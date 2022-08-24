Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The Most Beautiful Thing - Bruno Major: I Don't Know Who You Are
Berikut chord dan lirik lagu The Most Beautiful Thing dari Bruno Major yang rilis pada tahun 2020.
Penulis: Milani Resti Dilanggi
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu The Most Beautiful Thing dari Bruno Major.
Lagu ini merupakan salah satu single dari album Bruno Major yang berjudul To Let A Good Thing Die.
Lirik dari lagu yang rilis pada tahun 2020 ini ternyata hasil kolaborasi Bruno Major dengan penyanyi dan penulis lagu Finneas.
The Most Beautiful Thing - Bruno Major
Intro:
G Em7 Bm7
G Em7 Bm7
Verse 1:
G G/C G G/F#
Will it be a pavement or a sidewalk
Em7 A7sus A7
When I finally lay my eyes on you?
Am7
Someone I’ve already loved
Cm6 G Cm/G Dsus
Or will you find your way out of the blue?
Verse 2:
G G/C G G/F#
Will it be my flat or your apartmen
Em7 A7sus A7
When I finally realize I do?
Am7
Will we meet on Baker Street
Cm6 G Cm/G
Or find ourselves on Melrose Avenue?
Chorus:
Dsus G Em7
I don't know who you are
Bm7
But I'll save you a seat
G Em7 Bm7
Hang my coat on the chair next to me
Cmaj
I try to reassure the waiter
Cm7
Say you’re down the street
Bm7
He laughed at me
E7sus E7
So here’s to you
Am7 Cm6 D7 G
The most beautiful thing that I have never seen
Break:
Em7 Bm7
G Em7 Bm7
Verse 3:
G G/C G G/F#
Someone on a screen asked me a question
Em7 A7sus A7
Something about what love means to me
Am7
Maybe it’s just circumstance
Cm6 G Cm/G
Or general compatibility
Chorus:
Dsus G Em7
I don't know who you are
Bm7
But I'll save you a seat
G Em7 Bm7
Hang my coat on the chair next to me
Cmaj
I try to reassure the waiter
Cm7
Say you’re down the street
Bm7
He laughed at me
E7sus E7
So here’s to you
Am7 Cm6 D7 G
The most beautiful thing that I have never seen
Outro:
Em7 Bm7
G Em7 Bm7
G Em7 Bm7
G Em7 Bm7
G Em7 Bm7
G Em7 Bm7
(Tribunnews.com)