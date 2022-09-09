Ilustrasi chord gitar. - Berikut ini chord gitar Are We the Waiting - Green Day, mulai dari kunci A.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Are We the Waiting yang dinyanyikan oleh Green Day.

Green Day merilis lagu Are We the Waiting pada 21 September 2004.

Lagu Are We the Waiting tergabung dalam album American Idiot (2004).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Are We the Waiting - Green Day

[Intro]

A D

[Verse 1]

A D

Starry nights city lights coming down over me

A D

Skyscrapers and stargazers in my head

A D

Are we we are, are we we are the waiting unknown

F#m E D

This dirty town was burning down in my dreams

F#m E D

Lost and found city bound in my dreams

[Chorus]

(E)

And screaming

A D

Are we we are, are we we are the waiting

(E)

And screaming

A D

Are we we are, are we we are the waiting

[Verse 2]

A D

Forget me nots and second thoughts live in isolation

A D

Heads or tails and fairytales in my mind

A D

Are we we are, are we we are the waiting unknown

F#m E D

The rage and love, the story of my life

F#m E D

The Jesus of suburbia is a lie

[Chorus/Outro] (x2)

(E)

And screaming

A D

Are we we are, are we we are the waiting

(E)

And screaming

A D

Are we we are, are we we are the waiting unknown

