Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Take On Me - A-ha: We're Talking Away, Well, I don't Know What I'm to Say
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Take On Me dari A-ha yang rilis tahun 80an silam


TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Take On me dari A-ha.
Lagu Take On Me adalah lagu yang telah rilis tahun 1985 lalu.
Take On Me masuk dalam album Hunting High and Low.
A-ha - Take On Me
Intro:
Am D G C C/B x2
Am D Am D
Am D
We're talking away
G C C/B
Well, I don't know what I'm to say
Am D
I'll say it anyway
G C C/B
Today's another day to find you
Am D
Shying away
Em C
I'll be coming for your love, ok?
Reff:
G D Em C
Take on me (take on me)
G D Em C
Take me on (take on me)
G D Em C
I'll be gone
G D Em C
In a day or two...
Am D
So needless to say
G C C/B
I'm odds and ends, but that's me I'm
Am D
Stumbling away
G C C/B
Slowly learning that life is ok
Am D
Say after me
Em C
It's no better to be safe than sorry
Reff:
G D Em C
Take on me (take on me)
G D Em C
Take me on (take on me)
G D Em C
I'll be gone
G D Em C
In a day or two...
Bridge:
Bm F Bm F
Am D Am D Am D
Am D G C/B
Am D G C/B
Am D Am D
Am D
Oh, the things that you say
G C C/B
Yeah, is it life or just to play
Am D
My worries away?
G C C/B
You're all the things I've got to remember
Am D
You're shying away
Em C
I'll be coming for you anyway
Reff:
G D Em C
Take on me (take on me)
G D Em C
Take me on (take on me)
G D Em C
I'll be gone
G D Em C
In a day...
Outro:
G D Em C
(Take on me) Take on me
G D Em C
(Take me on) Take on me
G D Em C
I'll be gone
G D Em C
In a day...
G D Em Cadd9
