Lirik dan Chord Gitar Can I Be Him - James Arthur: I Swear That Every Word You Sing

Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Can I Be Him oleh penyanyi James Arthur dalam artikel berikut ini.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Chord Gitar Can I Be Him - James Arthur: I Swear That Every Word You Sing
YouTube James Arthur/Tangkapan Layar
Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu Can I Be Him oleh James Arthur dalam artikel berikut ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Can I Be Him dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu berjudul Can I Be Him dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi James Arthur.

Lagu Can I Be Him dirilis pada 2017 dalam album 'Back from the Edge'.

Lirik dan Chord Can I Be Him - James Arthur

[Intro]

G   D   C

[Verse]

 G                    D

You walked into the room

                            C

And now my heart has been stolen

 G                   D                     C

You took me back in time to when I was unbroken

                  Em

Now you're all I want

                D                  C

And I knew it from the very first moment

                    Em                     D

Cause a light came on when I heard that song

                   C

And I want you to sing it again

[Chorus]

G                   D

I swear that every word you sing

                C

You wrote them for me

     G                  D

Like it was a private show

                     C

But I know you never saw me

                     Em                D

When the lights come on and I'm on my own

                      C

Will you be there to sing it again

      G                 D                       C

Could I be the one you talk about in all your stories

          G        D

Can I be him

          C

Can I be him

[Verse]

G                    D                          C

I heard there was someone but I know he don't deserve you

G                     D                C

If you were mine I'd never let anyone hurt you

                   Em                 D

I wanna dry those tears, kiss those lips

                          C

It's all that I've been thinking about

                   Em                     D

Cause a light came on when I heard that song

                   C

And I want you to sing it again

[Chorus]

G                   D

I swear that every word you sing

                C

You wrote them for me

     G                  D

Like it was a private show

                     C

But I know you never saw me

                     Em                D

When the lights come on and I'm on my own

                      C

Will you be there to sing it again

      G                 D                       C

Could I be the one you talk about in all your stories

[Bridge]

             C      D

Can I be the one

             Em      D

Can I be the one

             C      D

Can I be the one

     Em               D

Oh, can I, can I be him

          G            D

Won't you sing it again

              C

Oh, when you sing it again

          D

Can I be him

          G            D

Won't you sing it again, no

              C

Oh, when you sing it again

          D

Can I be him

[Chorus]

G                   D

I swear that every word you sing

                C

You wrote them for me

     G                  D

Like it was a private show

                     C

But I know you never saw me

                     Em                D

When the lights come on and I'm on my own

                      C

Will you be there will you be there

    G                 D                       C

Can I be the one you talk about in all your stories

          G   D

Can I be him

          C    D

Can I be him

          Em   D

Can I be him

          C

Can I be him

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
