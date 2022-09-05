Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu One In A Million - Rex Orange County: My Heart Keeps Driving Me Crazy

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu One In A Million dari Rex Orange County yang rilis pada tahun 2022.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu One In A Million - Rex Orange County: My Heart Keeps Driving Me Crazy
Istimewa
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu One In A Million dari Rex Orange County yang rilis pada tahun 2022. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu One In A Million dari Rex Orange County

Lagu One In A Million rilis pada tahun 2022. 

Lagu ini menjadi salah satu single andalan Rex Orange County dalam albumnya yang bertajuk Who Cares?

Dalam album yang rilis pada 11 Maret 2022 itu memiliki 11 single.  

One Million - Rex Orange County

Chorus:
C#m7               F#7
My heart keeps driving me crazy
Bmaj7             Emaj7              A#m7b5
There's nothing much I can do, I'm aware
        D#7
There's no one quite like you
          G#m7
You're one of one, one in a million

Pre-Chorus:
      C#m7
I'm alone with you
                               F#7
Waking up and hanging out at home with you
                      Bmaj7
You don't ever do no wrong to me
                                 Emaj7
I wish that I could just say the same
                            A#m7b5
But it's okay, I'm trying to do
                     D#7
Whatever it takes to believe
                             G#m7
That I'm enough and hope you agree
         G#m7
I've fallen for you, I'm dazed and confused
G#m7                          C#m7
It's crazy what you mean to me

Chorus:
C#m7               F#7
My heart keeps driving me crazy
Bmaj7             Emaj7              A#m7b5
There's nothing much I can do, I'm aware
         D#7
There's no one quite like you
              G#m7
You're one of one, one in a million, woah
   Bmaj7      Emaj7
One in a million
             G#m7               G#m7
You're one of one, one in a million, woah

Verse:
  C#m7                   F#7
Baby, I've been up all night
                            Bmaj7
I won't sleep and I'm not tired
                               Emaj7
What the fuck should we wait for?
                    A#m7b5
I can't take this anymore
                       D#7
It's the only thing I need
                         G#m7
It's the most important thing
                       G#m7
It's my one and only wish
                           C#m7
It's such a crazy way to be

Pre-Chorus:
C#m7                          F#7
Waking up and hanging out at home with you
                       Bmaj7
You don't ever do no wrong to me
                                   Emaj7
I wish that I could just say the same
                            A#m7b5
But it's okay, I'm trying to do
                       D#7
Whatever it takes to believe
                              G#m7
That I'm enough and hope you agree
                           G#m7
I've fallen for you, I'm dazed and confused
                                   C#m7
Insane with what you're doin' to me

Chorus:
C#m7             F#7
My heart keeps driving me crazy
Bmaj7            Emaj7               A#m7b5
There's nothing much I can do, I'm aware
         D#7
There's no one quite like you
               G#m7             G#m7
You're one of one, one in a million, woah
C#m7              F#7
My heart keeps driving me crazy
 Bmaj7               Emaj7            A#m7b5
There's nothing much I can do, I'm aware
         D#7
There's no one quite like you
               G#m7             G#m7
You're one of one, one in a million

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
One In A Million - Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County
Chord Gitar One In A Million
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan