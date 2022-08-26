TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu On Our Own dari Bruno Major.

Lagu On Our Own rilis pada tahun 2017. Lagu ini merupakan salah satu diantara single dalam album debutnya yang bertajuk A Song for Every Moon. Adapun album tersebut dirilis pada 2017 dan setiap treknya ditulis oleh Bruno Major.

On Our Own - Bruno Major

Intro:

Fm C Fm C Fm C F D C

Verse 1:

F C Dm F C

Tried to tell him there's pain here and suffering too

F C

I tried to pray but the angels said "we're too busy for you"

C Dm C

Had a talk with my Mama about losing my belief

C F C

Cause since she lost her Mama, the Lord's been helping with her grief

Pre-Chorus:

G C Am

She said He might just be a big story

C F C

But there's more to life than truth

G C Am

There's hope my son in people's faith

F G C G

Gives them strength to pull through



Chorus:

Dm C

What if the world is a hopeless place

Am G

We're just scared to admit we're alone

Dm C

What if the world is a hopeless place

Am G F

And we're on our own

Am G F Fm

We're on our own

Verse 2:

C F C

But there’s beauty in nature and parables from kingdoms we knew

G#m C F C

I’m not expecting much after, I’ll make the most of my dues

Pre-Chorus:

C Am

Cause I believe He’s just the story

F C

And I'm looking for the truth

G Am

I have faith in my own journey

F G C G

With those I love to help me through

Chorus:

Dm C

Cause I know the world is a beautiful place

Am G F

Too full of life to be alone

A# C

I know the world is a beautiful place

Am C F

But we're on our own

Am G Fm F C

Yeah we're on our own

