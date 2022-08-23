Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Easily - Bruno Major: Don't You Tell Me That It Wasn't Meant To Be
Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Easily dari Bruno Major yang rilis pada tahun 2016.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Easily dari penyanyi asal Inggris, Bruno Major.
Lagu yang berkisah tentang sebuah hubungan asmara yang rumit ini rilis pada tahun 2016.
Easily merupakan salah satu single Bruno Major di dalam albumnya yang berjudul A Song For Every Moon.
Easily - Bruno Major
Chorus:
Dm G
Don't you tell me that it wasn't meant to be
C Am
Call it quits, call it destiny
Dm G
Just because it won't come easily
C
Doesn't mean we shouldn't try
Verse :
Gm Cm
We had a good thing going lately
F#m
Might not have always been a fairytale
Bm F#m Gm C
But you know and I know that they ain't real
F#m
I'll take the truth over the story
Verse 2:
Gm Cm
You might've tried my patience lately
F#m
But I'm not about to let us fail
Bm Gm C
I'll be the wind picking up your sail
F#m Dm
But won't you do something for me?
[Chorus]
Dm Gm
Don't you tell me that it wasn't meant to be
Am C
Call it quits, call it destiny
Dm G
Just because it won't come easily
C
Doesn't mean we shouldn't try
Bridge:
Gm C
Coming and going, inside out, back to front
F#m Bm
All tangled and messy, that's how we've been and
Gm Dm F#m
We'll always be, and that's alright with me
Chorus:
Dm Gm
Don't you tell me that it wasn't meant to be
Am C
Call it quits, call it destiny
Dm G
Just because it won't come easily
C
Doesn't mean we shouldn't try
Em Dm Dm G
Try, try, just because it won't come easily
C
Doesn't mean we shouldn't try
Chorus:
Dm G
Just because it won't come easily
C
Doesn't mean we shouldn't try
Em Dm Dm G
Try, try, just because it won't come easily
C
Doesn't mean we shouldn't try
