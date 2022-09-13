Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Super Freaky Girl - Nicki Minaj, Kini Viral di TikTok: F-R-E-A-K
Berikut ini lirik dan terjemahan lagu Super Freaky Girl dari Nicki Minaj. Dirilis pada 12 Agustus 2022 lalu. Lagu ini sering muncul di FYP TikTok.
Penulis: Dicha Devega Putri Arwanda
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu yang dinyanyikan Nicki Minaj berjudul Super Freaky Girl, baru-baru ini viral di For You Page (FYP) TikTok.
Lagu Super Freaky Girl dirilis pada 12 Agustus 2022, silam.
Lagu Super Freaky Girl ini dirilis di bawah naungan label Republic Record, Universal Music Group dan Young Money.
Alonzo Miller, Rick James, Nicki Minaj, Dr. Luke, Aaron Joseph, Lauren Miller, Lunch Money Lewis dan Vaughn Oliver merupakan penulis lagu Super Freaky Girl.
Berikut ini lirik lagu Super Freaky Girl yang dinyanyikan oleh Nicki Minaj:
She's alright
That girl’s alright with me, yeah
Ayo (Hey, hey, hey, hey)
I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin' and slidin
I can do all them little tricks and keep the dick up inside it
You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it
And every time he leave me ’lone, he always tell me he miss it
He want a F-R-E-A-K (Freaky girl)
F-R-E-A-K (Freaky girl)
A-K, A-K, A-K
E-A-K (Freaky girl)
F-R-E-A-K (Freaky girl)
One thing about me, I'm the baddest alive
He know the prettiest bitch didn't come until I arrive
I don't let bitches get to me, I fuck they man if they try
I got a princess face, a killer body, samurai mind
They can't be Nicki, they so stupid, I just laugh when they try
A thong bikini up my ass, I think I'll go for a dive
His ex bitch went up against me, but she didn't survive
On applications I write "pressure" 'cause that’s what I apply (Brr)
P-P-P-Pressure applied, can’t fuck a regular guy
Wetter than umbrellas and stickier than apple pie
I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin and slidin
I can do all them little tricks and keep the dick up inside it
You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it
And every time he leave me lone, he always tell me he miss it
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Lirik Lagu Super Freaky Girl
Lagu Super Freaky Girl
Super Freaky Girl - Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj
Terjemahan Lagu Super Freaky Girl - Nicki Minaj
|Rapper PnB Rock Tewas Tertembak di Restoran L.A, Nicki Minaj Sampaikan Belasungkawa
|Terpilih sebagai Puteri Indonesia 2019, Frederika Alexis Cull Malah Jadi Korban Bullying
|Rapper Nicki Minaj Umumkan Mengandung Anak Pertamanya dengan Kenneth Petty
|Nicki Minaj Umumkan Kehamilan Pertama, Rilis Foto-Foto Kehamilan dengan Dandanan Nyentrik
|Data Penting Madonna, Lady Gaga hingga Nicki Minaj di Firma Hukum Top Diretas, Nomor Telepon Bocor