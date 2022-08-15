Chord Gitar Until Death Do Us Part - Chris Andrian, Kisah Cinta Sahabat yang Bertepuk Sebelah Tangan

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Until Death Do Us Part dari Chris Andrian Yang dalam artikel ini.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Until Death Do Us Part dari Chris Andrian Yang dalam artikel ini.

Tembang Until Death Do Us Part dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Chris Andrian Yang.

Nama Chris Andrian Yang mulai dikenal publik setelah meng-cover lagu Stay With Me dari Miki Matsubara.

Until Death Do Us viral di aplikasi Instagram dan TikTok beberapa waktu lalu.

Lagu ini mengisahkan tentang cinta yang terjebak frienzone yang bertepuk sebelah tangan.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Until Death Do Us Part - Chris Andrian Yang:

[Intro]

G Bm E7 Cm

[Verse 1]

G Bm

Hey, it’s been years

E7 Cm G

We’ve been friends for so long but there’s something you don’t know

A C Cm G

Something inside me that I’ve been keeping for quite some time now

Bm E7

I’m too afraid to say it out loud

Cm G

cause it might change the way we are

A C Cm

But if I keep this to myself I know that it’s no good so

[Pre-Chorus]

C Cm G E

I’m just gonna wing it I’m not gonna keep it to myself

C Cm D7

So listen up and hear me cause I’m only gonna say it once

[Chorus]

G G7sus4

I want to wake up next to you

G C Cm G

I want to spend all my life with you and you alone

A C Cm G

I want to be the one that you can lean on for the rest of your life

G7sus4

Side by side

G B7

Build our own little castle

Em D A

Until we both grow old

A C

Just like they say

Am Cm D7

Until death do us part

G Bm E7 Cm

[Verse 2]

G Bm

Hey, it’s been years

E7 Cm G

We’ve walked side by side through both our ups and downs

A C

I know you and you know me so well

Cm

We’re inseparable

G Bm E7

But I’m too afraid to say how I feel

Cm G

cause it might change the way we are

A C Cm

But I’ve prepared myself no turning back it’s now or never

[Pre-Chorus]

C Cm G E

here we go now, now’s the time, I’m really gonna say it all

C Cm D7

So listen up and hear me cause I’m only gonna say it once

[Chorus]

G G7sus4 G

I want to wake up next to you

C Cm G

I want to spend all my life with you and you alone

A C Cm G

I want to be the one that you can lean on for the rest of your life

G7sus4 G

Side by side

B7

Build our own little castle

Em D A

Until we both grow old

A C

Just like they say

Am Cm D7 G

Until death do us part

G Bm E7 Cm

[Verse 3]

G Bm

Hey, it’s been years

E7 Cm G

We’ve been friends for so long but there’s something you won’t know

A C Cm Em

Something inside me that I’ve been keeping for quite some time now

B7 G7sus4

I’m too afraid to say it out loud

Cm G

and now it’s all too late

A C

I keep it all to myself and now

[Bridge]

C A7

You chose to be with him

C

and I’m just your best friend

D7

Oh I’m just a best friend

[Chorus]

G G7sus4

Now you wake up next to him

G C Cm G

And you spend all your life with him and him alone

A C Cm G

You chose him to be the one you can lean on for the rest of your life

G7sus4 G

Side by side

B7

Build your own little castle

Em D A

until you both grow old

A C

But I’ll stick by your side

B7 Em

Just as a best friend

A C

I’ll just be your best friend

Am Cm D7 G

Until death do us part

G A

I’ll just be your best friend

C

Just be your best friend

Cm G

Until death do us part

A

I’ll just be your best friend

C

Just be your best friend

Am

Until death do us part

G

(Tribunnews.com)