Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu if This Was a Movie - Taylor Swift

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu if This Was a Movie dari Taylor Swift yang rilis pada tahun 2010.

Editor: Salma Fenty
Taylor Swift, Penyanyi Asal Amerika Serikat. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu if This Was a Movie dari Taylor Swift yang rilis pada tahun 2010. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu If This Was a Movie

Lagu If This Was a Movie rilis pada tahun 2010.

Lagu ini merupakan salah satu single Taylor Swift dari albumnya yang berjudul Speak Now.

If This Was a Movie - Taylor Swift

Intro: G

F
Last night I heard my own heart beating
G
Sounded like footsteps on my stairs
                     Am
Six months gone and I'm still reaching
G
Even though I know you're not there

F
I was playing back a thousand memories baby
G
Thinkin bout everything we've been through
                     Am
Maybe I've been going back too much lately
G
When time stood still and I had you

Chorus:
F
Come back, come back, come back to me.. like
G
You would, you would, if this was a movie
Am                  G                   F              G
Stand in the rain outside 'til I came out
C
Come back, come back, come back to me.. like
G
You could, you could, if you just said You're sorry
Am               G                               F
I know that we can work it out somehow
G                F         G                    Am              G
But if this was a movie you'd be here by now
F
I know people change and these things happen
          G
But I remember how it was back then
                                          Am
Locked up in your arms and our friends are laughing
                        G
'Cause nothing like this ever happened to them
F
Now I'm pacing down the hall
G
Chasing down your street
Am                                   G
Flashback to the night when you said to me
F                                         G
Nothings gonna change not for me and you
Am                           G
Not before I knew how much I had to lose

Chorus:
C
Come back, come back, come back to me.. like
                    G
You would, you would, if this was a movie
Am     G                         F                        G
Stand in the rain outside 'til I came out
C
Come back, come back, come back to me.. like
                    G
You could, you could, if you just said "You're sorry"
Am                     G                                       F
I know that we can work it out somehow
G                F                   G               Am        G
But if this was a movie you'd be here by now
F
If you're out there if you're
                       G
Somewhere if you're moving on
C
I've be waiting for you
                                          Am
Ever since you've been gone
F G
I just want it back the way it was before
C/E                                 Am                G            F
And I just wanna see you back at my front door

And I'd say..

Chorus:
C
Come back, come back, come back to me.. like
G
You would, before, you said it's not that easy
Am                        G                                   F
Before the fight before I locked you out
F
But I'd take it all back now
                      C
Come back, come back, come back to me.. like
G
You would, you would, if this was a movie
Am                  G                   F               G
Stand in the rain outside 'til I came out
C
Come back, come back, come back to me.. like
G
You could, you could, if you just said You're sorry
Am                      G                                       F
I know that we can work it out somehow
G                          F                           G             Am
But if this was a movie you'd be here by now

Ending:
G     F       G           Am
You'd be here by now
G         F        G                             Am
It's not the kind of ending you wanna see now
G           F           G                        Am
Baby what about the ending, Ooh..
G              F                 G                 Am 
I thought you'd be here by now.. ooh.. ooh..
G          F         G             Am
That you'd be here by now..

