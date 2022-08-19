Lirik Lagu Pink Venom - BLACKPINK, Trending di YouTube

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Pink Venom - BLACKPINK di dalam artikel ini.

BLACKPINK come back dengan lagu terbarunya yang bertajuk 'Pink Venom'.

Lagu Pink Venom telah dirilis BLACKPINK pada Jumat (19/8/2022), hari ini.

Lagu Pink Venom ini sedang menjadi trending di YouTube menempati posisi 1 hingga saat ini.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Pink Venom - BLACKPINK yang dikutip dari genius.com:

Baca juga: Pink Venom - BLACKPINK Resmi Rilis, Ini Fakta-Faktanya

[Intro: All]

BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK

[Verse 1: Jennie, Lisa]

Kick in the door, waving the coco

Papkonina chaenggyeo kkyeodeul saenggak malgo

I talk that talk, runways I walk, walk

Nun gamgo pop, pop an bwado cheok

One by one, then two by two

Nae sonkkeut tuk hanae da muneojineun jung

Gajja syo chigon hwaryeohaetji

Makes no sense, you couldn't get a dollar outta me

[Pre-Chorus: Rosé, Jisoo]

Ja oneul bamiya nan

Dogeul pumeun kkot

Ne honeul ppaeaseun daeum

Look what you made us do

Cheoncheonhi neol jamjaeul fire (Fire)

Janinhal mankeum areumdawo

I bring the pain like

[Chorus: Jennie, Lisa]

This, that pink v?nom

This, that pink venom

This, that pink venom

Get '?m, get 'em, get 'em

Straight to ya dome like woah, woah, woah

Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah

Taste that pink venom

Taste that pink venom

Taste that pink venom

Get 'em, get 'em, get 'em

Straight to ya dome like woah, woah, woah

Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah

[Verse 2: Lisa, Jennie]

Black paint and ammo, got bodies like Rambo

Rest in peace, please light up a candle

This the life of a vandal, masked up and I'm still in CELINE

Designer crimes or it wouldn't be me, ooh

Diamonds shining, drive in silence, I don't mind it, I'm riding

Flying private side by side with the pilot up in the sky

And I'm wilding, styling on them and there's no chance

'Cause we got bodies on bodies like this a slow dance