Lirik Lagu I Need You More Today - Caleb Santos: I Used To Say I Love You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik Lagu I Need You More Today dalam artikel ini.

Petikan liriknya yang populer yakni 'I used to say I love you'.

I Need You More Today merupakan lagu yang dirilis pada 23 Agustus 2017, lalu.

Lagu I Need You More Today diproduseri oleh Civ Fontanilla dan Caleb Santos.

Lirik I Need You More Today - Caleb Santos:

It's how you used to say

I love you and I miss you

It's how you pretend to love me then

When you wandered off the things we've done before

Now it's too late to turn back anymore

I used to say I love you

I used to say I miss you

And now it's all gone

Are we fading away?

Are you coming back into my arms?

To love me again

I love you I miss you

I need you now

More than ever

More than words can say

I love you and I miss you

I need you more today

It's how you used to say

I love you and I miss you

It's how you pretend to love me then

That kept me thinkin' of the things we've done before

Now is it too late to turn back anymore?

I used to say I love you

I used to say I miss you

And now it's all gone

Are we fading away?