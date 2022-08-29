Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu You're Beautiful - James Blunt
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu You'Re Beautiful dari James Blunt yang rilis tahun 2004.
Penulis: Muhammad Renald Shiftanto
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu You're Beautiful dari James Blunt.
Lagu You're Beautiful rilis tahun 2004 dan masuk dalam album Back to Bedlam.
Di Spotify, lagu You're Beautiful telah didengarkan lebih dari 600 juta kali.
You're Beautiful - James Blunt
Verse 1:
C
My life is brilliant
Am
My love is pure
F
I saw an angel
G
Of that I'm sure
C
She smiled at me on the subway
Am
She was with another man
F
But I won't lose no sleep on that
G
'Cause I've got a plan
.
Chorus:
F G
You're beautiful
C
You're beautiful
F G C
You're beautiful, it's true
F G
I saw your face
C Am
In a crowded place
F G Am
And I don't know what to do
F G C
'Cause I'll never be with you
.
Verse 2:
C
Yes, she caught my eye
Am
As we walked on by
F
She could see from my face that I was
G
Flying high
C Am
And I don't think that I'll see her again
F G
But we shared a moment that will last to the end
.
Chorus:
F G
You're beautiful
C
You're beautiful
F G C
You're beautiful, it's true
F G
I saw your face
C Am
In a crowded place
F G Am
And I don't know what to do
F G C
'Cause I'll never be with you
.
F C F C F C G
La-la-la-la La-la-la-la La-la-la-la La-a
.
F G
You're beautiful
C
You're beautiful
F G C
You're beautiful, it's true
F G
There must be an angel
C Am
With a smile on her face
F G Am
When she thought up that I should be with you
F G Am
But it's time to face the truth
F G C
I will never be with you
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
