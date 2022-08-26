Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu On Our Own - Bruno Major: But There's More to Life Than Truth
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu On Our Own dari Bruno Major yang rilis pada tahun 2017.
Penulis: Milani Resti Dilanggi
Editor: Arif Tio Buqi Abdulah
On Our Own - Bruno Major
Intro:
Fm C Fm C Fm C F D C
Verse 1:
F C Dm F C
Tried to tell him there's pain here and suffering too
F C
I tried to pray but the angels said "we're too busy for you"
C Dm C
Had a talk with my Mama about losing my belief
C F C
Cause since she lost her Mama, the Lord's been helping with her grief
Pre-Chorus:
G C Am
She said He might just be a big story
C F C
But there's more to life than truth
G C Am
There's hope my son in people's faith
F G C G
Gives them strength to pull through
Chorus:
Dm C
What if the world is a hopeless place
Am G
We're just scared to admit we're alone
Dm C
What if the world is a hopeless place
Am G F
And we're on our own
Am G F Fm
We're on our own
Verse 2:
C F C
But there’s beauty in nature and parables from kingdoms we knew
G#m C F C
I’m not expecting much after, I’ll make the most of my dues
Pre-Chorus:
C Am
Cause I believe He’s just the story
F C
And I'm looking for the truth
G Am
I have faith in my own journey
F G C G
With those I love to help me through
Chorus:
Dm C
Cause I know the world is a beautiful place
Am G F
Too full of life to be alone
A# C
I know the world is a beautiful place
Am C F
But we're on our own
Am G Fm F C
Yeah we're on our own
