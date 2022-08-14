Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu I Need You More Today - Caleb Santos: I Used To Say I Love You

Berikut lirik lagu I Need You More Today, rilis pada 23 Agustus 2017. Didiproduseri oleh Civ Fontanilla dan Caleb Santos.

Penulis: Izmi Ulirrosifa
Simak lirik lagu I Need You More Today oleh Caleb Santos dalam artikel berikut ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik Lagu I Need You More Today dalam artikel ini.

Petikan liriknya yang populer yakni 'I used to say I love you'.

I Need You More Today merupakan lagu yang dirilis pada 23 Agustus 2017, lalu.

Lagu I Need You More Today diproduseri oleh Civ Fontanilla dan Caleb Santos.

Lirik I Need You More Today - Caleb Santos:

It's how you used to say
I love you and I miss you
It's how you pretend to love me then
When you wandered off the things we've done before
Now it's too late to turn back anymore

I used to say I love you
I used to say I miss you
And now it's all gone
Are we fading away?

Are you coming back into my arms?
To love me again
I love you I miss you
I need you now
More than ever
More than words can say
I love you and I miss you
I need you more today

It's how you used to say
I love you and I miss you
It's how you pretend to love me then
That kept me thinkin' of the things we've done before
Now is it too late to turn back anymore?

I used to say I love you
I used to say I miss you
And now it's all gone
Are we fading away?

