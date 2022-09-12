Chord Gitar You and I - One Direction, dari Kunci F: You and I We Don't Wanna Be Like Them

Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar You and I - One Direction
Chord gitar lagu You and I - One Direction, mulai dari Kunci F: You and I. We don't wanna be like them. We can make it till the end.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu You and I yang dinyanyikan oleh One Direction.
One Direction merilis lagu You and I pada 15 April 2014.
Lagu You and I ini tergabung dalam album Midnight Memories (2014).
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord Gitar You and I - One Direction
Intro : F G Am C F
F G Am C F
G
I figured it out
G
I figured it out
D Em
From black and white
Em
Seconds and hours
C
Maybe they had to take some time
G
I know how it goes
G
I know how it goes
D Em
From wrong and right
Em
Silence and sound
C
Did they ever hold each other
Em D C
Tight like us?
C
Did they ever
Em D C
Fight like us?
Reff I:
F G Am
You and I
C F
We don't wanna be like them
Em F
We can make it till the end
G
Nothing can come between
F G Am
You and I
C F
Not even the Gods above
Em F
can separate the two of us
G
No nothing can come between
F G Am C F
You and I..
F G Am C F
Oh, You and I..
G
I figured it out
G
Saw the mistakes
D Em
Of up and down
Em
Meet in the middle
C
There's always room for common ground
G
I see what it's like
G
I see what it's like
D Em
For day and night
Em
Never together
C
'Cause they see things in a different
Em D C
Light like us
Em D C
Did we never try like us?
Reff II:
F G Am
You and I
C F
We don't wanna be like them
Em F
We can make it till the end
G
Nothing can come between
F G Am
You and I
C F
Not even the Gods above
Em F
Can separate the two of us
Musik : F G Am C F Em F G
Reff III:
F G Am
'Cause You and I...
C F
We don't wanna be like them
Em F
We can make it till the end
G
Nothing can come between
F G Am
You and I
C F
Not even the Gods above
Em F
Can separate the two of us
G
No nothing can come between
F G Am C F
You and I...(You and I...)
F G Am C F
You and I...
F G Am C F
You and I...We could make it if we try...
F G Am C F
You and I oh You and I...
(Tribunnews.com)
