Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Take On Me - A-ha: We're Talking Away, Well, I don't Know What I'm to Say

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Take On Me dari A-ha yang rilis tahun 80an silam

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Take On Me - A-ha: We're Talking Away, Well, I don't Know What I'm to Say
Pixabay/karishea
Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Take On Me dari A-ha yang rilis tahun 80an silam 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Take On me dari A-ha.

Lagu Take On Me adalah lagu yang telah rilis tahun 1985 lalu.

Take On Me masuk dalam album Hunting High and Low.

A-ha - Take On Me

Intro:
Am  D  G  C C/B x2
Am  D  Am  D

      Am        D
We're talking away
      G                 C      C/B
Well, I don't know what I'm to say
     Am        D
I'll say it anyway
  G              C      C/B
Today's another day to find you
Am       D
Shying away
Em                       C
I'll be coming for your love, ok?

Reff:
G      D    Em  C
Take   on   me (take on me)
G      D    Em  C
Take   me   on (take on me)
G      D    Em    C
I'll   be   gone
            G    D   Em   C
In a day or two...

   Am           D
So needless to say
    G              C        C/B
I'm odds and ends, but that's me I'm
   Am       D
Stumbling away
G                    C    C/B
Slowly learning that life is ok
Am        D
Say after me
Em                   C
It's no better to be safe than sorry

Reff:
G      D    Em  C
Take   on   me (take on me)
G      D    Em  C
Take   me   on (take on me)
G      D    Em    C
I'll   be   gone
            G    D    Em   C
In a day or two...

Bridge:
Bm  F  Bm  F
Am  D  Am  D  Am  D
Am  D  G  C/B
Am  D  G  C/B
Am  D  Am D

    Am                   D
Oh, the things that you say
      G             C       C/B
Yeah, is it life or just to play
   Am        D
My worries away?
       G                   C      C/B
You're all the things I've got to remember
       Am       D
You're shying away
Em                 C
I'll be coming for you anyway

Reff:
G      D    Em  C
Take   on   me (take on me)
G      D    Em  C
Take   me   on (take on me)
G      D    Em    C
I'll   be   gone

     G    D      Em   C
In a day...

Outro:
 G      D    Em  C
(Take   on   me) Take on me
 G      D    Em  C
(Take   me   on) Take on me
 G      D    Em    C
 I'll   be   gone

      G    D    Em    C
 In a day...

G    D   Em    Cadd9

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Take On me dari A-ha
Lirik Lagu Take On Me
A-ha - Take On Me
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Tribun JualBeli
Pasang Iklan
© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan