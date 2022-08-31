Chord Gitar Lagu 505 - Arctic Monkeys, Kunci dari Am Mudah Dimainkan

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu 505 dalam artikel berikut ini.

Grup musik asal Inggris, Arctic Monkeys pertama kali merilis lagu berjudul 505 pada 2007 silam.

Chord Gitar Lagu 505 - Arctic Monkeys

[Intro]

Am

I'm going back to 505

Bm

If it's a seven hour flight or a forty-five minute drive

Am Bm

In my imagination you're waiting, lying on your side

Am Bm

With your hands between your thighs

[Verse 1]

Am

Stop and wait a sec

Bm

Oh, when you look at me like that, my darling

Am

What did you expect?

Bm Am

I probably still adore you with your hands around my neck

Bm Am , Bm

Or I did last time I checked

[Verse 2]

Am

Not shy of a spark

Bm Am

A knife twists at the thought that I should fall short of the mark

Bm Am

Frightened by the bite though it's no harsher than the bark

Bm Am Bm

Middle of adventure, such a perfect place to start

[Chorus]



Am

I'm going back to 505

Bm Am

If it's a seven hour flight or a forty-five minute drive

Bm Am

In my imagination you're waiting, lying on your side

Bm Am , Bm

With your hands between your thighs

[Instrumental] (x4)

Am Bm

[Faster strumming]

Am

But I crumble completely when you cry

Bm Am

It seems like once again you've had to greet me with goodbye

Bm Am

I'm always just about to go and spoil a surprise

Bm Am , Bm

Take my hands off of your eyes too soon

Am

I'm going back to 505

Bm Am

If it's a seven hour flight or a forty-five minute drive

Bm Am

In my imagination you're waiting, lying on your side

Bm Am Bm

With your hands between your thighs and a smile!

[Outro]

Am Bm

