Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sweet Victory - David Glen Eisley

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik gitar Sweet Victory dari David Glen Eisley dan Bob Kulick.

Lagu Sweet Victory ini rilis tahun 2005 dan menjadi lagu ikonik di serial SpongeBob SquarePants.

Lagu ini juga sering dibawakan ulang oleh musisi-musisi di dunia.

Sweet Victory - David Glen Eisley

Intro:

4x Dm

Notes: (FullChord)Dm,(single Notes) F, E, C, A, D

Dm Am

The Winner takes all

C Dm

It's the thrill of one more kill

Dm Am

The last one to fall

C Dm

Will never sacrifice their will

[Pre Chorus]

F C

Don't ever look back

F

On the world closing in

C

Be on the attack

Bb

With your wings on the wind

Eb Bb Eb

Oh the games will begin

Reff:

F Am Gm Bb

And it's sweet, sweet, sweet victory yeah

F Dm

And it's ours for the taking

Eb Bb

It's ours for the fight

F Am Gm Bb

And it's sweet, sweet, sweet victory yeah

Gm Gm F Eb Bb Eb

And the one who's last to fall

Dm C Dm Am

The winner takes all

Dm Bb

You don't need no silver

C Dm

Oh, you only lose the gold

Dm Bb

You push with a fever

C Dm

For your time keeps tolling on

[Pre Chorus]

F C

Against all the odds

F

Against all your pain

C

Your back's on the wall

Bb

With no one to blame

C

Wild hearts won't be tamed

Reff:

F Am Gm Bb

And it's sweet, sweet, sweet victory yeah

F Dm

It's ours for the taking

Eb Bb

It's ours for the fight

F Am Gm Bb

And it's sweet, sweet, sweet victory

Gm Gm F Eb

And the one who's last to fall

Ab Bb Eb

Oh, the winner takes all

[Solo]

F F F F C

F Am Gm Bb

F Dm Eb Bb

F Am Gm Bb

Gm

And the one who's last to fall

Reff:

F Am Gm Bb

Sweet, sweet, sweet victory yeah

F Dm

It's ours for the taking

Eb Bb

It's ours for the fight

F Am Gm Bb

And it's sweet, sweet, sweet victory yeah

Gm Gm F Eb Bb Eb

And the one who's last to fall

Bb Eb

The winner takes all

