Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Little Things - One Direction, dari Kunci G: I Won't Let These Little Things Slip Out
Chord gitar Little Things - One Direction, dari Kunci G: I won't let these little things slip out of my mouth.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Whiesa Daniswara
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Little Things yang dinyanyikan oleh One Direction.
One Direction merilis lagu Little Things pada 2012.
Little Things tergabung dalam album Take Me Home (2012).
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Little Things - One Direction
[Intro]
G C Em D C D G
[Verse 1]
G
Your hand fits in mine
G
Like it's made just for me
C
But bear this in mind
C
It was meant to be
Em
And I'm joining up the dots
D
With the freckles on your cheeks
C D G
And it all makes sense to me
G
I know you've never loved
G
The crinkles by your eyes
C
When you smile,
You've never loved
C
Your stomach or your thighs
Em
The dimples in your back
D
At the bottom of your spine
C D G
But I'll love them endlessly
[Chorus]
Am C
I won't let these little things
Em D
Slip out of my mouth
Am
But if I do
C
It's you
Em
Oh it's you
D
They add up to
C
I'm in love with you
G
And all these little things
[Verse 2]
G
You can’t go to bed
G
Without a cup of tea
C
And maybe that's the reason
C
That you talk in your sleep
Em
And all those conversations
D
Are the secrets that I keep
C D G
Though it makes no sense to me
G
I know you've never loved
G
The sound of your voice on
C
Tape, you never want to
C
Know how much you weigh
Em
You still have to squeeze
D
Into your jeans
C D G
But you're perfect to me
[Chorus]
Am C
I won't let these little things
Em D
Slip out of my mouth
Am
But if it's true
C
It's you
Em
Oh it's you
D
They add up to
C
I'm in love with you
And all these little things
[Bridge]
Am C
You'll never love yourself
Em D
Half as much as I love you
Am C G
You'll never treat yourself right darlin'
D
But I want you to
Am C
If I let you kno-o-o-w
G D
I'm here for you
Am C Em D
Maybe you'll love yourself like I love you. Oh..
Am C
And I've just let these little things
Em D
Slip out of my mouth
Am
'cause it's you
C
Oh it's you
Em
It's you
D
They add up to
C
And I'm in love with you
And all these little things
[Chorus]
Am C
I won't let these little things
Em D
Slip out of my mouth
Am
But if it's true
C
It's you
Em
it's you
D
They add up to
C
I'm in love with you
G
And all your little things.
(Tribunnews.com)
