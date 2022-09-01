Chord Gitar
Lirik dan Chord Gitar Can I Be Him - James Arthur: I Swear That Every Word You Sing
Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Can I Be Him oleh penyanyi James Arthur dalam artikel berikut ini.
Penulis: Indah Aprilin Cahyani
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Can I Be Him dalam artikel berikut ini.
Lagu berjudul Can I Be Him dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi James Arthur.
Lagu Can I Be Him dirilis pada 2017 dalam album 'Back from the Edge'.
Lirik dan Chord Can I Be Him - James Arthur
[Intro]
G D C
[Verse]
G D
You walked into the room
C
And now my heart has been stolen
G D C
You took me back in time to when I was unbroken
Em
Now you're all I want
D C
And I knew it from the very first moment
Em D
Cause a light came on when I heard that song
C
And I want you to sing it again
[Chorus]
G D
I swear that every word you sing
C
You wrote them for me
G D
Like it was a private show
C
But I know you never saw me
Em D
When the lights come on and I'm on my own
C
Will you be there to sing it again
G D C
Could I be the one you talk about in all your stories
G D
Can I be him
C
Can I be him
[Verse]
G D C
I heard there was someone but I know he don't deserve you
G D C
If you were mine I'd never let anyone hurt you
Em D
I wanna dry those tears, kiss those lips
C
It's all that I've been thinking about
Em D
Cause a light came on when I heard that song
C
And I want you to sing it again
[Chorus]
G D
I swear that every word you sing
C
You wrote them for me
G D
Like it was a private show
C
But I know you never saw me
Em D
When the lights come on and I'm on my own
C
Will you be there to sing it again
G D C
Could I be the one you talk about in all your stories
[Bridge]
C D
Can I be the one
Em D
Can I be the one
C D
Can I be the one
Em D
Oh, can I, can I be him
G D
Won't you sing it again
C
Oh, when you sing it again
D
Can I be him
G D
Won't you sing it again, no
C
Oh, when you sing it again
D
Can I be him
[Chorus]
G D
I swear that every word you sing
C
You wrote them for me
G D
Like it was a private show
C
But I know you never saw me
Em D
When the lights come on and I'm on my own
C
Will you be there will you be there
G D C
Can I be the one you talk about in all your stories
G D
Can I be him
C D
Can I be him
Em D
Can I be him
C
Can I be him
