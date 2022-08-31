Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Regent's Park - Bruno Major: I'll Say Goodbye On a Beautiful Spring Day
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Regent's Park dari Bruno Major. Lagu ini berkisah mengenai perpisahan antar sepasang kekasih.
Penulis: Milani Resti Dilanggi
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Regent's Park dari Bruno Major yang rilis pada tahun 2020.
Regent's Park merupakan salah satu single dari album studio kedua Bruno Major, To Let a Good Thing Die.
Album tersebut dirilis pada 2020 dengan membawa sepuluh buah lagu.
Regent's Park merupakan lagu yang berkisah mengenai perpisahan sepasang kekasih.
Regent's Park - Bruno Major
Intro:
Cmaj7 | Am Caug G7 | D7 G7 | G7
| C | Dm7 G7 | Dm7 Gm7 | C7 |
| Fmaj7 Ddim | C* Bb* A7 / | Dm7 G7 | C
Verse 1:
C E7
I must have sent four hundred poems
Dm7 G7
On the way you used to smile at me
Dm7 G7
I used to write them for you daily
C
But my thumbs are running dry lately
Eb
No one wants to hear a song
Dm7
About the bitch that broke my heart
G7 C A7
I should have listened to my mama
Dm7 G7
She saw through you from the start
Chorus:
C Em7
But now we're here in Regent's Park
Dm7 G7
Amongst the flowers and I wish it would rain
Dm7 G7
'Cause in the sun, you look so lovely
C7
That I'm falling for you over again
Fmaj7 Gbdim
Since I have nothing left to say
C C7 A7
That will make you change your mind
Dm7 G7 C
I'll say goodbye on a beautiful spring day
Verse 2:
C C7
There was a place not too dissimilar to this one
Dm7 G7
Where I first saw your face
Dm7 G7
You look like home, sat all alone
G7 Cm C
I should have found somebody cheaper to chase
Em Ebm
Tragically, nobody told me
Dm7 G7
How expensive you would be
C A7
I lost more than money, dear
Dm7 G7
You knocked the swagger out of me
Chorus:
C Cm7
But now we're here in Regent's Park
Em Dm7 G7
Amongst the flowers and I wish it would rain
Dm7 G7
'Cause in the sun, you look so lovely
C7
That I'm falling for you over again
Fmaj7 Bm Gbdim
Since I have nothing left to say
C C7 A7
That will make you change your mind
C7 B7 A7
(Make you change your mind)
Dm7 G7 C
I'll say goodbye on a beautiful spring day
(Tribunnews.com)