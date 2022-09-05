Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sweet Victory - David Glen Eisley

Chord Gitar

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik gitar Sweet Victory dari David Glen Eisley dan Bob Kulick.

Lagu Sweet Victory ini rilis tahun 2005 dan menjadi lagu ikonik di serial SpongeBob SquarePants.

Lagu ini juga sering dibawakan ulang oleh musisi-musisi di dunia.

Sweet Victory - David Glen Eisley

Intro:

4x Dm
Notes: (FullChord)Dm,(single Notes) F, E, C, A, D

                           Dm Am
The Winner takes all
           C                          Dm
It's the thrill of one more kill
                        Dm Am
The last one to fall
                C                    Dm
Will never sacrifice their will

[Pre Chorus]

F                       C
Don't ever look back
                                 F
On the world closing in
                   C
Be on the attack
                                    Bb
With your wings on the wind
                                 Eb Bb Eb
Oh the games will begin

Reff:

             F         Am               Gm      Bb
And it's sweet, sweet, sweet victory yeah
             F                 Dm
And it's ours for the taking
      Eb               Bb
It's ours for the fight
             F         Am               Gm      Bb
And it's sweet, sweet, sweet victory yeah
             Gm                          Gm F Eb Bb Eb
And the one who's last to fall
                           Dm C Dm Am
The winner takes all

                             Dm   Bb
You don't need no silver
             C                  Dm
Oh, you only lose the gold
                          Dm  Bb
You push with a fever
              C                          Dm
For your time keeps tolling on

[Pre Chorus]

F                     C
Against all the odds
                         F
Against all your pain
                              C
Your back's on the wall
                        Bb
With no one to blame
                                C
Wild hearts won't be tamed

Reff:

             F         Am               Gm      Bb
And it's sweet, sweet, sweet victory yeah
      F                 Dm
It's ours for the taking
      Eb               Bb
It's ours for the fight
             F         Am               Gm     Bb
And it's sweet, sweet, sweet victory
             Gm                          Gm F Eb
And the one who's last to fall
                                 Ab Bb Eb
Oh, the winner takes all

[Solo]

F F F F C
F Am Gm Bb
F Dm Eb Bb
F Am Gm Bb

Gm
And the one who's last to fall

Reff:
F          Am               Gm      Bb
Sweet, sweet, sweet victory yeah
      F                 Dm
It's ours for the taking
      Eb               Bb
It's ours for the fight
             F         Am               Gm      Bb
And it's sweet, sweet, sweet victory yeah
             Gm                          Gm F Eb Bb Eb
And the one who's last to fall
                  Bb   Eb
The winner takes all

