Chord Gitar Lagu 505 - Arctic Monkeys, Kunci dari Am Mudah Dimainkan
Simak chord gitar lagu 505 oleh grup musik asal Inggris, Arctic Monkeys dalam artikel berikut ini.
Grup musik asal Inggris, Arctic Monkeys pertama kali merilis lagu berjudul 505 pada 2007 silam.
Grup musik asal Inggris, Arctic Monkeys pertama kali merilis lagu berjudul 505 pada 2007 silam.
Chord Gitar Lagu 505 - Arctic Monkeys
[Intro]
Am
I'm going back to 505
Bm
If it's a seven hour flight or a forty-five minute drive
Am Bm
In my imagination you're waiting, lying on your side
Am Bm
With your hands between your thighs
[Verse 1]
Am
Stop and wait a sec
Bm
Oh, when you look at me like that, my darling
Am
What did you expect?
Bm Am
I probably still adore you with your hands around my neck
Bm Am , Bm
Or I did last time I checked
[Verse 2]
Am
Not shy of a spark
Bm Am
A knife twists at the thought that I should fall short of the mark
Bm Am
Frightened by the bite though it's no harsher than the bark
Bm Am Bm
Middle of adventure, such a perfect place to start
[Chorus]
Am
I'm going back to 505
Bm Am
If it's a seven hour flight or a forty-five minute drive
Bm Am
In my imagination you're waiting, lying on your side
Bm Am , Bm
With your hands between your thighs
[Instrumental] (x4)
Am Bm
[Faster strumming]
Am
But I crumble completely when you cry
Bm Am
It seems like once again you've had to greet me with goodbye
Bm Am
I'm always just about to go and spoil a surprise
Bm Am , Bm
Take my hands off of your eyes too soon
Am
I'm going back to 505
Bm Am
If it's a seven hour flight or a forty-five minute drive
Bm Am
In my imagination you're waiting, lying on your side
Bm Am Bm
With your hands between your thighs and a smile!
[Outro]
Am Bm
