Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu You're Beautiful - James Blunt

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu You're Beautiful dari James Blunt.

Lagu You're Beautiful rilis tahun 2004 dan masuk dalam album Back to Bedlam.

Di Spotify, lagu You're Beautiful telah didengarkan lebih dari 600 juta kali.

You're Beautiful - James Blunt

Verse 1:

C

My life is brilliant

Am

My love is pure

F

I saw an angel

G

Of that I'm sure

C

She smiled at me on the subway

Am

She was with another man

F

But I won't lose no sleep on that

G

'Cause I've got a plan

.

Chorus:

F G

You're beautiful

C

You're beautiful

F G C

You're beautiful, it's true

F G

I saw your face

C Am

In a crowded place

F G Am

And I don't know what to do

F G C

'Cause I'll never be with you

.

Verse 2:

C

Yes, she caught my eye

Am

As we walked on by

F

She could see from my face that I was

G

Flying high

C Am

And I don't think that I'll see her again

F G

But we shared a moment that will last to the end

.

Chorus:

F G

You're beautiful

C

You're beautiful

F G C

You're beautiful, it's true

F G

I saw your face

C Am

In a crowded place

F G Am

And I don't know what to do

F G C

'Cause I'll never be with you

.

F C F C F C G

La-la-la-la La-la-la-la La-la-la-la La-a

.

F G

You're beautiful

C

You're beautiful

F G C

You're beautiful, it's true

F G

There must be an angel

C Am

With a smile on her face

F G Am

When she thought up that I should be with you

F G Am

But it's time to face the truth

F G C

I will never be with you

