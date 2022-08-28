Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Vow - Coldiac: Are You Gonna Love Me, For The Rest Of Your Life
Berikut ini lirik lagu Vow- Coldiac. Petikan liriknya yakni "Are you gonna love me, For the rest of your life."
Penulis: Miftah Salis
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu Vow- Coldiac.
Petikan liriknya yakni "Are you gonna love me, For the rest of your life."
Lagu Vow dirilis pada 2018 lalu dalam album bertajuk O.
Coldiac merupakan grup band asal Malang dengan genre musik indie pop.
Lirik lagu Vow:
Day by day
You belong to me
You've been lovely all the time
You got me right here thru my heart
Baby stay the same
Don't you feel the same
You've been curing all of my pain
Soon I will get your parent's blessing
Are you gonna love me
For the rest of your life
You said that I am the one
Let me take you be mine
Are you gonna love me
For the rest of your life
You said I am the one
Let me take you be my bride
Your lovely eyes
Where the golden stars
Are shining bright with all the joy
I got you right there through your eyes
Stay the same
Don't you feel the same
You've been curing all of my pain
Soon I will get your parent's blessing
Are you gonna love me
For the rest of your life
You said that I am the one
Let me take you be mine
Are you gonna love me
For the rest of your life
You said I am the one
Let me take you be my bride
Are you gonna love me
For the rest of your life
You said that I am the one
Let me take you be mine
Are you gonna love me
For the rest of your life
You said i am the one
Let me take you be my bride
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|1. Lirik Lagu Lestari Merdu - Afgan: Bolehkah Ku Miliki Senyummu
|2. Terjemahan Lirik Lagu Beautiful Day - Coldiac: Hari yang Indah Kita Rayakan
|3. Lirik Lagu Diam-diam - Misellia Ikwan: Cinta Terasa Nyata, Tertiup Angin Empat Penjuru
|4. Lirik Lagu Slipping Through My Fingers - ABBA: Slipping Through My Fingers All The Time