Lirik Lagu Vow - Coldiac: Are You Gonna Love Me, For The Rest Of Your Life

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu Vow- Coldiac.

Petikan liriknya yakni "Are you gonna love me, For the rest of your life."

Lagu Vow dirilis pada 2018 lalu dalam album bertajuk O.

Coldiac merupakan grup band asal Malang dengan genre musik indie pop.

Lirik lagu Vow:

Day by day

You belong to me

You've been lovely all the time

You got me right here thru my heart

Baby stay the same

Don't you feel the same

You've been curing all of my pain

Soon I will get your parent's blessing

Are you gonna love me

For the rest of your life

You said that I am the one

Let me take you be mine

Are you gonna love me

For the rest of your life

You said I am the one

Let me take you be my bride

Your lovely eyes

Where the golden stars

Are shining bright with all the joy

I got you right there through your eyes

Stay the same

Don't you feel the same

You've been curing all of my pain

Soon I will get your parent's blessing

Are you gonna love me

For the rest of your life

You said that I am the one

Let me take you be mine

Are you gonna love me

For the rest of your life

You said I am the one

Let me take you be my bride

Are you gonna love me

For the rest of your life

You said that I am the one

Let me take you be mine

Are you gonna love me

For the rest of your life

You said i am the one

Let me take you be my bride

