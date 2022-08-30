Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Take On Me - A-ha: We're Talking Away, Well, I don't Know What I'm to Say

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Take On me dari A-ha.

Lagu Take On Me adalah lagu yang telah rilis tahun 1985 lalu.

Take On Me masuk dalam album Hunting High and Low.

A-ha - Take On Me

Intro:

Am D G C C/B x2

Am D Am D

Am D

We're talking away

G C C/B

Well, I don't know what I'm to say

Am D

I'll say it anyway

G C C/B

Today's another day to find you

Am D

Shying away

Em C

I'll be coming for your love, ok?

Reff:

G D Em C

Take on me (take on me)

G D Em C

Take me on (take on me)

G D Em C

I'll be gone

G D Em C

In a day or two...

Am D

So needless to say

G C C/B

I'm odds and ends, but that's me I'm

Am D

Stumbling away

G C C/B

Slowly learning that life is ok

Am D

Say after me

Em C

It's no better to be safe than sorry

Reff:

G D Em C

Take on me (take on me)

G D Em C

Take me on (take on me)

G D Em C

I'll be gone

G D Em C

In a day or two...

Bridge:

Bm F Bm F

Am D Am D Am D

Am D G C/B

Am D G C/B

Am D Am D

Am D

Oh, the things that you say

G C C/B

Yeah, is it life or just to play

Am D

My worries away?

G C C/B

You're all the things I've got to remember

Am D

You're shying away

Em C

I'll be coming for you anyway

Reff:

G D Em C

Take on me (take on me)

G D Em C

Take me on (take on me)

G D Em C

I'll be gone

G D Em C

In a day...

Outro:

G D Em C

(Take on me) Take on me

G D Em C

(Take me on) Take on me

G D Em C

I'll be gone

G D Em C

In a day...

G D Em Cadd9

