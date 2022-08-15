Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Until Death Do Us Part - Chris Andrian, Kisah Cinta Sahabat yang Bertepuk Sebelah Tangan
Until Death Do Us viral di IG dan TikTok beberapa waktu lalu. Lagu ini mengisahkan tentang cinta yang terjebak frienzone yang bertepuk sebelah tangan.
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Until Death Do Us Part - Chris Andrian Yang:
[Intro]
G Bm E7 Cm
[Verse 1]
G Bm
Hey, it’s been years
E7 Cm G
We’ve been friends for so long but there’s something you don’t know
A C Cm G
Something inside me that I’ve been keeping for quite some time now
Bm E7
I’m too afraid to say it out loud
Cm G
cause it might change the way we are
A C Cm
But if I keep this to myself I know that it’s no good so
[Pre-Chorus]
C Cm G E
I’m just gonna wing it I’m not gonna keep it to myself
C Cm D7
So listen up and hear me cause I’m only gonna say it once
[Chorus]
G G7sus4
I want to wake up next to you
G C Cm G
I want to spend all my life with you and you alone
A C Cm G
I want to be the one that you can lean on for the rest of your life
G7sus4
Side by side
G B7
Build our own little castle
Em D A
Until we both grow old
A C
Just like they say
Am Cm D7
Until death do us part
G Bm E7 Cm
[Verse 2]
G Bm
Hey, it’s been years
E7 Cm G
We’ve walked side by side through both our ups and downs
A C
I know you and you know me so well
Cm
We’re inseparable
G Bm E7
But I’m too afraid to say how I feel
Cm G
cause it might change the way we are
A C Cm
But I’ve prepared myself no turning back it’s now or never
[Pre-Chorus]
C Cm G E
here we go now, now’s the time, I’m really gonna say it all
C Cm D7
So listen up and hear me cause I’m only gonna say it once
[Chorus]
G G7sus4 G
I want to wake up next to you
C Cm G
I want to spend all my life with you and you alone
A C Cm G
I want to be the one that you can lean on for the rest of your life
G7sus4 G
Side by side
B7
Build our own little castle
Em D A
Until we both grow old
A C
Just like they say
Am Cm D7 G
Until death do us part
G Bm E7 Cm
[Verse 3]
G Bm
Hey, it’s been years
E7 Cm G
We’ve been friends for so long but there’s something you won’t know
A C Cm Em
Something inside me that I’ve been keeping for quite some time now
B7 G7sus4
I’m too afraid to say it out loud
Cm G
and now it’s all too late
A C
I keep it all to myself and now
[Bridge]
C A7
You chose to be with him
C
and I’m just your best friend
D7
Oh I’m just a best friend
[Chorus]
G G7sus4
Now you wake up next to him
G C Cm G
And you spend all your life with him and him alone
A C Cm G
You chose him to be the one you can lean on for the rest of your life
G7sus4 G
Side by side
B7
Build your own little castle
Em D A
until you both grow old
A C
But I’ll stick by your side
B7 Em
Just as a best friend
A C
I’ll just be your best friend
Am Cm D7 G
Until death do us part
G A
I’ll just be your best friend
C
Just be your best friend
Cm G
Until death do us part
A
I’ll just be your best friend
C
Just be your best friend
Am
Until death do us part
G
