Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The Most Beautiful Thing - Bruno Major: I Don't Know Who You Are

Berikut chord dan lirik lagu The Most Beautiful Thing dari Bruno Major yang rilis pada tahun 2020.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The Most Beautiful Thing - Bruno Major: I Don't Know Who You Are
Istimewa
Berikut chord dan lirik lagu The Most Beautiful Thing dari Bruno Major yang rilis pada tahun 2020. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu The Most Beautiful Thing dari Bruno Major. 

Lagu ini merupakan salah satu single dari album Bruno Major yang berjudul To Let A Good Thing Die. 

Lirik dari lagu yang rilis pada tahun 2020 ini ternyata hasil kolaborasi Bruno Major dengan penyanyi dan penulis lagu Finneas

The Most Beautiful Thing - Bruno Major

Intro:
G  Em7  Bm7
G  Em7  Bm7

Verse 1:
G            G/C           G         G/F#
Will it be a pavement or a sidewalk
Em7                        A7sus    A7
When I finally lay my eyes on you?
Am7
Someone I’ve already loved
   Cm6                              G  Cm/G       Dsus
Or will you find your way out of the blue?

Verse 2:
G             G/C           G          G/F#
Will it be my flat or your apartmen
Em7                   A7sus   A7
When I finally realize I do?
Am7
Will we meet on Baker Street 
   Cm6                          G  Cm/G
Or find ourselves on Melrose Avenue?

Chorus:
Dsus    G            Em7
I don't know who you are
         Bm7
But I'll save you a seat
        G           Em7           Bm7
Hang my coat on the chair next to me
  Cmaj
I try to reassure the waiter
Cm7
Say you’re down the street
              Bm7
He laughed at me
             E7sus   E7
So here’s to you
         Am7                  Cm6    D7    G
The most beautiful thing that I have never seen

Break: 
   Em7  Bm7
G  Em7  Bm7

Verse 3:
G            G/C               G           G/F#
Someone on a screen asked me a question
Em7                                 A7sus   A7
Something about what love means to me
Am7
Maybe it’s just circumstance
   Cm6               G  Cm/G
Or general compatibility

Chorus:
Dsus    G            Em7
I don't know who you are
         Bm7
But I'll save you a seat
        G           Em7           Bm7
Hang my coat on the chair next to me
  Cmaj
I try to reassure the waiter
Cm7
Say you’re down the street
              Bm7
He laughed at me
             E7sus   E7
So here’s to you
         Am7                  Cm6    D7    G
The most beautiful thing that I have never seen

Outro:
   Em7  Bm7
G  Em7  Bm7
G  Em7  Bm7
G  Em7  Bm7
G  Em7  Bm7
G  Em7  Bm7

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
The Most Beautiful Thing
Lagu The Most Beautiful Thing
Lagu The Most Beautiful Thing - Bruno Major
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan