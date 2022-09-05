Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sweet Victory - David Glen Eisley

Chord Gitar
Sweet Victory - David Glen Eisley
Lagu Sweet Victory rilis tahun 2005
Sweet Victory dari David Glen Eisley dan Bob Kulick.
Lagu Sweet Victory ini rilis tahun 2005 dan menjadi lagu ikonik di serial SpongeBob SquarePants.
Lagu ini juga sering dibawakan ulang oleh musisi-musisi di dunia.
Sweet Victory - David Glen Eisley
Intro:
4x Dm
Notes: (FullChord)Dm,(single Notes) F, E, C, A, D
Dm Am
The Winner takes all
C Dm
It's the thrill of one more kill
Dm Am
The last one to fall
C Dm
Will never sacrifice their will
[Pre Chorus]
F C
Don't ever look back
F
On the world closing in
C
Be on the attack
Bb
With your wings on the wind
Eb Bb Eb
Oh the games will begin
Reff:
F Am Gm Bb
And it's sweet, sweet, sweet victory yeah
F Dm
And it's ours for the taking
Eb Bb
It's ours for the fight
F Am Gm Bb
And it's sweet, sweet, sweet victory yeah
Gm Gm F Eb Bb Eb
And the one who's last to fall
Dm C Dm Am
The winner takes all
Dm Bb
You don't need no silver
C Dm
Oh, you only lose the gold
Dm Bb
You push with a fever
C Dm
For your time keeps tolling on
[Pre Chorus]
F C
Against all the odds
F
Against all your pain
C
Your back's on the wall
Bb
With no one to blame
C
Wild hearts won't be tamed
Reff:
F Am Gm Bb
And it's sweet, sweet, sweet victory yeah
F Dm
It's ours for the taking
Eb Bb
It's ours for the fight
F Am Gm Bb
And it's sweet, sweet, sweet victory
Gm Gm F Eb
And the one who's last to fall
Ab Bb Eb
Oh, the winner takes all
[Solo]
F F F F C
F Am Gm Bb
F Dm Eb Bb
F Am Gm Bb
Gm
And the one who's last to fall
Reff:
F Am Gm Bb
Sweet, sweet, sweet victory yeah
F Dm
It's ours for the taking
Eb Bb
It's ours for the fight
F Am Gm Bb
And it's sweet, sweet, sweet victory yeah
Gm Gm F Eb Bb Eb
And the one who's last to fall
Bb Eb
The winner takes all
