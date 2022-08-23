Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Easily - Bruno Major: Don't You Tell Me That It Wasn't Meant To Be

Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Easily dari Bruno Major yang rilis pada tahun 2016.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Easily - Bruno Major: Don't You Tell Me That It Wasn't Meant To Be
TRIBUNNEWS/HERUDIN
Penyanyi dan penulis lagu, Bruno Major tampil menghibur penonton Java Jazz Festival 2020 di JIExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta, Jumat (28/2/2020) TRIBUNNEWS/HERUDIN. Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Easily dari Bruno Major yang rilis pada tahun 2016. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Easily dari penyanyi asal Inggris, Bruno Major. 

Lagu yang berkisah tentang sebuah hubungan asmara yang rumit  ini rilis pada tahun 2016. 

Easily merupakan salah satu single Bruno Major di dalam albumnya yang berjudul A Song For Every Moon.

Easily - Bruno Major

Chorus:
                             Dm              G
Don't you tell me that it wasn't meant to be
                         C        Am
Call it quits, call it destiny
                       Dm           G
Just because it won't come easily
                           C
Doesn't mean we shouldn't try

Verse :
Gm                       Cm
We had a good thing going lately
            F#m
Might not have always been a fairytale
    Bm          F#m            Gm         C
But you know and I know that they ain't real
                F#m
I'll take the truth over the story

Verse 2:
Gm                              Cm
You might've tried my patience lately
             F#m
But I'm not about to let us fail
Bm                       Gm       C
I'll be the wind picking up your sail
              F#m                   Dm
But won't you do something for me?

[Chorus]
                             Dm              Gm
Don't you tell me that it wasn't meant to be
                         Am     C
Call it quits, call it destiny
                           Dm     G
Just because it won't come easily
                           C
Doesn't mean we shouldn't try

Bridge: 
Gm                C
Coming and going, inside out, back to front
F#m                     Bm
All tangled and messy, that's how we've been and
   Gm        Dm              F#m
We'll always be, and that's alright with me

Chorus:
                            Dm              Gm
Don't you tell me that it wasn't meant to be
                         Am     C
Call it quits, call it destiny
                           Dm     G
Just because it won't come easily
                           C
Doesn't mean we shouldn't try
Em   Dm                               Dm    G
Try, try, just because it won't come easily
                           C
Doesn't mean we shouldn't try

Chorus:
                           Dm     G
Just because it won't come easily
                           C
Doesn't mean we shouldn't try
Em   Dm                               Dm    G
Try, try, just because it won't come easily
                           C
Doesn't mean we shouldn't try

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Easily - Bruno Major
Chord Easily - Bruno Major
Lagu Easily - Bruno Major
Lirik Easily - Bruno Major
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan