Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Flamin Hot Cheetos - Clairo
Clairo telah merilis lagu Flamin Hot Cheetos pada 14 Juni 2017 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Arif Fajar Nasucha
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Flamin Hot Cheetos - Clairo di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Flamin Hot Cheetos telah dirilis Clairo pada 14 Juni 2017 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Flamin Hot Cheetos - Clairo:
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Sofia - Clairo, Lengkap dengan Liriknya
[Intro]
Dmaj7 E7 x4
[Verse 1]
Dmaj7 E7
sometimes i feel like i just wanna go back to my old ways
Dmaj7
you're telling me i'm silly,
E7
"it's no fun in the old days"
Dmaj7
i'm such a romantic,
E
i never remember how things truly happened
Dmaj7
i guess you're attractive
E7
or something
[Verse 2]
Dmaj7
"live in the moment"
E
that's what they told me
but what ever happened
Dmaj7
to when you would hold me
E7
and hold me
and hold me?
[Pre-Chorus]
Dmaj7
"girlfriend" or "girl that's a friend"?
E7
it's easy just to pretend
Dmaj7
that we don't have something real
[Chorus]
Dmaj7 E7
it's just how we feel
Dmaj7
we feel
E7 Dmaj7 E7
oh, it's just how we feel
Dmaj7 E7
how we feel
[Bridge]
Dmaj7
i'm feeling something, right?
E7
i'm feeling something, right?
Dmaj7
i'm feeling something, right?
E7
i'm feeling something, right?
Dmaj7
i'm feeling something, right?
E7
i'm feeling something, right?
[Verse 3]
Dmaj7 E7
i wanna be the one you think about at night
Dmaj7 E7
and I wanna be the one that you would put up a fight for
Dmaj7
you know that I adore
E7
that even when you're bored
Dmaj7 E7
i'd buy you anything and everything I can't afford
[Outro]
Dmaj7 E7 x2
(Tribunnews.com)
Artikel Lain Terkait Chord Gitar