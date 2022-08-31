Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Regent's Park - Bruno Major: I'll Say Goodbye On a Beautiful Spring Day

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Regent's Park dari Bruno Major. Lagu ini berkisah mengenai perpisahan antar sepasang kekasih.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Regent's Park - Bruno Major: I'll Say Goodbye On a Beautiful Spring Day
Istimewa
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Regent's Park dari Bruno Major yang rilis pada tahun 2020. Lagu ini berkisah mengenai perpisahan antar sepasang kekasih. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Regent's Park dari Bruno Major yang rilis pada tahun 2020. 

Regent's Park merupakan salah satu single dari album studio kedua Bruno Major, To Let a Good Thing Die.

Album tersebut dirilis pada 2020 dengan membawa sepuluh buah lagu.

Regent's Park merupakan lagu yang berkisah mengenai perpisahan sepasang kekasih. 

Regent's Park - Bruno Major

Intro:
Cmaj7 | Am Caug G7 | D7 G7 | G7
| C | Dm7 G7 | Dm7 Gm7 | C7 |
| Fmaj7 Ddim | C* Bb* A7 / | Dm7 G7 | C

Verse 1:
C                             E7
I must have sent four hundred poems
                       Dm7      G7
On the way you used to smile at me
         Dm7               G7
I used to write them for you daily
                         C
But my thumbs are running dry lately
                Eb
No one wants to hear a song
          Dm7
About the  bitch that broke my heart
G7  C                     A7
I should have listened to my mama
        Dm7                  G7
She saw through you from the start

Chorus:
              C                Em7
But now we're here in Regent's Park
                          Dm7           G7
Amongst the flowers and I wish it would rain
              Dm7              G7
'Cause in the sun, you look so lovely
                         C7
That I'm falling for you over again
      Fmaj7          Gbdim
Since I have nothing left to say
          C        C7               A7
That will make you change your mind
             Dm7      G7               C
I'll say goodbye on a beautiful spring day

Verse 2:
C                            C7
There was a place not too dissimilar to this one
      Dm7              G7

Where I first saw your face
             Dm7            G7
You look like home, sat all alone
G7                           Cm         C
I should have found somebody cheaper to chase
Em            Ebm
Tragically, nobody told me
    Dm7                   G7
How expensive you would be
C                A7
I lost more than money, dear
                Dm7            G7
You knocked the swagger out of me

Chorus:
              C                Cm7
But now we're here in Regent's Park
            Em            Dm7           G7
Amongst the flowers and I wish it would rain
              Dm7              G7
'Cause in the sun, you look so lovely
                         C7
That I'm falling for you over again
      Fmaj7          Bm      Gbdim
Since I have nothing left to say
          C        C7              A7
That will make you change your mind
 C7       B7          A7
(Make you change your mind)
         Dm7          G7               C
I'll say goodbye on a beautiful spring day

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lagu Regents Park
Chord Gitar Regents Park
Regents Park - Bruno Major
Bruno Major
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Tribun JualBeli
Pasang Iklan
© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan