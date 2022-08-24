Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The Most Beautiful Thing - Bruno Major: I Don't Know Who You Are

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu The Most Beautiful Thing dari Bruno Major.

Lagu ini merupakan salah satu single dari album Bruno Major yang berjudul To Let A Good Thing Die.

Lirik dari lagu yang rilis pada tahun 2020 ini ternyata hasil kolaborasi Bruno Major dengan penyanyi dan penulis lagu Finneas.

The Most Beautiful Thing - Bruno Major

Intro:

G Em7 Bm7

G Em7 Bm7

Verse 1:

G G/C G G/F#

Will it be a pavement or a sidewalk

Em7 A7sus A7

When I finally lay my eyes on you?

Am7

Someone I’ve already loved

Cm6 G Cm/G Dsus

Or will you find your way out of the blue?

Verse 2:

G G/C G G/F#

Will it be my flat or your apartmen

Em7 A7sus A7

When I finally realize I do?

Am7

Will we meet on Baker Street

Cm6 G Cm/G

Or find ourselves on Melrose Avenue?

Chorus:

Dsus G Em7

I don't know who you are

Bm7

But I'll save you a seat

G Em7 Bm7

Hang my coat on the chair next to me

Cmaj

I try to reassure the waiter

Cm7

Say you’re down the street

Bm7

He laughed at me

E7sus E7

So here’s to you

Am7 Cm6 D7 G

The most beautiful thing that I have never seen

Break:

Em7 Bm7

G Em7 Bm7

Verse 3:

G G/C G G/F#

Someone on a screen asked me a question

Em7 A7sus A7

Something about what love means to me

Am7

Maybe it’s just circumstance

Cm6 G Cm/G

Or general compatibility

Chorus:

Dsus G Em7

I don't know who you are

Bm7

But I'll save you a seat

G Em7 Bm7

Hang my coat on the chair next to me

Cmaj

I try to reassure the waiter

Cm7

Say you’re down the street

Bm7

He laughed at me

E7sus E7

So here’s to you

Am7 Cm6 D7 G

The most beautiful thing that I have never seen

Outro:

Em7 Bm7

G Em7 Bm7

G Em7 Bm7

G Em7 Bm7

G Em7 Bm7

G Em7 Bm7

(Tribunnews.com)