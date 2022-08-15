Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Here I Go Again - Whitesnake

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Here I Go Again dari Whitesnake.

Lagu Here I Go Again merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 1982.

Here I Go Again yang menjadi salah satu lagu hits Whitesnake ini masuk dalam album Saints & Sinners.

Here I Go Again - Whitesnake

[Intro]

| G D | C | G D | C |

[Verse 1]

G D C D

I don't know where I'm going,

G D C D

but I sure know where I've been.

G D C G/B

Hanging on the promises in songs of yesterday.

Am D

And I've made up my mind,

Am D

I ain't wasting no more time,

Em

here I go again.

Am G Em Am C D

Here I go again.

[Verse 2]

G D C D

Though I keep searching for an answer,

G D C D

I never seem to find what I'm looking for.

G D C G/B

Oh Lord, I pray you give me strength to carry on,

Am D

'cause I know what it means,

Am D C D

to walk along, the lonely street of dreams.

[Chorus]

G C D C D

And here I go again on my own,

G C D C D

going down the only road I've ever known.

G C D C G/B

Like a drifter I was born to walk alone.

Am7 D

And I've made up my mind,

Am7 D C D

I ain't wasting no more time.

[Verse 3]

G D C D

I'm just another heart in need of rescue,

G D C D

waiting on love's sweet charity.

G D C G/B

And I'm gonna hold on for the rest of my days,

Am7 D

'cause I know what it means,

Am7 D C D

to walk along, the lonely street of dreams.

[Chorus]

G C D C D

And here I go again on my own,

G C D C D

going down the only road I've ever known.

G C D C G/B

Like a drifter I was born to walk alone.

Am7 D

And I've made up my mind,

Am7 D

I ain't wasting no more time.

C D Em Am Em

But here I go again, here I go again.

Am Em Am Em Am C D

Here I go again, here I go.

[Solo]

| G D/G | C/G | G D/G | C/G |

| G D/F# | C/E C G/B|

[Pre-chorus]

Am7 D

'cause I know what it means,

Am7 D C D

to walk along, the lonely street of dreams.

[Chorus]

G C D C D

And here I go again on my own,

G C D C D

going down the only road I've ever known.

G C D C G/B

Like a drifter I was born to walk alone.

Am7 D

And I've made up my mind,

Am7 D C D

I ain't wasting no more time.

G C D C D

And here I go again on my own,

G C D C D

going down the only road I've ever known.

G C D C G/B

Like a drifter I was born to walk alone.

Am7 D

'cause I know what it means,

Am7 D C D

to walk along, the lonely street of dreams.

G C D C D

And here I go again on my own,

G C D C D

going down the only road I've ever known.

G C D C G/B

Like a drifter I was born to walk alone

