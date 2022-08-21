TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Flamin Hot Cheetos - Clairo di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Flamin Hot Cheetos telah dirilis Clairo pada 14 Juni 2017 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Flamin Hot Cheetos - Clairo:

[Intro]

Dmaj7 E7 x4

[Verse 1]

Dmaj7 E7

sometimes i feel like i just wanna go back to my old ways

Dmaj7

you're telling me i'm silly,

E7

"it's no fun in the old days"

Dmaj7

i'm such a romantic,

E

i never remember how things truly happened

Dmaj7

i guess you're attractive

E7

or something

[Verse 2]

Dmaj7

"live in the moment"

E

that's what they told me

but what ever happened

Dmaj7

to when you would hold me

E7

and hold me

and hold me?

[Pre-Chorus]

Dmaj7

"girlfriend" or "girl that's a friend"?

E7

it's easy just to pretend

Dmaj7

that we don't have something real

[Chorus]

Dmaj7 E7

it's just how we feel

Dmaj7

we feel

E7 Dmaj7 E7

oh, it's just how we feel

Dmaj7 E7

how we feel

[Bridge]

Dmaj7

i'm feeling something, right?

E7

i'm feeling something, right?

Dmaj7

i'm feeling something, right?

E7

i'm feeling something, right?

Dmaj7

i'm feeling something, right?

E7

i'm feeling something, right?

[Verse 3]

Dmaj7 E7

i wanna be the one you think about at night

Dmaj7 E7

and I wanna be the one that you would put up a fight for

Dmaj7

you know that I adore

E7

that even when you're bored

Dmaj7 E7

i'd buy you anything and everything I can't afford

[Outro]

Dmaj7 E7 x2

