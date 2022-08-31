Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Regent's Park - Bruno Major: I'll Say Goodbye On a Beautiful Spring Day

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Regent's Park dari Bruno Major yang rilis pada tahun 2020.

Regent's Park merupakan salah satu single dari album studio kedua Bruno Major, To Let a Good Thing Die.

Album tersebut dirilis pada 2020 dengan membawa sepuluh buah lagu.

Regent's Park merupakan lagu yang berkisah mengenai perpisahan sepasang kekasih.

Regent's Park - Bruno Major

Intro:

Cmaj7 | Am Caug G7 | D7 G7 | G7

| C | Dm7 G7 | Dm7 Gm7 | C7 |

| Fmaj7 Ddim | C* Bb* A7 / | Dm7 G7 | C

Verse 1:

C E7

I must have sent four hundred poems

Dm7 G7

On the way you used to smile at me

Dm7 G7

I used to write them for you daily

C

But my thumbs are running dry lately

Eb

No one wants to hear a song

Dm7

About the bitch that broke my heart

G7 C A7

I should have listened to my mama

Dm7 G7

She saw through you from the start

Chorus:

C Em7

But now we're here in Regent's Park

Dm7 G7

Amongst the flowers and I wish it would rain

Dm7 G7

'Cause in the sun, you look so lovely

C7

That I'm falling for you over again

Fmaj7 Gbdim

Since I have nothing left to say

C C7 A7

That will make you change your mind

Dm7 G7 C

I'll say goodbye on a beautiful spring day

Verse 2:

C C7

There was a place not too dissimilar to this one

Dm7 G7

Where I first saw your face

Dm7 G7

You look like home, sat all alone

G7 Cm C

I should have found somebody cheaper to chase

Em Ebm

Tragically, nobody told me

Dm7 G7

How expensive you would be

C A7

I lost more than money, dear

Dm7 G7

You knocked the swagger out of me

Chorus:

C Cm7

But now we're here in Regent's Park

Em Dm7 G7

Amongst the flowers and I wish it would rain

Dm7 G7

'Cause in the sun, you look so lovely

C7

That I'm falling for you over again

Fmaj7 Bm Gbdim

Since I have nothing left to say

C C7 A7

That will make you change your mind

C7 B7 A7

(Make you change your mind)

Dm7 G7 C

I'll say goodbye on a beautiful spring day

