Lirik Lagu Lost and Found - Bright Vachirawit, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu dan terjemahan Lost and Found - Bright Vachirawit.

Lagu Lost and Found telah dirilis Bright Vachirawit pada 15 Agustus 2022 di kanal YouTube GMMTV.

Lirik lagu Lost and Found ditulis oleh Kasidej Hongladaromp dan James Alyn Wee.

Lirik Lagu Lost and Found - Bright Vachirawit

Waiting

All this time

Still waiting

All alone

I’m talking to myself

Again and again

Stuck in this feeling again

Hiding

I still keep on hiding

Tucked away

These feelings for you

I don’t want it no more

But I’m falling for you even more

You got me in circles

go round and round

Hoped that I would find you

At lost and found

Or maybe I’m just too afraid to let you go

Cause Everywhere I go

It only leads me back to you

Missing

All this time

still missing

Part of me

You took it away

Since the day that you’ve gone

Wish you were here all along

You got me in circles

go round and round

Hoped that I would find you

At lost and found

Or maybe I’m just too afraid to let you go

Cause Everywhere I go

It only leads me back to you

Terjemahan Lagu Lost and Found - Bright Vachirawit