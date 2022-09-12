Chord Gitar You and I - One Direction, dari Kunci F: You and I We Don't Wanna Be Like Them

One Direction - Berikut ini chord gitar lagu You and I dari One Direction, mulai dari Kunci F.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu You and I yang dinyanyikan oleh One Direction.

One Direction merilis lagu You and I pada 15 April 2014.

Lagu You and I ini tergabung dalam album Midnight Memories (2014).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar You and I - One Direction

Intro : F G Am C F

F G Am C F

G

I figured it out

G

I figured it out

D Em

From black and white

Em

Seconds and hours

C

Maybe they had to take some time

G

I know how it goes

G

I know how it goes

D Em

From wrong and right

Em

Silence and sound

C

Did they ever hold each other

Em D C

Tight like us?

C

Did they ever

Em D C

Fight like us?

Reff I:

F G Am

You and I

C F

We don't wanna be like them

Em F

We can make it till the end

G

Nothing can come between

F G Am

You and I

C F

Not even the Gods above

Em F

can separate the two of us

G

No nothing can come between

F G Am C F

You and I..

F G Am C F

Oh, You and I..

G

I figured it out

G

Saw the mistakes

D Em

Of up and down

Em

Meet in the middle

C

There's always room for common ground

G

I see what it's like

G

I see what it's like

D Em

For day and night

Em

Never together

C

'Cause they see things in a different

Em D C

Light like us

Em D C

Did we never try like us?

Reff II:

F G Am

You and I

C F

We don't wanna be like them

Em F

We can make it till the end

G

Nothing can come between

F G Am

You and I

C F

Not even the Gods above

Em F

Can separate the two of us

Musik : F G Am C F Em F G

Reff III:

F G Am

'Cause You and I...

C F

We don't wanna be like them

Em F

We can make it till the end

G

Nothing can come between

F G Am

You and I

C F

Not even the Gods above

Em F

Can separate the two of us

G

No nothing can come between

F G Am C F

You and I...(You and I...)

F G Am C F

You and I...

F G Am C F

You and I...We could make it if we try...

F G Am C F

You and I oh You and I...

