Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Get Lucky - Daft Punk ft Pharell Williams dan Nile Rodgers

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Get Lucky dari Daft Punk feat Pharell Williams dan Nile Rodgers.

Lagu Get Lucky ini rilis tahun 2013 lalu dan masuk dalam album Random Accees Memories.

Get Lucky juga masuk dalam nominasi Grammy Award untuk Record on the Year.

Get Lucky - Daft Punk ft Pharell Williams dan Nile Rodgers

Intro:

| Am | C | Em | D |

| Am | C | Em | D |

Song:

[ D ] Am

Like the legend of the phoenix

C Em

All ends with beginnings

D Am

What keeps the planet spinning

C Em D

The force from the beginning

Pre-chorus:

Am C

We've come too far

Em D

To give up who we are

Am C

So let's raise the bar

Em D

And our cups to the stars

Reff:

Am

She's up all night till the sun

C

I'm up all night to get some

Em

She's up all night for good fun

D

I'm up all night to get lucky

Am

We're up all night till the sun

C

We're up all night to get some

Em

We're up all night for good fun

D

We're up all night to get lucky

Am

We're up all night to get lucky

C

We're up all night to get lucky

Em

We're up all night to get lucky

D

We're up all night to get lucky

Am

We're up all night to get

C

We're up all night to get

Em

We're up all night to get

D

We're up all night to get

Am

We’re up all night to get back together

C

We’re up all night (let’s get back together!)

Em

We’re up all night to get funky

D

We’re up all night to get lucky

Am

We're up all night to get lucky

C

We're up all night to get lucky

Em

We're up all night to get lucky

D

We're up all night to get lucky

Pre-chorus:

Am C

We've come too far

Em D

To give up who we are

Am C

So let's raise the bar

Em D

And our cups to the stars

Reff:

Am

She's up all night till the sun

C

I'm up all night to get some

Em

She's up all night for good fun

D

I'm up all night to get lucky

Am

We're up all night till the sun

C

We're up all night to get some

Em

We're up all night for good fun

D

We're up all night to get lucky

Am

We're up all night to get lucky

C

We're up all night to get lucky

Em

We're up all night to get lucky

D

We're up all night to get lucky

Am

We're up all night to get lucky

C

We're up all night to get lucky

Em

We're up all night to get lucky

D

We're up all night to get lucky

[Outro]

| Am | C | Em | D |

(repeat and fade)

