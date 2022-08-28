Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Old Fashioned - Bruno Major: I'll Put On My Sunday Best

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Old Fashioned dari Bruno Major.

Lagu Old Fashioned ini rilis pada tahun 2020.

Old Fashioned menjadi salah satu single di album Bruno Major yang bertajuk To Let A Good Thing Die.

Album tersebut juga resmi dirilis pada tahun 2020.

Old Fashioned - Bruno Major

Intro:

D D/B D/Db D

Verse 1:

D/B

I know it's not very cool

D/Db D/B

Standing here, serenading like a fool

G

But I don’t care

Gm D

I'll gladly be a fool for you

G A D

Verse 2:

D/B

I know the idea isn't new

D/Db D/B

To fall in love with someone on first view

G

But I don’t care

Gm C D

I think I'll fall in love with you

A

Chorus:

Abdim G

I'll put on my Sunday best

Abdim A Bbdim Bm

You pick out your favourite dress

A D F#7 Em Emmaj7

I'll take you somewhere new

Em7 A D

I'll be old-fashioned for you

G A D

Verse 3:

D/B

It's a cliché or so I'm told

D/Db D/B

To give your jacket up to someone when it's cold

G

But I don’t care

Gm C D

I don’t mind the midnight air

Oh, oh

Bridge:

D Bm

I'll walk you home, to your front door

F#m D

I’ll say farewell until the morning calls

D/G Bb C D

I'll be smiling a bigger smile than before

A

Chorus:

Abdim G

I'll put on my Sunday best

Abdim A Bbdim Bm

You pick out your favourite dress

A D F#7 Em Emmaj7 Em7 A

I'll take you somewhere new

Abdim G

I'll put on my Sunday best

Abdim A Bbdim Bm

You pick out your favourite dress

A D F#7 Em Emmaj7

I'll take you somewhere new

Em7 A D

I'll be old-fashioned for you

Outro:

D/B D/Db D/B

D

Old fashioned for you

D/B D/Db D/B D

(Tribunnews.com)