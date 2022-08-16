Breaking News:
Tidak Sampaikan Permintaan Maaf, Pengacara Brigadir J Minta Putri Candrawathi DItetapkan Tersangka

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift

Inilah chord lagu dan lirik lagu You Need To Calm Down dari Taylor Swift. lagu ini rilis pada tahun 2019.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
Kolase Tribunnews/ Instagram @taylorswift
Taylor Swift, Penyanyi Asal Amerika Serikat yang Dapat Honorary Doctorate dari NYU. Inilah chord lagu dan lirik lagu You Need To Calm Down dari Taylor Swift. lagu ini rilis pada tahun 2019. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu You Need To Calm Down dari Taylor Swift

Lagu ini menjadi singel kedua, lagu tersebut dirilis pada 14 Juni 2019 dan dimuat dalam album Lover. 

Lagu ini mendapat pengharagaan di Grammy ke-62 sebagai Best Pop Solo

Pada 20 Agustus 2019 pun, Clean Bandit me-remix lagu ini. 

You Need To Calm - Taylor Swift

Intro:
 | D    | D    | G    | G    | 

Verse 1:
D
You are somebody that i dont know
           D
But you r takin shots at me like it patron
                   G              G
And im just like "damn,  it 7 a . m . "
D
Say it in the street,  that knock - out
        D
But you say it in a tweet,  that a cop - out
                   G             G
And i just like "hey ,  are you okay?"

Pre - chorus 1: 
    D                                                                    D
And i aint tryna mess with your self - expression but ive learned the lesson
                                                       G
That stressin and obsessin bout somebody else is no fun
     A n . C . 
And snakes and stones never broke my bones

Chorus : 
   D                           D
So oh - oh ,  oh - oh ,  oh - oh ,  oh - oh ,  oh - oh
                 G                      G
You need to calm down ,  you re being too loud
                  D                           D
And im just like oh - oh ,  oh - oh ,  oh - oh ,  oh - oh ,  oh - oh
                  G                      G
You need to just stop ,  like can you just not step on my gown?
                 D    D
You need to calm down

Verse 2:
D
you are somebody that we dont know
           D
but you re comin at my friends like a missile
            G                      G
why are you mad ,  when you could be glad?  ( you could be glad ) 
D
sunshine on the street at the parade
    D
but you would rather be in the dark ages
             G                      G
makin that sign, must taken all night
D                                                                  D
you just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace
                                                          G
and control your urges to scream about all the people you hate
        A n . C . 
cause shade never made anybody less gay

Chorus:
   D                           D
so oh - oh ,  oh - oh ,  oh - oh ,  oh - oh ,  oh - oh
                 G                      G
you need to calm down,  you re being too loud
                  D                           D
and im just like oh - oh ,  oh - oh ,  oh - oh ,  oh - oh ,  oh - oh
                  G                      G
you need to just stop,  like can you just not step on his gown?
                 D
you need to calm down

Bridge:
and we see you over there on the internet
D
  comparing all the girls who are killin’ it
G                                     G
  but we figured you out ,  we all know now
           n . C . 
we all got crowns ,  you need to calm down

Chorus:

oh - oh ,  oh - oh ,  oh - oh ,  oh - oh ,  oh - oh
                 G
you need to calm down  ( you need to calm down ) 
                 G
you re being too loud  ( you re being too loud ) 
                  D                           D
and im just like oh - oh ,  oh - oh ,  oh - oh ,  oh - oh ,  oh - oh
                  G
you need to just stop  ( can you stop? ) 
                  G
like can you just not step on our gowns?
                 D
you need to calm down 

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
You Need To Calm Down
You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
Chord Gitar Lagu You Need To Calm Down
Taylor Swift
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan