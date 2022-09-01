Lirik dan Chord Gitar Can I Be Him - James Arthur: I Swear That Every Word You Sing

Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu Can I Be Him oleh James Arthur dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lirik dan Chord Can I Be Him - James Arthur

[Intro]

G D C

[Verse]

G D

You walked into the room

C

And now my heart has been stolen

G D C

You took me back in time to when I was unbroken

Em

Now you're all I want

D C

And I knew it from the very first moment

Em D

Cause a light came on when I heard that song

C

And I want you to sing it again

[Chorus]

G D

I swear that every word you sing

C

You wrote them for me

G D

Like it was a private show

C

But I know you never saw me

Em D

When the lights come on and I'm on my own

C

Will you be there to sing it again

G D C

Could I be the one you talk about in all your stories

G D

Can I be him

C

Can I be him

[Verse]

G D C

I heard there was someone but I know he don't deserve you

G D C

If you were mine I'd never let anyone hurt you

Em D

I wanna dry those tears, kiss those lips

C

It's all that I've been thinking about

Em D

Cause a light came on when I heard that song

C

And I want you to sing it again

[Chorus]

G D

I swear that every word you sing

C

You wrote them for me

G D

Like it was a private show

C

But I know you never saw me

Em D

When the lights come on and I'm on my own

C

Will you be there to sing it again

G D C

Could I be the one you talk about in all your stories

[Bridge]

C D

Can I be the one

Em D

Can I be the one

C D

Can I be the one

Em D

Oh, can I, can I be him

G D

Won't you sing it again

C

Oh, when you sing it again

D

Can I be him

G D

Won't you sing it again, no

C

Oh, when you sing it again

D

Can I be him

[Chorus]

G D

I swear that every word you sing

C

You wrote them for me

G D

Like it was a private show

C

But I know you never saw me

Em D

When the lights come on and I'm on my own

C

Will you be there will you be there

G D C

Can I be the one you talk about in all your stories

G D

Can I be him

C D

Can I be him

Em D

Can I be him

C

Can I be him

