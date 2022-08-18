Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu if This Was a Movie - Taylor Swift
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu if This Was a Movie dari Taylor Swift yang rilis pada tahun 2010.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu If This Was a Movie.
Lagu If This Was a Movie rilis pada tahun 2010.
Lagu ini merupakan salah satu single Taylor Swift dari albumnya yang berjudul Speak Now.
If This Was a Movie - Taylor Swift
Intro: G
F
Last night I heard my own heart beating
G
Sounded like footsteps on my stairs
Am
Six months gone and I'm still reaching
G
Even though I know you're not there
F
I was playing back a thousand memories baby
G
Thinkin bout everything we've been through
Am
Maybe I've been going back too much lately
G
When time stood still and I had you
Chorus:
F
Come back, come back, come back to me.. like
G
You would, you would, if this was a movie
Am G F G
Stand in the rain outside 'til I came out
C
Come back, come back, come back to me.. like
G
You could, you could, if you just said You're sorry
Am G F
I know that we can work it out somehow
G F G Am G
But if this was a movie you'd be here by now
F
I know people change and these things happen
G
But I remember how it was back then
Am
Locked up in your arms and our friends are laughing
G
'Cause nothing like this ever happened to them
F
Now I'm pacing down the hall
G
Chasing down your street
Am G
Flashback to the night when you said to me
F G
Nothings gonna change not for me and you
Am G
Not before I knew how much I had to lose
Chorus:
C
Come back, come back, come back to me.. like
G
You would, you would, if this was a movie
Am G F G
Stand in the rain outside 'til I came out
C
Come back, come back, come back to me.. like
G
You could, you could, if you just said "You're sorry"
Am G F
I know that we can work it out somehow
G F G Am G
But if this was a movie you'd be here by now
F
If you're out there if you're
G
Somewhere if you're moving on
C
I've be waiting for you
Am
Ever since you've been gone
F G
I just want it back the way it was before
C/E Am G F
And I just wanna see you back at my front door
And I'd say..
Chorus:
C
Come back, come back, come back to me.. like
G
You would, before, you said it's not that easy
Am G F
Before the fight before I locked you out
F
But I'd take it all back now
C
Come back, come back, come back to me.. like
G
You would, you would, if this was a movie
Am G F G
Stand in the rain outside 'til I came out
C
Come back, come back, come back to me.. like
G
You could, you could, if you just said You're sorry
Am G F
I know that we can work it out somehow
G F G Am
But if this was a movie you'd be here by now
Ending:
G F G Am
You'd be here by now
G F G Am
It's not the kind of ending you wanna see now
G F G Am
Baby what about the ending, Ooh..
G F G Am
I thought you'd be here by now.. ooh.. ooh..
G F G Am
That you'd be here by now..
