TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu You Need To Calm Down dari Taylor Swift.

Lagu ini menjadi singel kedua, lagu tersebut dirilis pada 14 Juni 2019 dan dimuat dalam album Lover.

Lagu ini mendapat pengharagaan di Grammy ke-62 sebagai Best Pop Solo.

Pada 20 Agustus 2019 pun, Clean Bandit me-remix lagu ini.

You Need To Calm - Taylor Swift

Intro:

| D | D | G | G |

Verse 1:

D

You are somebody that i dont know

D

But you r takin shots at me like it patron

G G

And im just like "damn, it 7 a . m . "

D

Say it in the street, that knock - out

D

But you say it in a tweet, that a cop - out

G G

And i just like "hey , are you okay?"

Pre - chorus 1:

D D

And i aint tryna mess with your self - expression but ive learned the lesson

G

That stressin and obsessin bout somebody else is no fun

A n . C .

And snakes and stones never broke my bones

Chorus :

D D

So oh - oh , oh - oh , oh - oh , oh - oh , oh - oh

G G

You need to calm down , you re being too loud

D D

And im just like oh - oh , oh - oh , oh - oh , oh - oh , oh - oh

G G

You need to just stop , like can you just not step on my gown?

D D

You need to calm down

Verse 2:

D

you are somebody that we dont know

D

but you re comin at my friends like a missile

G G

why are you mad , when you could be glad? ( you could be glad )

D

sunshine on the street at the parade

D

but you would rather be in the dark ages

G G

makin that sign, must taken all night

D D

you just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace

G

and control your urges to scream about all the people you hate

A n . C .

cause shade never made anybody less gay

Chorus:

D D

so oh - oh , oh - oh , oh - oh , oh - oh , oh - oh

G G

you need to calm down, you re being too loud

D D

and im just like oh - oh , oh - oh , oh - oh , oh - oh , oh - oh

G G

you need to just stop, like can you just not step on his gown?

D

you need to calm down

Bridge:

and we see you over there on the internet

D

comparing all the girls who are killin’ it

G G

but we figured you out , we all know now

n . C .

we all got crowns , you need to calm down

Chorus:

C

oh - oh , oh - oh , oh - oh , oh - oh , oh - oh

G

you need to calm down ( you need to calm down )

G

you re being too loud ( you re being too loud )

D D

and im just like oh - oh , oh - oh , oh - oh , oh - oh , oh - oh

G

you need to just stop ( can you stop? )

G

like can you just not step on our gowns?

D

you need to calm down

(Tribunnews.com)