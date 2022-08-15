Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Here I Go Again - Whitesnake

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Here I Go Again dari Whitesnake.

Lagu Here I Go Again merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 1982.

Here I Go Again yang menjadi salah satu lagu hits Whitesnake ini masuk dalam album Saints & Sinners.

Here I Go Again - Whitesnake

[Intro]

| G  D    | C       | G  D    | C       |

[Verse 1]

G         D              C     D
  I don't know where I'm going,
G       D                    C    D
  but I sure know where I've been.
G                D           C                   G/B
  Hanging on the promises in songs of yesterday.
Am                        D
   And I've made up my mind,
Am                         D
   I ain't wasting no more time,
           Em
here I go again.

Am            G    Em    Am   C  D
   Here I go again.

[Verse 2]
G               D                C       D
  Though I keep searching for an answer,
G                  D                     C   D
  I never seem to find what I'm looking for.
G            D                 C                    G/B
  Oh Lord, I pray you give me strength to carry on,
Am                          D
  'cause I know what it means,
   Am                               D       C  D
to walk along, the lonely street of dreams.

[Chorus]
    G          C           D   C   D
And here I go again on my own,
      G              C               D   C   D
going down the only road I've ever known.
        G             C            D    C G/B
Like a drifter I was born to walk alone.
Am7                     D
  And I've made up my mind,
Am7                        D    C  D
  I ain't wasting no more time.

[Verse 3]
G                  D                C        D
  I'm just another heart in need of rescue,
G            D                 C      D
  waiting on love's sweet charity.
G               D               C                G/B
  And I'm gonna hold on for the rest of my days,
Am7                        D
  'cause I know what it means,
   Am7                              D       C  D
to walk along, the lonely street of dreams.

[Chorus]
    G          C           D   C   D
And here I go again on my own,
      G              C               D   C   D
going down the only road I've ever known.
        G             C            D    C G/B
Like a drifter I was born to walk alone.
Am7                     D
  And I've made up my mind,
Am7                        D
  I ain't wasting no more time.

    C      D   Em   Am             Em
But here I go again,   here I go again.
Am             Em   Am         Em    Am   C  D
   Here I go again,    here I go.

[Solo]
| G   D/G   | C/G       | G   D/G   | C/G       |
| G    D/F# | C/E  C G/B|

[Pre-chorus]

Am7                        D
  'cause I know what it means,
   Am7                              D       C  D
to walk along, the lonely street of dreams.

[Chorus]
    G          C           D   C   D
And here I go again on my own,
      G              C               D   C   D
going down the only road I've ever known.
        G             C            D    C G/B
Like a drifter I was born to walk alone.
Am7                     D
  And I've made up my mind,
Am7                        D    C  D
  I ain't wasting no more time.

    G          C           D   C   D
And here I go again on my own,
      G              C               D   C   D
going down the only road I've ever known.
        G             C            D    C G/B
Like a drifter I was born to walk alone.
Am7                        D
  'cause I know what it means,
   Am7                              D       C  D
to walk along, the lonely street of dreams.

    G          C           D   C   D
And here I go again on my own,
      G              C               D   C   D
going down the only road I've ever known.
        G             C            D    C G/B
Like a drifter I was born to walk alone

