Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu One In A Million - Rex Orange County: My Heart Keeps Driving Me Crazy
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu One In A Million dari Rex Orange County yang rilis pada tahun 2022.
Penulis: Milani Resti Dilanggi
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu One In A Million dari Rex Orange County.
Lagu One In A Million rilis pada tahun 2022.
Lagu ini menjadi salah satu single andalan Rex Orange County dalam albumnya yang bertajuk Who Cares?.
Dalam album yang rilis pada 11 Maret 2022 itu memiliki 11 single.
One Million - Rex Orange County
Chorus:
C#m7 F#7
My heart keeps driving me crazy
Bmaj7 Emaj7 A#m7b5
There's nothing much I can do, I'm aware
D#7
There's no one quite like you
G#m7
You're one of one, one in a million
Pre-Chorus:
C#m7
I'm alone with you
F#7
Waking up and hanging out at home with you
Bmaj7
You don't ever do no wrong to me
Emaj7
I wish that I could just say the same
A#m7b5
But it's okay, I'm trying to do
D#7
Whatever it takes to believe
G#m7
That I'm enough and hope you agree
G#m7
I've fallen for you, I'm dazed and confused
G#m7 C#m7
It's crazy what you mean to me
Chorus:
C#m7 F#7
My heart keeps driving me crazy
Bmaj7 Emaj7 A#m7b5
There's nothing much I can do, I'm aware
D#7
There's no one quite like you
G#m7
You're one of one, one in a million, woah
Bmaj7 Emaj7
One in a million
G#m7 G#m7
You're one of one, one in a million, woah
Verse:
C#m7 F#7
Baby, I've been up all night
Bmaj7
I won't sleep and I'm not tired
Emaj7
What the fuck should we wait for?
A#m7b5
I can't take this anymore
D#7
It's the only thing I need
G#m7
It's the most important thing
G#m7
It's my one and only wish
C#m7
It's such a crazy way to be
Pre-Chorus:
C#m7 F#7
Waking up and hanging out at home with you
Bmaj7
You don't ever do no wrong to me
Emaj7
I wish that I could just say the same
A#m7b5
But it's okay, I'm trying to do
D#7
Whatever it takes to believe
G#m7
That I'm enough and hope you agree
G#m7
I've fallen for you, I'm dazed and confused
C#m7
Insane with what you're doin' to me
Chorus:
C#m7 F#7
My heart keeps driving me crazy
Bmaj7 Emaj7 A#m7b5
There's nothing much I can do, I'm aware
D#7
There's no one quite like you
G#m7 G#m7
You're one of one, one in a million, woah
C#m7 F#7
My heart keeps driving me crazy
Bmaj7 Emaj7 A#m7b5
There's nothing much I can do, I'm aware
D#7
There's no one quite like you
G#m7 G#m7
You're one of one, one in a million
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|1. Kunci Gitar Untitled - Rex Orange County, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya
|2. Kunci Gitar Loving is Easy - Rex Orange County, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya
|3. Kunci Gitar Happiness - Rex Orange County, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya
|4. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Pluto Projector - Rex Orange County, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan C