Lirik Lagu Vow - Coldiac: Are You Gonna Love Me, For The Rest Of Your Life

Berikut ini lirik lagu Vow- Coldiac.

Penulis: Miftah Salis
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu Vow- Coldiac.

Lagu Vow dirilis pada 2018 lalu dalam album bertajuk O.

Coldiac merupakan grup band asal Malang dengan genre musik indie pop.

Lirik lagu Vow:

Day by day
You belong to me
You've been lovely all the time
You got me right here thru my heart

Baby stay the same
Don't you feel the same
You've been curing all of my pain
Soon I will get your parent's blessing

Are you gonna love me
For the rest of your life
You said that I am the one
Let me take you be mine
Are you gonna love me
For the rest of your life
You said I am the one
Let me take you be my bride

Your lovely eyes
Where the golden stars
Are shining bright with all the joy
I got you right there through your eyes

Stay the same
Don't you feel the same
You've been curing all of my pain
Soon I will get your parent's blessing

Are you gonna love me
For the rest of your life
You said that I am the one
Let me take you be mine
Are you gonna love me
For the rest of your life
You said I am the one
Let me take you be my bride

Are you gonna love me
For the rest of your life
You said that I am the one
Let me take you be mine
Are you gonna love me
For the rest of your life
You said i am the one
Let me take you be my bride

