Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Here I Go Again - Whitesnake
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Here I Go Again dari Whitesnake yang rilis tahun 80an
Penulis: Muhammad Renald Shiftanto
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Here I Go Again dari Whitesnake.
Lagu Here I Go Again merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 1982.
Here I Go Again yang menjadi salah satu lagu hits Whitesnake ini masuk dalam album Saints & Sinners.
Here I Go Again - Whitesnake
[Intro]
| G D | C | G D | C |
[Verse 1]
G D C D
I don't know where I'm going,
G D C D
but I sure know where I've been.
G D C G/B
Hanging on the promises in songs of yesterday.
Am D
And I've made up my mind,
Am D
I ain't wasting no more time,
Em
here I go again.
Am G Em Am C D
Here I go again.
[Verse 2]
G D C D
Though I keep searching for an answer,
G D C D
I never seem to find what I'm looking for.
G D C G/B
Oh Lord, I pray you give me strength to carry on,
Am D
'cause I know what it means,
Am D C D
to walk along, the lonely street of dreams.
[Chorus]
G C D C D
And here I go again on my own,
G C D C D
going down the only road I've ever known.
G C D C G/B
Like a drifter I was born to walk alone.
Am7 D
And I've made up my mind,
Am7 D C D
I ain't wasting no more time.
[Verse 3]
G D C D
I'm just another heart in need of rescue,
G D C D
waiting on love's sweet charity.
G D C G/B
And I'm gonna hold on for the rest of my days,
Am7 D
'cause I know what it means,
Am7 D C D
to walk along, the lonely street of dreams.
[Chorus]
G C D C D
And here I go again on my own,
G C D C D
going down the only road I've ever known.
G C D C G/B
Like a drifter I was born to walk alone.
Am7 D
And I've made up my mind,
Am7 D
I ain't wasting no more time.
C D Em Am Em
But here I go again, here I go again.
Am Em Am Em Am C D
Here I go again, here I go.
[Solo]
| G D/G | C/G | G D/G | C/G |
| G D/F# | C/E C G/B|
[Pre-chorus]
Am7 D
'cause I know what it means,
Am7 D C D
to walk along, the lonely street of dreams.
[Chorus]
G C D C D
And here I go again on my own,
G C D C D
going down the only road I've ever known.
G C D C G/B
Like a drifter I was born to walk alone.
Am7 D
And I've made up my mind,
Am7 D C D
I ain't wasting no more time.
G C D C D
And here I go again on my own,
G C D C D
going down the only road I've ever known.
G C D C G/B
Like a drifter I was born to walk alone.
Am7 D
'cause I know what it means,
Am7 D C D
to walk along, the lonely street of dreams.
G C D C D
And here I go again on my own,
G C D C D
going down the only road I've ever known.
G C D C G/B
Like a drifter I was born to walk alone
(Tribunnews.com)