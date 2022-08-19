Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Pink Venom - BLACKPINK, Trending di YouTube

Lagu Pink Venom telah dirilis BLACKPINK pada Jumat (19/8/2022), hari ini.

Editor: Miftah
Berikut Lirik Lagu Pink Venom - BLACKPINK 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Pink Venom - BLACKPINK di dalam artikel ini.

BLACKPINK come back dengan lagu terbarunya yang bertajuk 'Pink Venom'.

Lagu Pink Venom telah dirilis BLACKPINK pada Jumat (19/8/2022), hari ini.

Lagu Pink Venom ini sedang menjadi trending di YouTube menempati posisi 1 hingga saat ini.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Pink Venom - BLACKPINK yang dikutip dari genius.com:

Baca juga: Pink Venom - BLACKPINK Resmi Rilis, Ini Fakta-Faktanya

[Intro: All]
BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK

[Verse 1: Jennie, Lisa]
Kick in the door, waving the coco
Papkonina chaenggyeo kkyeodeul saenggak malgo
I talk that talk, runways I walk, walk
Nun gamgo pop, pop an bwado cheok
One by one, then two by two
Nae sonkkeut tuk hanae da muneojineun jung
Gajja syo chigon hwaryeohaetji
Makes no sense, you couldn't get a dollar outta me

[Pre-Chorus: Rosé, Jisoo]
Ja oneul bamiya nan
Dogeul pumeun kkot
Ne honeul ppaeaseun daeum
Look what you made us do
Cheoncheonhi neol jamjaeul fire (Fire)
Janinhal mankeum areumdawo
I bring the pain like

[Chorus: Jennie, Lisa]
This, that pink v?nom
This, that pink venom
This, that pink venom
Get '?m, get 'em, get 'em
Straight to ya dome like woah, woah, woah
Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah
Taste that pink venom
Taste that pink venom
Taste that pink venom
Get 'em, get 'em, get 'em
Straight to ya dome like woah, woah, woah
Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah

[Verse 2: Lisa, Jennie]
Black paint and ammo, got bodies like Rambo
Rest in peace, please light up a candle
This the life of a vandal, masked up and I'm still in CELINE
Designer crimes or it wouldn't be me, ooh
Diamonds shining, drive in silence, I don't mind it, I'm riding
Flying private side by side with the pilot up in the sky
And I'm wilding, styling on them and there's no chance
'Cause we got bodies on bodies like this a slow dance

