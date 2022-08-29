Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Lost and Found - Bright Vachirawit, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan

Bright Vachirawit telah merilis lagu Lost and Found pada 15 Agustus 2022 di kanal YouTube GMMTV.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu Lost and Found - Bright Vachirawit, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan
Tangkapan Layar YouTube GMMTV
Musik Video Lagu Lost and Found - Bright Vachirawit 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu dan terjemahan Lost and Found - Bright Vachirawit.

Lagu Lost and Found telah dirilis Bright Vachirawit pada 15 Agustus 2022 di kanal YouTube GMMTV.

Lirik lagu Lost and Found ditulis oleh Kasidej Hongladaromp dan James Alyn Wee.

Lirik Lagu Lost and Found - Bright Vachirawit

Waiting
All this time
Still waiting
All alone
I’m talking to myself
Again and again
Stuck in this feeling again

Hiding
I still keep on hiding
Tucked away
These feelings for you
I don’t want it no more
But I’m falling for you even more

You got me in circles
go round and round
Hoped that I would find you
At lost and found
Or maybe I’m just too afraid to let you go
Cause Everywhere I go
It only leads me back to you

Missing
All this time
still missing
Part of me
You took it away
Since the day that you’ve gone
Wish you were here all along

You got me in circles
go round and round
Hoped that I would find you
At lost and found
Or maybe I’m just too afraid to let you go
Cause Everywhere I go
It only leads me back to you

Terjemahan Lagu Lost and Found - Bright Vachirawit

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Lirik Lagu Lost and Found
Lost and Found
Bright Vachirawit
Terjemahan Lagu Lost and Found
