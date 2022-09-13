Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Super Freaky Girl - Nicki Minaj, Kini Viral di TikTok: F-R-E-A-K

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu yang dinyanyikan Nicki Minaj berjudul Super Freaky Girl, baru-baru ini viral di For You Page (FYP) TikTok.

Lagu Super Freaky Girl dirilis pada 12 Agustus 2022, silam.

Lagu Super Freaky Girl ini dirilis di bawah naungan label Republic Record, Universal Music Group dan Young Money.

Alonzo Miller, Rick James, Nicki Minaj, Dr. Luke, Aaron Joseph, Lauren Miller, Lunch Money Lewis dan Vaughn Oliver merupakan penulis lagu Super Freaky Girl.

Berikut ini lirik lagu Super Freaky Girl yang dinyanyikan oleh Nicki Minaj:

She's alright

That girl’s alright with me, yeah

Ayo (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin' and slidin

I can do all them little tricks and keep the dick up inside it

You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it

And every time he leave me ’lone, he always tell me he miss it

He want a F-R-E-A-K (Freaky girl)

F-R-E-A-K (Freaky girl)

A-K, A-K, A-K

E-A-K (Freaky girl)

F-R-E-A-K (Freaky girl)

One thing about me, I'm the baddest alive

He know the prettiest bitch didn't come until I arrive

I don't let bitches get to me, I fuck they man if they try

I got a princess face, a killer body, samurai mind

They can't be Nicki, they so stupid, I just laugh when they try

A thong bikini up my ass, I think I'll go for a dive

His ex bitch went up against me, but she didn't survive

On applications I write "pressure" 'cause that’s what I apply (Brr)

P-P-P-Pressure applied, can’t fuck a regular guy

Wetter than umbrellas and stickier than apple pie

I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin and slidin

I can do all them little tricks and keep the dick up inside it

You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it

And every time he leave me lone, he always tell me he miss it