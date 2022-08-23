Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Easily - Bruno Major: Don't You Tell Me That It Wasn't Meant To Be

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Easily dari penyanyi asal Inggris, Bruno Major.

Lagu yang berkisah tentang sebuah hubungan asmara yang rumit ini rilis pada tahun 2016.

Easily merupakan salah satu single Bruno Major di dalam albumnya yang berjudul A Song For Every Moon.

Easily - Bruno Major

Chorus:

Dm G

Don't you tell me that it wasn't meant to be

C Am

Call it quits, call it destiny

Dm G

Just because it won't come easily

C

Doesn't mean we shouldn't try

Verse :

Gm Cm

We had a good thing going lately

F#m

Might not have always been a fairytale

Bm F#m Gm C

But you know and I know that they ain't real

F#m

I'll take the truth over the story

Verse 2:

Gm Cm

You might've tried my patience lately

F#m

But I'm not about to let us fail

Bm Gm C

I'll be the wind picking up your sail

F#m Dm

But won't you do something for me?

[Chorus]

Dm Gm

Don't you tell me that it wasn't meant to be

Am C

Call it quits, call it destiny

Dm G

Just because it won't come easily

C

Doesn't mean we shouldn't try

Bridge:

Gm C

Coming and going, inside out, back to front

F#m Bm

All tangled and messy, that's how we've been and

Gm Dm F#m

We'll always be, and that's alright with me

Chorus:

Dm Gm

Don't you tell me that it wasn't meant to be

Am C

Call it quits, call it destiny

Dm G

Just because it won't come easily

C

Doesn't mean we shouldn't try

Em Dm Dm G

Try, try, just because it won't come easily

C

Doesn't mean we shouldn't try

Chorus:

Dm G

Just because it won't come easily

C

Doesn't mean we shouldn't try

Em Dm Dm G

Try, try, just because it won't come easily

C

Doesn't mean we shouldn't try

(Tribunnews.com)