Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Flamin Hot Cheetos - Clairo

Clairo telah merilis lagu Flamin Hot Cheetos pada 14 Juni 2017 di kanal YouTubenya.

Clairo. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Flamin Hot Cheetos - Clairo 

Simak chord gitar Flamin Hot Cheetos - Clairo di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Flamin Hot Cheetos telah dirilis Clairo pada 14 Juni 2017 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Flamin Hot Cheetos - Clairo:

[Intro]

Dmaj7 E7 x4

[Verse 1]

Dmaj7                                  E7

sometimes i feel like i just wanna go back to my old ways

Dmaj7

you're telling me i'm silly,

      E7

"it's no fun in the old days"

     Dmaj7

i'm such a romantic,

        E

i never remember how things truly happened

Dmaj7

  i guess you're attractive

    E7

or something

[Verse 2]

Dmaj7

"live in the moment"

                  E

that's what they told me

but what ever happened

Dmaj7

  to when you would hold me

    E7

and hold me

and hold me?

[Pre-Chorus]

Dmaj7

"girlfriend" or "girl that's a friend"?

E7

it's easy just to pretend

Dmaj7

that we don't have something real

[Chorus]

                     Dmaj7   E7

it's just how we feel

          Dmaj7

we feel

E7                   Dmaj7    E7

oh, it's just how we feel

            Dmaj7  E7

how we feel

[Bridge]

Dmaj7

i'm feeling something, right?

             E7

i'm feeling something, right?

Dmaj7

i'm feeling something, right?

             E7

i'm feeling something, right?

Dmaj7

i'm feeling something, right?

            E7

i'm feeling something, right?

[Verse 3]

Dmaj7                              E7

i wanna be the one you think about at night

    Dmaj7                                  E7

and I wanna be the one that you would put up a fight for

Dmaj7

   you know that I adore

E7

  that even when you're bored

Dmaj7                         E7

i'd buy you anything and everything I can't afford

[Outro]

Dmaj7 E7 x2

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
