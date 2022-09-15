Chord Gitar Little Things - One Direction, dari Kunci G: I Won't Let These Little Things Slip Out

Ilustrasi chord gitar. - Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Little Things - One Direction, mulai dari Kunci G.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Little Things yang dinyanyikan oleh One Direction.

One Direction merilis lagu Little Things pada 2012.

Little Things tergabung dalam album Take Me Home (2012).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Little Things - One Direction

[Intro]

G C Em D C D G

[Verse 1]

G

Your hand fits in mine

G

Like it's made just for me

C

But bear this in mind

C

It was meant to be

Em

And I'm joining up the dots

D

With the freckles on your cheeks

C D G

And it all makes sense to me

G

I know you've never loved

G

The crinkles by your eyes

C

When you smile,

You've never loved

C

Your stomach or your thighs

Em

The dimples in your back

D

At the bottom of your spine

C D G

But I'll love them endlessly

[Chorus]

Am C

I won't let these little things

Em D

Slip out of my mouth

Am

But if I do

C

It's you

Em

Oh it's you

D

They add up to

C

I'm in love with you

G

And all these little things

[Verse 2]

G

You can’t go to bed

G

Without a cup of tea

C

And maybe that's the reason

C

That you talk in your sleep

Em

And all those conversations

D

Are the secrets that I keep

C D G

Though it makes no sense to me

G

I know you've never loved

G

The sound of your voice on

C

Tape, you never want to

C

Know how much you weigh

Em

You still have to squeeze

D

Into your jeans

C D G

But you're perfect to me

[Chorus]

Am C

I won't let these little things

Em D

Slip out of my mouth

Am

But if it's true

C

It's you

Em

Oh it's you

D

They add up to

C

I'm in love with you

And all these little things

[Bridge]

Am C

You'll never love yourself

Em D

Half as much as I love you

Am C G

You'll never treat yourself right darlin'

D

But I want you to

Am C

If I let you kno-o-o-w

G D

I'm here for you

Am C Em D

Maybe you'll love yourself like I love you. Oh..

Am C

And I've just let these little things

Em D

Slip out of my mouth

Am

'cause it's you

C

Oh it's you

Em

It's you

D

They add up to

C

And I'm in love with you

And all these little things

[Chorus]

Am C

I won't let these little things

Em D

Slip out of my mouth

Am

But if it's true

C

It's you

Em

it's you

D

They add up to

C

I'm in love with you

G

And all your little things.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fire Flower - Summer Salt

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Aku Pasti Tahu - Bagindas, Simak Lirik Lagu dan Video Klipnya

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Kau Tercipta Bukan Untukku - Nella Kharisma, Viral di TikTok

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya