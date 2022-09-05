Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu One In A Million - Rex Orange County: My Heart Keeps Driving Me Crazy

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu One In A Million dari Rex Orange County.

Lagu One In A Million rilis pada tahun 2022.

Lagu ini menjadi salah satu single andalan Rex Orange County dalam albumnya yang bertajuk Who Cares?.

Dalam album yang rilis pada 11 Maret 2022 itu memiliki 11 single.

One Million - Rex Orange County

Chorus:

C#m7 F#7

My heart keeps driving me crazy

Bmaj7 Emaj7 A#m7b5

There's nothing much I can do, I'm aware

D#7

There's no one quite like you

G#m7

You're one of one, one in a million



Pre-Chorus:

C#m7

I'm alone with you

F#7

Waking up and hanging out at home with you

Bmaj7

You don't ever do no wrong to me

Emaj7

I wish that I could just say the same

A#m7b5

But it's okay, I'm trying to do

D#7

Whatever it takes to believe

G#m7

That I'm enough and hope you agree

G#m7

I've fallen for you, I'm dazed and confused

G#m7 C#m7

It's crazy what you mean to me

Chorus:

C#m7 F#7

My heart keeps driving me crazy

Bmaj7 Emaj7 A#m7b5

There's nothing much I can do, I'm aware

D#7

There's no one quite like you

G#m7

You're one of one, one in a million, woah

Bmaj7 Emaj7

One in a million

G#m7 G#m7

You're one of one, one in a million, woah

Verse:

C#m7 F#7

Baby, I've been up all night

Bmaj7

I won't sleep and I'm not tired

Emaj7

What the fuck should we wait for?

A#m7b5

I can't take this anymore

D#7

It's the only thing I need

G#m7

It's the most important thing

G#m7

It's my one and only wish

C#m7

It's such a crazy way to be

Pre-Chorus:

C#m7 F#7

Waking up and hanging out at home with you

Bmaj7

You don't ever do no wrong to me

Emaj7

I wish that I could just say the same

A#m7b5

But it's okay, I'm trying to do

D#7

Whatever it takes to believe

G#m7

That I'm enough and hope you agree

G#m7

I've fallen for you, I'm dazed and confused

C#m7

Insane with what you're doin' to me

Chorus:

C#m7 F#7

My heart keeps driving me crazy

Bmaj7 Emaj7 A#m7b5

There's nothing much I can do, I'm aware

D#7

There's no one quite like you

G#m7 G#m7

You're one of one, one in a million, woah

C#m7 F#7

My heart keeps driving me crazy

Bmaj7 Emaj7 A#m7b5

There's nothing much I can do, I'm aware

D#7

There's no one quite like you

G#m7 G#m7

You're one of one, one in a million

(Tribunnews.com)