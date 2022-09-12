Chord Gitar You and I - One Direction, dari Kunci F: You and I We Don't Wanna Be Like Them

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar You and I - One Direction

Chord gitar lagu You and I - One Direction, mulai dari Kunci F: You and I. We don't wanna be like them. We can make it till the end.

One Direction 

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu You and I yang dinyanyikan oleh One Direction.

One Direction merilis lagu You and I pada 15 April 2014.

Lagu You and I ini tergabung dalam album Midnight Memories (2014).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar You and I - One Direction 

Intro : F G Am C F
        F G Am C F

G
I figured it out

G
I figured it out

      D           Em
From black and white

Em
Seconds and hours

C
Maybe they had to take some time

G
I know how it goes

G
I know how it goes

      D          Em
From wrong and right

Em
Silence and sound

C                           
Did they ever hold each other

Em     D    C
Tight like us?

C
Did they ever

Em     D    C
Fight like us?

Reff I:

  F   G   Am
  You and I

  C                      F
  We don't wanna be like them

  Em                      F
  We can make it till the end

  G
  Nothing can come between

  F   G   Am
  You and I

  C                 F
  Not even the Gods above

      Em                  F
  can separate the two of us

     G
  No nothing can come between

  F   G   Am  C  F
  You and I..

      F   G   Am  C  F
  Oh, You and I..

G   
I figured it out

G
Saw the mistakes

   D       Em
Of up and down

Em
Meet in the middle

C
There's always room for common ground

G
I see what it's like

G
I see what it's like

     D        Em
For day and night

Em
Never together

C
'Cause they see things in a different

  Em    D   C
Light like us

             Em   D    C          
Did we never try like us?

Reff II:

  F   G   Am
  You and I

  C                      F
  We don't wanna be like them

  Em                      F
  We can make it till the end

  G
  Nothing can come between

  F   G   Am
  You and I

  C                 F
  Not even the Gods above

      Em                  F
  Can separate the two of us

Musik : F G Am C F Em F G

Reff III:

                F  G  Am
 'Cause You and I...

  C                      F
  We don't wanna be like them

  Em                      F
  We can make it till the end

  G
  Nothing can come between

  F   G   Am
  You and I

  C                 F
  Not even the Gods above

      Em                  F
  Can separate the two of us

     G
  No nothing can come between

  F   G   Am             C   F
  You and I...(You and I...)

  F   G   Am   C  F
  You and I...

  F   G   Am                         C    F
  You and I...We could make it if we try...

               F   G   Am   C  F
  You and I oh You and I...

