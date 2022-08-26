Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu On Our Own - Bruno Major: But There's More to Life Than Truth

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu On Our Own dari Bruno Major yang rilis pada tahun 2017.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu On Our Own - Bruno Major: But There's More to Life Than Truth
TRIBUNNEWS/HERUDIN
Penyanyi dan penulis lagu, Bruno Major tampil menghibur penonton Java Jazz Festival 2020 di JIExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta, Jumat (28/2/2020). TRIBUNNEWS/HERUDIN - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu On Our Own dari Bruno Major yang rilis pada tahun 2017. 
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu On Our Own dari Bruno Major. 

Lagu On Our Own rilis pada tahun 2017. 

Lagu ini merupakan salah satu diantara single dalam album debutnya yang bertajuk A Song for Every Moon.

Adapun album tersebut dirilis pada 2017 dan setiap treknya ditulis oleh Bruno Major.

On Our Own - Bruno Major

Intro:
Fm C Fm C Fm C F D C

Verse 1:
         F                C               Dm      F    C
Tried to tell him there's pain here and suffering too
            F             C
I tried to pray but the angels said "we're too busy for you"
                     C          Dm          C
Had a talk with my Mama about losing my belief
                         C                F                       C
Cause since she lost her Mama, the Lord's been helping with her grief

Pre-Chorus:
 G           C                  Am
She said He might just be a big story
C            F               C
But there's more to life than truth
        G        C       Am
There's hope my son in people's faith
           F            G     C     G
Gives them strength to pull through

Chorus:
Dm                       C
What if the world is a hopeless place
Am                                G
We're just scared to admit we're alone
 Dm                   C
What if the world is a hopeless place
Am            G   F
And we're on our own
Am        G  F   Fm
We're on our own

Verse 2:
            C                   F             C
But there’s beauty in nature and parables from kingdoms we knew
         G#m             C                  F            C
I’m not expecting much after, I’ll make the most of my dues

Pre-Chorus:
C                            Am
Cause I believe He’s just the story
           F            C
And I'm looking for the truth
         G               Am
I have faith in my own journey
               F           G   C     G
With those I love to help me through

Chorus:
       Dm                     C
Cause I know the world is a beautiful place
       Am          G    F
Too full of life to be alone
A#                     C
I know the world is a beautiful place
      Am  C      F
But we're on our own
      Am   G       Fm F C
Yeah we're on our own

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord On Our Own
On Our Own - Bruno Major
Chord Kunci Gitar
Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
Chord Gitar Tribunnews
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan