulah Kubus Rubik Berjalan Warna-warni Terlihat Aku Tertawa
Lirik I Need You More Today - Caleb Santos:
It's how you used to say
I love you and I miss you
It's how you pretend to love me then
When you wandered off the things we've done before
Now it's too late to turn back anymore
I used to say I love you
I used to say I miss you
And now it's all gone
Are we fading away?
Are you coming back into my arms?
To love me again
I love you I miss you
I need you now
More than ever
More than words can say
I love you and I miss you
I need you more today
It's how you used to say
I love you and I miss you
It's how you pretend to love me then
That kept me thinkin' of the things we've done before
Now is it too late to turn back anymore?
I used to say I love you
I used to say I miss you
And now it's all gone
Are we fading away?
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
I Need You More Today - Caleb Santos
Lagu I Need You More Today
Lirik Lagu I Need You More Today
Lirik I Need You More Today
Caleb Santos
|1. Lirik Lagu Baru Fabio Asher Hati Lain di Hatimu, Trending 9 YouTube Music
|2. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Lain - Element: Walau Pedih Terasa, Jiwaku yang Mencintaimu
|3. Makna Lirik Lagu Sang Dewi Lyodra yang Kini Viral di TikTok
|4. Lirik Lagu High School In Jakarta - NIKI: Highschool in Jakarta, Sorta Modern Sparta