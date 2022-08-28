Breaking News:
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Old Fashioned - Bruno Major: I'll Put On My Sunday Best

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Old Fashioned dari Bruno Major yang rilis pada tahun 2020.

Istimewa
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Old Fashioned dari Bruno Major

Lagu Old Fashioned ini rilis pada tahun 2020. 

Old Fashioned menjadi salah satu single di album Bruno Major yang bertajuk To Let A Good Thing Die. 

Album tersebut juga resmi dirilis pada tahun 2020.

Old Fashioned - Bruno Major

Intro:
D D/B D/Db D

Verse 1:
                D/B
I know it's not very cool
D/Db               D/B
Standing here, serenading like a fool
    G
But I don’t care
     Gm              D
I'll gladly be a fool for you
G A D

Verse 2:
           D/B
I know the idea isn't new
   D/Db              D/B
To fall in love with someone on first view
    G
But I don’t care
  Gm                 C         D
I think I'll fall in love with you
A

Chorus:
Abdim          G
I'll put on my Sunday best
Abdim             A  Bbdim  Bm
You pick out your favourite dress
A             D   F#7   Em  Emmaj7
I'll take you somewhere new
Em7     A                 D
I'll be old-fashioned for you
G A D

Verse 3:
            D/B
It's a cliché or so I'm told
D/Db                      D/B
To give your jacket up to someone when it's cold
G
But I don’t care
Gm         C              D
I don’t mind the midnight air
Oh, oh

Bridge:
D                      Bm
I'll walk you home, to your front door
     F#m                    D
I’ll say farewell until the morning calls
D/G               Bb     C    D
I'll be smiling a bigger smile than before
A

Chorus:
Abdim          G
I'll put on my Sunday best
Abdim             A  Bbdim  Bm
You pick out your favourite dress
A             D   F#7   Em  Emmaj7 Em7 A
I'll take you somewhere new
Abdim          G
I'll put on my Sunday best
Abdim             A  Bbdim  Bm
You pick out your favourite dress
A             D   F#7   Em  Emmaj7
I'll take you somewhere new
Em7     A                 D
I'll be old-fashioned for you

Outro:
D/B D/Db D/B
             D
Old fashioned for you
D/B D/Db D/B D

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
