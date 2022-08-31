Chord Gitar Lagu 505 - Arctic Monkeys, Kunci dari Am Mudah Dimainkan

Chord Gitar

Simak chord gitar lagu 505 oleh grup musik asal Inggris, Arctic Monkeys dalam artikel berikut ini.

Berikut chord gitar lagu 505 oleh Arctic Monkeys dalam artikel berikut ini. 

Simak chord gitar lagu 505 dalam artikel berikut ini.

Grup musik asal Inggris, Arctic Monkeys pertama kali merilis lagu berjudul 505 pada 2007 silam.

Chord Gitar Lagu 505 - Arctic Monkeys

[Intro]

           Am
I'm going back to 505
                                      Bm
If it's a seven hour flight or a forty-five minute drive
   Am                              Bm
In my imagination you're waiting, lying on your side
          Am                         Bm
With your hands between your thighs

[Verse 1]

Am
Stop and wait a sec
            Bm
Oh, when you look at me like that, my darling
Am
What did you expect?
  Bm                                 Am
I probably still adore you with your hands around my neck
     Bm                      Am , Bm
Or I did last time I checked

[Verse 2]

Am
Not shy of a spark
  Bm                                        Am
A knife twists at the thought that I should fall short of the mark
Bm                                    Am
Frightened by the bite though it's no harsher than the bark
Bm                          Am                      Bm
Middle of adventure, such a perfect place to start

[Chorus]

 
           Am
I'm going back to 505
          Bm                          Am
If it's a seven hour flight or a forty-five minute drive
   Bm                              Am
In my imagination you're waiting, lying on your side
          Bm                         Am , Bm
With your hands between your thighs

[Instrumental] (x4)

Am Bm

[Faster strumming]

              Am
But I crumble completely when you cry
              Bm                       Am
It seems like once again you've had to greet me with goodbye
     Bm                         Am
I'm always just about to go and spoil a surprise
        Bm                               Am , Bm
Take my hands off of your eyes too soon
           Am
I'm going back to 505
          Bm                          Am
If it's a seven hour flight or a forty-five minute drive
   Bm                              Am
In my imagination you're waiting, lying on your side
          Bm                              Am     Bm
With your hands between your thighs and a smile!

[Outro]

Am Bm

