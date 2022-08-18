Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu if This Was a Movie - Taylor Swift

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu If This Was a Movie.

Lagu If This Was a Movie rilis pada tahun 2010.

Lagu ini merupakan salah satu single Taylor Swift dari albumnya yang berjudul Speak Now.

If This Was a Movie - Taylor Swift

Intro: G

F

Last night I heard my own heart beating

G

Sounded like footsteps on my stairs

Am

Six months gone and I'm still reaching

G

Even though I know you're not there

F

I was playing back a thousand memories baby

G

Thinkin bout everything we've been through

Am

Maybe I've been going back too much lately

G

When time stood still and I had you

Chorus:

F

Come back, come back, come back to me.. like

G

You would, you would, if this was a movie

Am G F G

Stand in the rain outside 'til I came out

C

Come back, come back, come back to me.. like

G

You could, you could, if you just said You're sorry

Am G F

I know that we can work it out somehow

G F G Am G

But if this was a movie you'd be here by now

F

I know people change and these things happen

G

But I remember how it was back then

Am

Locked up in your arms and our friends are laughing

G

'Cause nothing like this ever happened to them

F

Now I'm pacing down the hall

G

Chasing down your street

Am G

Flashback to the night when you said to me

F G

Nothings gonna change not for me and you

Am G

Not before I knew how much I had to lose

Chorus:

C

Come back, come back, come back to me.. like

G

You would, you would, if this was a movie

Am G F G

Stand in the rain outside 'til I came out

C

Come back, come back, come back to me.. like

G

You could, you could, if you just said "You're sorry"

Am G F

I know that we can work it out somehow

G F G Am G

But if this was a movie you'd be here by now

F

If you're out there if you're

G

Somewhere if you're moving on

C

I've be waiting for you

Am

Ever since you've been gone

F G

I just want it back the way it was before

C/E Am G F

And I just wanna see you back at my front door

And I'd say..

Chorus:

C

Come back, come back, come back to me.. like

G

You would, before, you said it's not that easy

Am G F

Before the fight before I locked you out

F

But I'd take it all back now

C

Come back, come back, come back to me.. like

G

You would, you would, if this was a movie

Am G F G

Stand in the rain outside 'til I came out

C

Come back, come back, come back to me.. like

G

You could, you could, if you just said You're sorry

Am G F

I know that we can work it out somehow

G F G Am

But if this was a movie you'd be here by now

Ending:

G F G Am

You'd be here by now

G F G Am

It's not the kind of ending you wanna see now

G F G Am

Baby what about the ending, Ooh..

G F G Am

I thought you'd be here by now.. ooh.. ooh..

G F G Am

That you'd be here by now..

